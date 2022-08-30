ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

96.3 The Blaze

Montana Golfers To Hack Away For MT Special Olympics

Since 1984, the Hackers Golf Tournament has been the primary fundraiser for the Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics. The tradition will continue this year on September 11th, with plenty of fun for all who want to participate. Playing host this year will be Hamilton Golf Club, a familiar location for the...
HAMILTON, MT
MY 103.5

Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana

Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Just Turn 21? Don’t You Dare Order These Popular Missoula Drinks

Listen. You're an adult now so let's act like one. You can't go around ordering garbage water because it's colorful and you think it's loaded with booze. It's not, Chad. Before I get into the "get off my lawn" rant here, I will preface that I was once 21, and yes I ordered some pretty disgusting and expensive shots and cocktails because I thought it was cool. Spoiler alert, pretty much anything with Jägermeister is not cool. It's a hangover that I wouldn't wish on the Kardashians.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

How To Make The Most of the Griz Football Season

I can't believe it, but it's almost that time again— Griz Football season. I'm an alumni of the university and I'm ashamed to admit I haven't always had the best idea of when the games were or where I could watch them. Yes, I do know that search engines exist but it's still not as easy to find this info as I think it should be. For example, the first page of search results from Google has outdated pages that'll mislead you if you're not careful. That's why this article is here with everything you need to have the grizzliest season possible.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Watch For Invasive Species in Missoula Water Labor Day Boaters

Getting the boat on the water one more time before the Missoula weather forces you ashore for the season this Labor day weekend? It’s important to continue to clean, drain and dry your boat when you recreate on the water in Montana to prevent the potential spread of aquatic invasive species and don't forget the gear as well.
MISSOULA, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake

With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Air Quality A Concern In September 2022

Labor Day weekend will see the unofficial adios to summer 2022, and while the calendar may denote this as well as the upcoming official beginning of autumn (September 22nd) this doesn't mean the end of fire season or concerns for air quality in Montana's Missoula, Ravalli, and Lake Counties. Montana's...
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Survive Your Freshman Year At UM Missoula

Well, you made it to Missoula. You've unloaded your boxes and grocery bags full of clothes, moved what furniture you have into your new living space (hope you remembered to lift with your knees!) and now you're standing at the crossroads of adulthood, thinking about where to put your bed with no frame and regretting taking most of this stuff with you to your new pad:
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula PD, City of Missoula coordinate clean up on Cedar St. & Hawthorn St.

From the Missoula Police Department, posted Wednesday, Aug. 31. Today Missoula Police Department assisted City Of Missoula - Development Services Division in a coordinated cleanup effort and to address the hazardous conditions on Cedar St. and Hawthorn St. People who live in the area and business owners were very appreciative...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Can You Hike The M Trail In Missoula At Night?

Missoula's best-known trail up Mt Sentinel is one of the most iconic in the State of Montana. The summit of "The M" offers a great view of the University of Montana, the City Of Missoula, and both mountain ranges (the Sapphire and Bitterroot ranges) I even liked my first trip up The M so much I documented it for posterity:
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Progress Update on the Higgins Avenue Beartrack Bridge Project

A combination of supply chain issues and necessary repairs to girders on the structure will keep the Higgins Avenue ‘Beartrack’ Bridge project from being completed until perhaps well into November. We spoke to Engineering Project Manager on the Higgins Avenue Bridge with the Montana Department of Transportation, Matt...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

