Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What Missoula Movie Theaters are Selling $3 Tickets This Weekend?
It is nearing the end of summer. A season known for fun in the sun. But, also a season known for a little too much sun. One of the best ways to beat the heat is to escape to your local cinema. Enjoying cold beverages and popcorn, as you watch a story unfold on the big screen. That is only part of what makes going to a movie so special.
Kick Off Labor Day Weekend in Missoula with an Awesome Metal Show
We have just recently recovered from the overwhelming amount of awesome that was the 2022 TOTFEST. Now it is time to get back in the pit with another kickass show at the Dark Horse. Friday September 2nd at the Dark Horse in Missoula. Blessiddoom is joining forces with The Band...
Montana Golfers To Hack Away For MT Special Olympics
Since 1984, the Hackers Golf Tournament has been the primary fundraiser for the Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics. The tradition will continue this year on September 11th, with plenty of fun for all who want to participate. Playing host this year will be Hamilton Golf Club, a familiar location for the...
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Just Turn 21? Don’t You Dare Order These Popular Missoula Drinks
Listen. You're an adult now so let's act like one. You can't go around ordering garbage water because it's colorful and you think it's loaded with booze. It's not, Chad. Before I get into the "get off my lawn" rant here, I will preface that I was once 21, and yes I ordered some pretty disgusting and expensive shots and cocktails because I thought it was cool. Spoiler alert, pretty much anything with Jägermeister is not cool. It's a hangover that I wouldn't wish on the Kardashians.
How To Make The Most of the Griz Football Season
I can't believe it, but it's almost that time again— Griz Football season. I'm an alumni of the university and I'm ashamed to admit I haven't always had the best idea of when the games were or where I could watch them. Yes, I do know that search engines exist but it's still not as easy to find this info as I think it should be. For example, the first page of search results from Google has outdated pages that'll mislead you if you're not careful. That's why this article is here with everything you need to have the grizzliest season possible.
Montana Woman Stays Hopeful For The Return Of Missing Dog
It has been more than 10 brutally long days for fur-baby mom, Aurora. Aurora has been on the search for her dog, Rooster (LOVE the name by the way) and is doing whatever she can to bring him home. Rooster, seen below, has been missing since the 20th of August,...
Watch For Invasive Species in Missoula Water Labor Day Boaters
Getting the boat on the water one more time before the Missoula weather forces you ashore for the season this Labor day weekend? It’s important to continue to clean, drain and dry your boat when you recreate on the water in Montana to prevent the potential spread of aquatic invasive species and don't forget the gear as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake
With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
Fairfield Sun Times
Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montanan State
Montana State University in Bozeman. (Provided by MSU for the Daily Montanan) Escalating rents in Montana are putting pressure on campus housing, and both flagship universities are at or near capacity as the school year begins. Montana State University in Bozeman said it has not found a correlation between high...
Montana Air Quality A Concern In September 2022
Labor Day weekend will see the unofficial adios to summer 2022, and while the calendar may denote this as well as the upcoming official beginning of autumn (September 22nd) this doesn't mean the end of fire season or concerns for air quality in Montana's Missoula, Ravalli, and Lake Counties. Montana's...
Survive Your Freshman Year At UM Missoula
Well, you made it to Missoula. You've unloaded your boxes and grocery bags full of clothes, moved what furniture you have into your new living space (hope you remembered to lift with your knees!) and now you're standing at the crossroads of adulthood, thinking about where to put your bed with no frame and regretting taking most of this stuff with you to your new pad:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montanarightnow.com
Missoula PD, City of Missoula coordinate clean up on Cedar St. & Hawthorn St.
From the Missoula Police Department, posted Wednesday, Aug. 31. Today Missoula Police Department assisted City Of Missoula - Development Services Division in a coordinated cleanup effort and to address the hazardous conditions on Cedar St. and Hawthorn St. People who live in the area and business owners were very appreciative...
Wildfire burning east of Missoula grows to 50 acres
The lightning-caused Solomon Fire is burning in the Welcome Creek Wilderness approximately six miles south of the Rock Creek exit off Interstate 90.
Can You Hike The M Trail In Missoula At Night?
Missoula's best-known trail up Mt Sentinel is one of the most iconic in the State of Montana. The summit of "The M" offers a great view of the University of Montana, the City Of Missoula, and both mountain ranges (the Sapphire and Bitterroot ranges) I even liked my first trip up The M so much I documented it for posterity:
Think That Was Bad? How Weird Has Missoula’s Weather Been?
We know Missoula is a great place to be if you enjoy the outdoors. Every season has something you may find pleasing. "If you don’t like the weather, wait 5 minutes and it will change." Here are some instances where Missoula weather surprised us!. How Hot Was it?. Missoula...
CASA Helps Children in Foster Care Get Back to School Safely
The first week back at school is exciting for most Missoula children, but kids in foster care face a time of uncertainty and insecurity. We spoke to Emilie Landsiedel, Development and Outreach Manager for CASA of Missoula about what her organization does to help the Missoula area foster children. “CASA...
Missoula County to consider fate of ‘lost’ 19th-century wagon trail
The road was established as a trail between Stevensville and Missoula as early as the 1860s but — as some contend — it was never recorded as an official road.
Progress Update on the Higgins Avenue Beartrack Bridge Project
A combination of supply chain issues and necessary repairs to girders on the structure will keep the Higgins Avenue ‘Beartrack’ Bridge project from being completed until perhaps well into November. We spoke to Engineering Project Manager on the Higgins Avenue Bridge with the Montana Department of Transportation, Matt...
The New Grizzly Football Video Is Unlike Any Other. A Must See
The Montana Grizzly Football Team have released their "hype video" for the 2022 season, and it's gonna take you by surprise. The University of Montana Griz has its season opener against Northwestern State this Saturday. That means it's time for a new video to get you, the fans, pumped up and ready for some football.
96.3 The Blaze
Missoula, MT
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0