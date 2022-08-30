Read full article on original website
Tampa records its hottest summer
TAMPA - Tampa records its hottest summer on record, just two years after previously breaking that record. The National Weather Service's site at Tampa International Airport recorded its warmest meteorological summer -- that means June through August -- at 85.7 degrees Fahrenheit. August was the third warmest month ever in Tampa.
What's Happening on the Suncoast: 9/02 - 9/04
(WSNN) - Labor Day weekend is finally here. So prepare your beach bags and get your sunscreen, because there are plenty of outdoor events to keep you busy these next few days. You gotta Regatta this weekend! The Sarasota Sailing Squadron on City Island is hosting the 74th annual Labor Day Regatta with hundreds of competitive sailors from across the U.S. and Canada. It’s happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. And Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spectators can line up at City Island and the Bayfront to watch.
Hundreds of applications pour in for rescued beagles
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - The adorable 18-month-old pups that were rescued last month will soon be heading to their forever homes. The Humane Society of Sarasota County brought the beagles in from a group of 4,000 rescued from a mass breeding facility that has received multiple violations for issues such as inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food in Virginia. These dogs were bound for animal testing laboratories across the country.
Man dies while riding his bike in North Port
UPDATE: SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - A man died while riding his bike in North Port Friday evening. It's unclear the circumstances surrounding the crash, including if the biker was in the road or if he was hit while on the sidewalk. Witnesses say the driver responsible did stay at the...
Venice is one of the most affordable beach towns in which to retire
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - One Suncoast town made the list of most affordable places to retire in America, that's near a beach. One banking website ranked Venice as third on the list, using data from Redfin and the U.S. Census Bureau. They said, the retirement haven of Venice offers plenty...
NWS reports downburst, possible tornado in Bradenton
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - We're seeing the damage from a downburst reported in Bradenton Friday as the storms rolled through. The Manatee County Public Safety Department captured this video Friday afternoon at Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. The 55+ community now has some storm damage but thankfully no injuries...
Woman in critical condition, hit by car in Venice
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car Friday evening in Venice. Shortly before 5 p.m., a blue Mustang traveling on E. Venice Ave. went off the roadway and struck a 59-year-old woman mowing grass at her home. Venice Police and...
Lakewood Ranch residents oppose new development
Lakewood Ranch residents are fighting to protect their community from a proposed business park. Economic experts in favor of the re-zoning say the County needs more places for people to work. The proposed business development plan was discussed at the Sarasota County Commission meeting Tuesday. It would allow developers to...
Sarasota protestors celebrate animal abuse arrests
Sarasota residents held signs along Ringling Boulevard to celebrate two animal abuse arrests made this week. “We were planning a protest here today and it’s turned into a celebration. It’s turned into a thank you very much to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office for focusing on this,” said Susan Hargreaves, an animal rights advocate.
'Haven Happenings' goes live with the help of some familiar faces
SARASOTA - The Haven is delivering newscasts and its clients are the stars!. “As I started to think of how to do newsletters, I thought well instead of reading the newsletter I feel like people now would want to watch the newsletter and I came up with the idea of the news cast and not only does it make communicating our events around campus much easier, it’s also an opportunity for these guys to do something that they are so proud of," said Director of Development at The Haven, Hallie Peilet.
Taste of UTC returns to the Sarasota mall district
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Taste of UTC is back!. Savor delights from your favorite restaurants at The Mall at UTC and the surrounding UTC Districts now through September 15. Now is your chance to try somewhere new at a fraction of the cost. Enjoy delicious lunch and dinner specials, or...
5,000 homes may be built if land-use change is approved
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Change is not only about work places apparently, but this is a major reason more jobs are needed. Sarasota County commissioners voted 4-0 yesterday to send a proposed major land use change to the state for review. This change, if approved, would allow Schroeder-Manatee Ranch to build up to 5,000 homes in east County.
E-Scooters introduced to Bradenton
New mode of transport has come to Bradenton. “We were excited for many years, even before I was mayor, and I was on the city council, we started the process of looking at that, and what that can do for our city” says Gene Brown. The new scooter program...
WATCH: Two vehicles drive down Legacy Trail
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - More illegal drivers caught taking a joy ride down the Legacy Trail. Marc Kassel shared this video with SNN shortly after noon on Wednesday. You can see this is where the Legacy Trail meets Clark Road, near the intersection of McIntosh Road. First, a white or...
Friday Football Fever: Week 2 - September 2nd
PORT CHARLOTTE (SNN-TV) - Week 2 of High School Football is here, which means Friday Football Fever is back too, with a slate of 16 games. Lemon Bay 43, IMG Blue 36 (Thur. 9/1) Port Charlotte 41, Charlotte 14. Braden River 27, Palmetto 20. Booker 31, Southeast 17. Northside Christian...
Bradenton man arrested for trafficking fentanyl, cocaine
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Sarasota Police have arrested a Bradenton man after they found drugs on him during a traffic stop. Lashay Smith, 32, is facing multiple felony charges following a traffic stop on Monday. Just before 5 p.m., Sarasota Police officers stopped his vehicle in the 1900 block of...
Coding Academy cohort presents software engineering skills at “Demo Day”
BRADENTON (SNN TV) — Five students from the Flatiron Software Engineering Bootcamp at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota’s (SCF) Coding Academy presented their programming skills to an audience of industry experts on Saturday, August 20. The Software Engineering Demo Day event gave the students a forum to display the skills developed at the Coding Academy, network with local industry representatives, and practice presenting themselves to potential employers.
Low riding cars aim for high fundraising for students
SARASOTA - The Suncoast School for Innovative Studies teamed with the Still Lowriding Car Club to host a car show fundraiser raising money for the children of the school. “It’s one of those schools that has a bit lower income than normal and just help out the school in general,” says club member Jose Sebastian Zacarias.
Game of the Week: Charlotte vs. Port Charlotte
PORT CHARLOTTE (SNN-TV) - With Friday Football Fever once again upon us, our Absolute Aluminum Game of the Week details one of the area's top rivalries, where schools are separated by the Peace River. Charlotte County plays host to this week’s most talked about match-up, the Peace River Rivalry between...
Bradenton Police Department selects new assistant chief
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - The Bradenton Police Department recently promoted officer Joe Wiesman to Assistant Chief. This comes after Josh Cramer announced his retirement. Wiesman has served in law enforcement for more than 35 years, most of which was with the Dayton Police Department in Ohio. Weisman has experience in...
