Food, Fun Featured At September First Friday
WARSAW — Food and fun were the highlights of First Friday in downtown Warsaw on Friday, Sept. 2. During First Friday, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Taste of Kosciusko event. Attendees were able to purchase taste tickets to try sample-sized menu items from a wide variety...
Next Syracuse-Wawasee Trail Project Announced, $3.1 Million Price
SYRACUSE — A trail along SR 13, from Grandview Drive, Syracuse, to Wawasee Middle School, is the next project for the Syracuse-Wawasee Trails committee. The cost is estimated at $3.1 million. The trail will be approximately 2.5 miles in length. The announcement was made during the committee’s second annual...
Silver Lake Demolition Set To Begin Tuesday
SILVER LAKE – Clerk-Treasurer Tonya Conley said Friday, Sept. 2, that Silver Lake officials have learned demolition of the old Silver Lake School on High Street is set to begin Tuesday. Town leaders hope to eventually replace the old brick three-story building with a community center. Past employees, students...
Thoughts To Consider As September Arrives
SYRACUSE — When you look at a Roman stone arch, you can see that the stones stack on each other, held together by what is called the keystone, which ensures the stability of the structure. When the keystone is removed, the whole archway crumbles. Why are we talking about...
Steuben County Is A Delightful Destination
Early on, Potawatomi Indians roamed the land of many lakes in what is now northeast Indiana. Game and fish were abundant, and the bounty was always prolific. According to the Steuben County Historical Society, “Vermont settlers” arrived in 1834. Later, folks from New York arrived and named the largest settlement that is now the county seat after Angola, N.Y.
5K Color Run Sept. 17
WINONA LAKE – Madison Elementary is hosting a 5k color run in Winona Lake on Sept. 17. The entry fee is $25. Registration closes Sept. 10. On-site registration is available Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Packet pick-up is a day earlier from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and prior to the race at Winona Lake Park.
Labor Day Closings
WARSAW – Town offices in Winona Lake and Warsaw will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. Kosciusko County offices will also be closed. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 6. In Warsaw, trash normally collected on Monday will be done so on Tuesday.
Board of Works Approves Agreement For Center Lake Pavilion Project
WARSAW — The Warsaw Board of Works has approved an agreement for the remodel of Central Lake Pavilion. At its meeting on Friday, Sept. 2, at Warsaw City Hall, the board approved the agreement with CME Corp. out of Fort Wayne. “We had given CME an early notice to...
Annette Marie Kindig — UPDATED
Annette Marie (Sharpe) Kindig, 82, Warsaw, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Mason Healthcare Center, Warsaw, after a 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born Oct. 5, 1939, in Rochester, the daughter of (the late) Lee M. and Zorah (Ross) Sharpe and graduated from Rochester High School with the Class of ’57. After graduation Annette was employed by the First Federal Bank of Rochester, as a bank teller.
Martha Elaine Wing — UPDATED
Martha Elaine Wing, 65, Leesburg, died at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at her residence in Leesburg. Martha was born April 19, 1957. Martha will be lovingly remembered by her companion Mathew Richey, Leesburg; and siblings, RoseAnn McCord, Niles, Mich., Kathleen (Tim) Russell, Elkhart, Marsha (Ted) Hanyzewski, South Bend, Roger (Brenda) Lintz, Niles, Mich., Jimmy Lintz, North Carolina, Tommy (Kim) Lintz, South Bend, Carol (Lonnie) Hale, South Bend and Rebecca Hansen, Granger.
Barbara E. Randel
Barbara E. Randel, 87, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Jan. 26, 1935. She married Bill in November 1953; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Dave) Koester, Hendersonville, Tenn. and Andrea (Tom) Klink, Plymouth; brother,...
Kosciusko Connect Reaches 3,000 Installations, Announces New Services
WARSAW – Kosciusko Connect, a subsidiary of Kosciusko REMC, is celebrating an installment milestone, surpassing 3,000 customer connections to their fiber internet network as of Aug. 25. “Kosciusko Connect has connected over 3,000 members, an accomplishment we never imagined when we installed fiber for our first member in December...
Five Running For Wawasee School Board Seats
SYRACUSE — The deadline to file for the Wawasee School Board of Trustees passed on Friday, Aug. 26. There are now five overall candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot, resulting in a race for District 1 and District 3. The last to file were Neil Likens, 8163 E. Backwater...
Eugene Ousley — UPDATED
Eugene “Gene” Ousley, 75, Pierceton, died at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his home in Pierceton. He was born March 24, 1947. He was married Roxanna Ousley on May 25, 2002; she survives in Pierceton. He is also survived by his three children, Kristopher Martin, Columbia...
Michael D. McCombs
Michael D. McCombs, 67, Fort Wayne, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Byron Health Care Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 17, 1955. Michael is survived by his father, Milton E. McCombs, Columbia City. DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Louise Marshall — UPDATED
Margaret Louise Marshall, 101, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 7:37 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. She was born May 25, 1921, in Highland, Ohio, to Fanny Jane (Stowe) Moore and Merritt Elmer Moore. She earned her bachelor’s degree in education in 1943 from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and attended one year at Grace Theological Seminary in Winona Lake. Margaret taught for many years as a substitute school teacher in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Dayton, Ohio. She even worked at a Christian Book Store in Peru.
Richard A. Ruhnow — PENDING
Richard A. Ruhnow, 69, Monterey, died at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Majestic Care West Allen, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Rans Funeral Home.
Elnita Ruth Hart
Elnita Ruth Hart, 93, Plymouth, died at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, Plymouth. Elnita Ruth was born May 20, 1929. She married Roy Beedy on July 1, 1967; he preceded her in death. She then married James Hart on December 1, 1990; he preceded her in death.
Stanley D. Estes — UPDATED
Stanley D. Estes, 70, Warsaw, died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born July 23, 1952, in Whitley County, the son of Raymond and Fay Estes. He was a 1970 graduate from Clay High School in South Bend and furthered his education by taking three years of college courses. On Aug. 12, 1975, he married the love of his life, Susan Price.
Timothy James Reiling
Timothy James Reiling, 48, Fort Wayne, formerly of Churubusco, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 10, 1974. Tim is survived by his brother, Travis (Beverly) Reiling, and a sister, Christina Bingham. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home is in charge of...
