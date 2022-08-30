Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Man in jail after being accused of shooting at woman in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is in jail, accused of shooting at a woman in Columbus. Around 2:45 Friday afternoon, a man reportedly fired several shots at a woman driving in the area of 18th Street and 11th Avenue North. A Columbus Police Investigator was in the area...
wcbi.com
Investigators need your help finding a Capital Murder suspect
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Investigators need your help finding a murder suspect out of Tupelo. Tupelo Police says Nijel Hall is a suspect connected to a shooting incident in the Hodges Drive area on August 8th. Officers victim found a victim dead at the scene when they arrived. Hall is wanted...
wcbi.com
A man in Tupelo steals a plane and threatens to crash it into Walmart
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – People in Tupelo and really all across and really all across North Mississippi were on high alert as the plane circled the sky. After hours of being frightened people in Lee county can finally breathe. “We have had a bit of an unusual circumstance this...
wcbi.com
Cold case solved with surprise confession from pastor
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A three-year-old missing person case may be wrapped up after a surprise confession. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook has been in law enforcement for more than twenty years, and he’s seen a lot. But Tuesday, was a first. “James Eric Crisp walked into...
wcbi.com
Chaos in the skies: Negotiator helps man who stole plane safely ground it
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Investigators say Cory Patterson, 29, from Tupelo, is the man who was in the cockpit of an aircraft he wasn’t authorized to fly. Patterson faces charges of Grand Larceny and making terroristic threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka says Patterson will likely face federal charges. The FAA and Mississippi Homeland Security were part of the massive investigation.
wcbi.com
A Tuesday night shooting leaves one Clay County man and another injured
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A Clay County family is grieving and in shock, after three relatives were involved in a shooting. One is dead, one is seriously injured, and police say the third family member was the shooter. It’s difficult enough when a family member is the victim of a...
wcbi.com
Special agents in Alabama now searching for Edward Bush Jr.
ALABAMA (WCBI) – A suspect from West Point wanted in a fatal shooting in Leflore County this week is also wanted in Alabama. Special agents in Alabama are also looking for Edward Bush after an auto theft. Investigators say Thursday around 12:30 that afternoon he stole a vehicle. He...
wcbi.com
Starkville police capture Columbus shooting suspect
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police have captured a Columbus Shooting suspect who has been hiding over the last 24 hours. Around 5 pm today, SPD reported that 16-year-old Cameron Jones had been arrested. Jones is the third suspect involved in a Wednesday shooting incident in the 800 block...
wcbi.com
Columbus shooting suspect racking up charges in 2 cities
STARKVILLE & COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The list of charges continue to grow for a suspect in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Columbus. Around 5:00 P.M. Thursday Starkville Police reported that 17-year-old Cameron Jones had been arrested. Jones is the third suspect involved in a Wednesday shooting incident in...
wcbi.com
Mississippi sheriff’s offices receive thousands of donated water bottles to send to Jackson as water crisis continues
VARDAMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Water donations for Jackson are pouring into sheriff’s offices across the state after a call to action by Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan, president of the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association. “The Vardaman Fire Department, Mounce Supermarket (are assisting), TNT in Bruce gave a pallet,...
wcbi.com
Mississippi Sheriff’s Association collecting water for Jackson residents
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement across the state is taking their protect and serve motto up a notch. The Mississippi Sheriff’s Association is asking sheriffs in the state to collect water for Jackson residents. Now, many agencies like the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department are making room...
wcbi.com
BREAKING: Pilot okay after crashing in north Mississippi field
NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI)- Tupelo police say the pilot of a King Air 90 (twin-turboprop) aircraft crashed into a field in north Mississippi. Tupelo police say around 5a.m. Saturday, they were alerted about a plane flying over Tupelo. Police say the pilot made threats to crash into the Walmart on West Main.
wcbi.com
Miss Mississippi warns students about the dangers of smoking and vaping
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Miss Mississippi is preparing school children for the “Tar Wars”, a term used to describe a tobacco and vaping prevention program. Emmie Perkins visited Henderson Ward Stewart Elementary Thursday morning to warn students about the dangers of smoking. Perkins has 20 schools on her list to visit on behalf of the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians.
wcbi.com
Columbus city leaders still working on budget plan
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city leaders are still hammering out a budget plan. After getting feedback from residents at a public hearing, the Mayor and City Council held a work session to iron out details for next year’s spending plan. A couple of things have changed in...
wcbi.com
Preparing families in Oktibbeha County for disasters
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – When disaster strikes, having a plan in place can help you and your family stay safe. During National Preparedness Month, an organization in Oktibbeha County is helping families prepare for any emergency. Have a plan. That’s the plea from the staff and volunteers at...
wcbi.com
North Mississippi Medical Center revamping support group for cancer patients to reach more people
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi Medical Center’s Cancer Care in Tupelo is working to revamp its support group for cancer patients. Known as the Cancer Journey, the group is open to current patients, their family members, caregivers and cancer survivors. “Some of the patients that attend this...
wcbi.com
College GameDay Forecast
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Humidity has returned along with increased rain and storm chances. SATURDAY: Happy College GameDay! Expect a mix of sun and clouds through today. Temperatures will peak through the upper 80s to low 90s with higher dew points making the air feel a bit sticky. If you’re planning to tailgate, it’s not a bad idea to bring a poncho/raincoat as scattered shower and storm chances are in the forecast. Not everyone will intercept rain but some will!
wcbi.com
HBCU Sports – SWAC Schedule
Talk to WCBI’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.
wcbi.com
Rain, Rain, It’s Here to Stay
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A rainy pattern persists as we enter into next week, high temperatures will be slightly cooler ranging through the 80s with lows near 70. SUNDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy, scattered rain and storm chances will stand in the forecast. High temperatures will be slightly cooler as we’ll settle in the mid 80s. Overnight lows will drop to the low 70s.
wcbi.com
A long time book store is adding new inventory but taking one item out
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Campus Book Mart in Starkville had a grand re-opening on Friday, September 2, 2022; but there’s one thing missing from the book mart inventory, books. “We’ve noticed through the industry you know internet has kind of taken over the world and so we’ve been seeing a...
