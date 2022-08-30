ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, TX

kjas.com

CASA Breakfast Fundraiser at Jasper Elijah’s on Fri, Sep 9th

The CASA of the Sabine Neches Region's annual Justice Is Served Fundraiser Breakfast will be held on Friday, September 9th from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the original Elijah’s Café, located on Highway 190 West in Jasper. The yearly event raises funds for CASA, which is Court...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Mom & Son to raise funds for Sabine River drowning victim families

A Jasper 7-year-old boy and his mom are planning a fundraising effort to gather money for the families of three of the recent drowning victims in the Sabine River. According to Katlin Shawyer, she and Kolby Shawyer will be selling lemonade and baked goods in front of Tractor Supply in Jasper on Sunday and Monday beginning at 9:00 a.m. each day.
JASPER, TX
MySanAntonio

New Texas Roadhouse location to bring 225 jobs to Beaumont

Texas Roadhouse's new Beaumont location is currently hiring all positions, a total of 225 jobs with both part-time and full-time work available. The restaurant is being built at 6165 U.S. 69 and is set to open in late-October, according to a news release from the company. Anyone interested in applying...
BEAUMONT, TX
beaumontcvb.com

Sweet Treats in Beaumont, Texas

When that sweet tooth is making you crave something delicious and delectable, we know where you can go! In Beaumont, we have bakeries that will satisfy that sweet tooth. Try some of our favorite places around town. Charlee and the Cookie Factory. Charlee and the Cookie Factory is the perfect...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Trip Moss named JJHS Student of the Week

Trip Moss was nominated by Mrs. Mathews who says, "He is always willing to lend a helping hand. He always shows up to class ready to work, and he leads his friends in ways that are beyond his years. Although he is only a seventh grader, he displays actions and grace above his years." Trip is the son of Joe and Mallory Moss.
JASPER, TX
lincolnparishjournal.com

Four drown in high waters of Sabine River

Emergency responders found the body of a young boy Monday miles from the Louisiana sandbar where he was playing on the Sabine River. Three men drowned Sunday trying to save him near Merryville, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said. Sheriff Herford identified the three adults as Troy M. McCollough of...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Adam Isaacks set for trial in Jasper County in November

Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle says her office is ready to prosecute Adam Isaacks, the 39-year-old former Evadale Little League Baseball Coach accused of sexual crimes against children. Pickle says jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 14th in the Jasper County Courthouse. Isaacks was arrested on...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Jimmy David Turner

A Celebration of Jimmy David Turner’s Life, age 75, of Crosby, Texas, will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 5, 2022, at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home Chapel in Jasper, Texas with burial following at Hancock Cemetery, Jasper, Texas. Visitation will be from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 5, 2022 before the service at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home.
CROSBY, TX
kjas.com

Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Sep 1st, 2022

Deaths – 193 (Was 193 on 08/25/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Sep 1st, 2022:. Brookeland – 2 (Was 4 on 08/25/22) Jasper – 40 (Was 48 on 08/25/22) Kirbyville – 7 (Was 7 on 08/25/22) Buna – 13 (Was 7 on 08/25/22)
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

OPD, Jeff Co. Team On Bust

A lengthy multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, The Beaumont Police Department and the Orange Police Department resulted in the arrest of 4 Individuals charged with Possession of Narcotics. On Thursday, August 25th, 2022 around 3:00PM, Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the...
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Authorities investigating homicide in Beaumont

Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - The Beaumont Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in investigating a recent homicide in the Glenwood Ave. area. Police say officers responded to a residence for a welfare check around 12:23 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, and found Kevin Womack, 47, dead inside the home.
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

Vegas-themed shoe store coming to Parkdale Mall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During numerous trips to Las Vegas with her family, Debra Ware saw more than just the bright lights of the strip. She saw women sporting some glitzy, stylish footwear – the kind that’d look good at any business or...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

'Two known drug dealers,' two others arrested after investigators find narcotics in two vehicles

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Four people have been arrested and charged following a multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and Orange Police Department. It happened on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Beaumont Police...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Nederland woman 1 of 4 arrested as part of multi-agency narcotics investigation

A lengthy multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and the Orange Police Department resulted in the arrest of four people charged with possession of narcotics, authorities announced Wednesday afternoon. On Aug. 25 at approximately 3 p.m., detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX

