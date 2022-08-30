Read full article on original website
kjas.com
CASA Breakfast Fundraiser at Jasper Elijah’s on Fri, Sep 9th
The CASA of the Sabine Neches Region's annual Justice Is Served Fundraiser Breakfast will be held on Friday, September 9th from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the original Elijah’s Café, located on Highway 190 West in Jasper. The yearly event raises funds for CASA, which is Court...
kjas.com
Mom & Son to raise funds for Sabine River drowning victim families
A Jasper 7-year-old boy and his mom are planning a fundraising effort to gather money for the families of three of the recent drowning victims in the Sabine River. According to Katlin Shawyer, she and Kolby Shawyer will be selling lemonade and baked goods in front of Tractor Supply in Jasper on Sunday and Monday beginning at 9:00 a.m. each day.
MySanAntonio
New Texas Roadhouse location to bring 225 jobs to Beaumont
Texas Roadhouse's new Beaumont location is currently hiring all positions, a total of 225 jobs with both part-time and full-time work available. The restaurant is being built at 6165 U.S. 69 and is set to open in late-October, according to a news release from the company. Anyone interested in applying...
beaumontcvb.com
Sweet Treats in Beaumont, Texas
When that sweet tooth is making you crave something delicious and delectable, we know where you can go! In Beaumont, we have bakeries that will satisfy that sweet tooth. Try some of our favorite places around town. Charlee and the Cookie Factory. Charlee and the Cookie Factory is the perfect...
KFDM-TV
New Texas Roadhouse in Beaumont now hiring, estimated opening announced
Port Arthur has one, and soon Beaumont will have a Texas Roadhouse located in front of Parkdale Mall on the Eastex Freeway. The company announced it will have a staff of 225 at the new restaurant currently scheduled to open in late October. Anyone interested in applying can do so...
kjas.com
Trip Moss named JJHS Student of the Week
Trip Moss was nominated by Mrs. Mathews who says, "He is always willing to lend a helping hand. He always shows up to class ready to work, and he leads his friends in ways that are beyond his years. Although he is only a seventh grader, he displays actions and grace above his years." Trip is the son of Joe and Mallory Moss.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Four drown in high waters of Sabine River
Emergency responders found the body of a young boy Monday miles from the Louisiana sandbar where he was playing on the Sabine River. Three men drowned Sunday trying to save him near Merryville, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said. Sheriff Herford identified the three adults as Troy M. McCollough of...
kjas.com
Adam Isaacks set for trial in Jasper County in November
Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle says her office is ready to prosecute Adam Isaacks, the 39-year-old former Evadale Little League Baseball Coach accused of sexual crimes against children. Pickle says jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 14th in the Jasper County Courthouse. Isaacks was arrested on...
kjas.com
Jimmy David Turner
A Celebration of Jimmy David Turner’s Life, age 75, of Crosby, Texas, will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 5, 2022, at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home Chapel in Jasper, Texas with burial following at Hancock Cemetery, Jasper, Texas. Visitation will be from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 5, 2022 before the service at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home.
kjas.com
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Sep 1st, 2022
Deaths – 193 (Was 193 on 08/25/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Sep 1st, 2022:. Brookeland – 2 (Was 4 on 08/25/22) Jasper – 40 (Was 48 on 08/25/22) Kirbyville – 7 (Was 7 on 08/25/22) Buna – 13 (Was 7 on 08/25/22)
Rescue attempt of boy ends with 4 dead on Sabine River
The bodies of three adults and a four-year-old boy have been recovered after all four went missing Friday during a rescue attempt on the Sabine River in Beauregard Parish, according to the sheriff's office.
kogt.com
OPD, Jeff Co. Team On Bust
A lengthy multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, The Beaumont Police Department and the Orange Police Department resulted in the arrest of 4 Individuals charged with Possession of Narcotics. On Thursday, August 25th, 2022 around 3:00PM, Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the...
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont police still searching for elderly man; Have you seen Issac Morris?
Beaumont police are still searching for a missing elderly man and asking for the public's help. Police was recently notified that 80-year-old Isaac Morris was supposed to be living with a great in Beaumont. A family member told police that they hadn't seen Morris in over a year. Police say...
KPLC TV
Authorities investigating homicide in Beaumont
Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - The Beaumont Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in investigating a recent homicide in the Glenwood Ave. area. Police say officers responded to a residence for a welfare check around 12:23 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, and found Kevin Womack, 47, dead inside the home.
MySanAntonio
Vegas-themed shoe store coming to Parkdale Mall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During numerous trips to Las Vegas with her family, Debra Ware saw more than just the bright lights of the strip. She saw women sporting some glitzy, stylish footwear – the kind that’d look good at any business or...
'Two known drug dealers,' two others arrested after investigators find narcotics in two vehicles
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Four people have been arrested and charged following a multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and Orange Police Department. It happened on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Beaumont Police...
19-year-old burn victim flown to Texas hospital after incident in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — A 19-year-old burn victim had to be flown to a Texas hospital after an incident in Orange County. It happened in the 4100 block of Carlene Street. The call came in around 2:14 p.m. according to Orange County Sheriff's Office Capt. Joey Jacobs. A teenager is...
Port Arthur News
Nederland woman 1 of 4 arrested as part of multi-agency narcotics investigation
A lengthy multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and the Orange Police Department resulted in the arrest of four people charged with possession of narcotics, authorities announced Wednesday afternoon. On Aug. 25 at approximately 3 p.m., detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics...
Bodies of four drowning victims have now been recovered from the Sabine River
All four bodies have now been recovered from the Sabine River near the Texas Louisiana border where a boy went under over the weekend and three men tried to save him.
KPLC TV
Leesville authorities asking for assistance identifying shoplifting suspect
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Leesville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating or identifying the owner of a vehicle seen in surveillance footage. The suspect is believed to have been involved in a shoplifting incident at a local Leesville business. Authorities say the vehicle should...
