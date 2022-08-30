ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
go955.com

Battle Creek pauses process to hire DEI Officer

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Battle Creek is pausing it hiring process for a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. According to a press release from the city, officials made the decision to do this on Thursday, September 1, because of community feedback on the candidates after an August 11 presentation.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
Kalamazoo, MI
Industry
Local
Michigan Business
Kalamazoo, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Cars
Kalamazoo, MI
Cars
City
Kalamazoo, MI
go955.com

Calhoun Commissioners approve Juvenile Home name change

MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The Juvenile Home will now be named the Calhoun County Youth Center and will adopt a new logo that depicts a phoenix. This change was approved by the Calhoun County Board of Commissioners during their meeting on Thursday and is tied to a re-imagining of the facility.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
go955.com

Memorial service for killed WMU student to be held this Sunday in Illinois

DOWNERS GROVE, IL (WKZO AM/FM) – A memorial service will be held this Sunday for a Western Michigan University student was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning. 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg from Lisle, Illinois died around 12 noon Saturday. Authorities say the accident happened around...
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

Calhoun Sheriff honors retiring deputy and K9 officer

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley recognized two retirements from the Sheriff’s Office as well as the growth and success of the Battle Creek Area K-9 Training Program during the Calhoun County Board of Commissioners meeting this past Thursday. Deputy Guy Picketts and K9...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
go955.com

JungleBird announces September 10 opening in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — JungleBird, a long-awaited new restaurant and bar that will bring cocktails and cuisine with Caribbean flair to The Exchange in downtown Kalamazoo will open September 10 at 4 p.m.. Reservations can be made online now at junglebirdkzoo.com. The restaurant, located at 155 West Michigan...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumers Energy#Power Lines
go955.com

Western Michigan kicks off its season at Michigan State tonight

EAST LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Number 15 ranked Michigan State University begins its third season under head coach Mel Tucker tonight, hosting Western Michigan University. MSU is looking to build off the momentum from last season’s school-record turnaround, as the Spartans posted a nine-game improvement from 2020 (two wins) to 2021 (11 wins), won a New Year’s Six bowl game over No. 12 Pitt in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and finished No. 8 in the AFCA/USA TODAY Coaches Poll.
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

World War II soldier from Grand Rapids accounted for 77 years later

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A U.S. Army soldier from West Michigan who was killed during World War II has been found and accounted for. According to the U.S. Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, 19-year-old Donald Hofman of Grand Rapids was assigned to Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45 Infantry Division in January 1945.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy