America's Team: Former FAMU star safety Markquese Bell makes Dallas Cowboys roster

Markquese Bell can still wear that star on his jersey.

The former Florida A&M star safety and undrafted rookie was named Tuesday to the Dallas Cowboys' 53-man roster.

The Cowboys open the season Sunday, Sept. 11, against the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Bell – a rangy 6-foot-2, 212-pounder – led the Rattlers last season with 95 tackles and five forced fumbles. Known for his speed, versatility and aggressiveness, Bell made a quick impression with the Cowboys as a hard hitter with a nose for the ball.

That was apparent in the team's preseason finale versus Seattle last weekend, when Bell returned a deflected ball for a 30-yard interception return.

Bell's versatility a strength

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn told cowboyswire.usatoday.com that he loved Bell's multi-skilled qualities.

“I was really pushing to get him drafted as a linebacker,” Quinn said earlier in August, “and then when we selected a linebacker, I said,

‘This guy will make a hell of a safety.'”

Bell, 23, did not let the disappointment of not being drafted cloud his goals.

The Maryland native and former four-star recruit quickly signed with the Cowboys, saying his focus was making the team.

The last FAMU player selected in the NFL draft was linebacker Brandon Hepburn by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round in 2013, according to the NFL database.

According to Pro Football Reference, the last FAMU player to play in the NFL was receiver Brian Tyms, who spent one season with Cleveland Browns in 2013 and the New England Patriots in 2014.

Tyms also went undrafted and signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2012.

While Bell appeared to be a lock to make the Cowboys, where he's expected to contribute on special teams, he didn't take anything for granted.

"It’s surreal,” Bell said.

“I’m still like, ‘I’m here.’ I wear a star on my shirt every day. Like, ‘I’m on the Cowboys right now.’

"You’ve still got to get used to it.”

Only four HBCU players were selected in the three-day NFL Draft last April. Overall, 262 players were selected during seven rounds.

"It's every athlete's dream to continue to play at the highest level," Rattlers coach Willie Simmons told the Democrat last spring.

"Everyone wants to get drafted but obviously there's limited spots. History has shown a ton of great undrafted players that have gone All-Pro and won Super Bowls."

