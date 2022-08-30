Read full article on original website
go955.com
Consumers Energy working on natural gas improvements at Lake Street and Olmstead in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The intersection of Lake Street and Olmstead in Kalamazoo will be closed on Tuesday, September 6, as Consumers Energy works on a gas main replacement in the area. Detour and road closure signs will be posted. Crews will begin work on replacing a gas...
go955.com
Battle Creek pauses process to hire DEI Officer
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Battle Creek is pausing it hiring process for a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. According to a press release from the city, officials made the decision to do this on Thursday, September 1, because of community feedback on the candidates after an August 11 presentation.
go955.com
Woman who robbed gas station on Stadium Drive Sunday night still at-large
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies are still looking for a white woman in her 50’s who robbed the Speedway gas station at 6150 Stadium Drive with a knife late Sunday night. They say she entered and left the store several times before coming...
go955.com
City of Portage seeking public input: Parks 5-Year Recreation and Open Space Plan
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage is updating it’s Parks 5-Year Recreation and Open Space Plan and they are seeking input from the public. And that’s why the city is holding a community Open House on Thursday, September 8, to get input from the public.
go955.com
Calhoun Commissioners approve Juvenile Home name change
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The Juvenile Home will now be named the Calhoun County Youth Center and will adopt a new logo that depicts a phoenix. This change was approved by the Calhoun County Board of Commissioners during their meeting on Thursday and is tied to a re-imagining of the facility.
go955.com
Memorial service for killed WMU student to be held this Sunday in Illinois
DOWNERS GROVE, IL (WKZO AM/FM) – A memorial service will be held this Sunday for a Western Michigan University student was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning. 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg from Lisle, Illinois died around 12 noon Saturday. Authorities say the accident happened around...
go955.com
Calhoun Sheriff honors retiring deputy and K9 officer
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley recognized two retirements from the Sheriff’s Office as well as the growth and success of the Battle Creek Area K-9 Training Program during the Calhoun County Board of Commissioners meeting this past Thursday. Deputy Guy Picketts and K9...
go955.com
JungleBird announces September 10 opening in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — JungleBird, a long-awaited new restaurant and bar that will bring cocktails and cuisine with Caribbean flair to The Exchange in downtown Kalamazoo will open September 10 at 4 p.m.. Reservations can be made online now at junglebirdkzoo.com. The restaurant, located at 155 West Michigan...
go955.com
Western Michigan kicks off its season at Michigan State tonight
EAST LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Number 15 ranked Michigan State University begins its third season under head coach Mel Tucker tonight, hosting Western Michigan University. MSU is looking to build off the momentum from last season’s school-record turnaround, as the Spartans posted a nine-game improvement from 2020 (two wins) to 2021 (11 wins), won a New Year’s Six bowl game over No. 12 Pitt in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and finished No. 8 in the AFCA/USA TODAY Coaches Poll.
go955.com
World War II soldier from Grand Rapids accounted for 77 years later
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A U.S. Army soldier from West Michigan who was killed during World War II has been found and accounted for. According to the U.S. Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, 19-year-old Donald Hofman of Grand Rapids was assigned to Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45 Infantry Division in January 1945.
