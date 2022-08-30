EAST LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Number 15 ranked Michigan State University begins its third season under head coach Mel Tucker tonight, hosting Western Michigan University. MSU is looking to build off the momentum from last season’s school-record turnaround, as the Spartans posted a nine-game improvement from 2020 (two wins) to 2021 (11 wins), won a New Year’s Six bowl game over No. 12 Pitt in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and finished No. 8 in the AFCA/USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO