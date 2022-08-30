ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

West Texas Fair & Rodeo 2022: What and when for the annual almost-fall event

By Staff report
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago

Basic stuff to know

∎ Dates: Sept. 8-17

∎ Gates open: 4-11 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m.-11 p.m. weekends. Gates open at 10 a.m. Sept. 14.

∎ Entry cost: $8 adults, $4 students K-college (weekdays); $11 adults, $4 students K-college (weekends). Cash only at gates and carnival ticket booths. Gate admission does not include PRCA Rodeo.

∎ Rodeo tickets: Rodeo is 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9-10 and 15-16 at Taylor Telcom Arena. Reserved balcony seating $15 for adults and $6 ages 2-college; reserved box seats, $20 (all ages). Rodeo tickets also serve as gate admission for that day.

∎ Carnival rides cost: Midway open 5-11 p.m. weekdays, 1-11 p.m. weekends. Single tickets are $1 - kiddie rides cost 2-3 tickets; other rides 3-5 tickets. Armbands are $30 Sept. 8. Daily armbands are $35.

∎ Special deals:

  • Season gate pass is $50 for students and $70 for adults; carnival/gate season passes are $100 (all ages)
  • Gate admission is free for active, retire and reserve military members and immediate families. Must present valid ID. Discounted military carnival armbands are $25 and can be purchased at the ITT office at Dyess Air Force Base.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13voqg_0hbYpGuM00

FRIDAY

8 a.m. - Cattle shows: Open Polled Hereford, Open Hereford, Open Angus (Each show will begin 30 minutes after the previous show) – First Financial Pavilion Cattle Ring

6 p.m. - Queen’s Contest – Horsemanship, Taylor Telecom Arena

SATURDAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PKn8M_0hbYpGuM00

8 a.m. - Cattle shows: Jr. Polled Hereford, Jr. Hereford, Jr. Angus and Jr., Red Angus (Each show will begin 30 minutes after the previous show), First Financial Pavilion Cattle Ring

8 a.m. - Youth Market Lamb Show A – First Financial Pavilion, Center Ring (Show B will begin 30 minutes after show A.)

8 a.m. - Junior and Open Llama Show, Guitar Arena

8:30 a.m. - Queen’s Contest – Speeches, Taylor County Coliseum

9 a.m. - Open Poultry Show, First Financial Pavilion

9:30 a.m. – Queen’s Style Show rehearsal, Taylor County Coliseum

1:30 p.m. - Queen’s Contest – Interviews, General Office

6 p.m. - Queen’s Contest – Dinner, Style Show, Interview and Impromptu Questions, Taylor County Coliseum

SUNDAY

8 a.m. - Cattle Shows: Junior Shorthorn Show, Pre-Junior then Junior Miniature Hereford Show, Open Red Angus Show (Each show will begin 30 minutes after the previous show), First Financial Pavilion Cattle Ring

8 a.m. - Youth Market Goat Show, First Financial Pavilion, West Ring

9 a.m. - Open Haltered Longhorn Show, TLBT Youth Points Longhorn Show (Each show will begin 30 min. after the previous), Guitar Arena

MONDAY

8 a.m. - TLBT Youth Longhorn Show, Guitar Arena

9 a.m. - Open Miniature Hereford Cattle Show, First Financial Pavilion Cattle Ring

TUESDAY

11 a.m.-6 p.m. - Creative Arts Entries received in Modern Living Mall and AEL Building except for Youth and Adult Perishable Foods; Educational Exhibits and Agriculture and Horticulture entries accepted

THURSDAY

9 a.m. - Breakaway Jackpot – Taylor Telecom Arena

5-11 p.m. - Sneak-a-Peak night on midway - Free Admission to fairgrounds. Armbands may be purchased for $30. Armband allows admission to all carnival rides desired. No exhibit buildings are open.

SEPT. 9

∎ College student day. College students admitted to fair free with current college ID

8 a.m. - Breakaway Slack, Taylor Telecom Arena

9 a.m. – 8 p.m. - Creative Arts Displays, Modern Living Mall

1-4 p.m. - Limited Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors open, Midway

2-10 p.m. - Commercial Vendor Building hours, Capital Farm Credit Display Building

2-10 p.m. - Creative Arts Displays , AEL Building

2-8 p.m. - Abilene Zoo, Butterfly Experience and Doorway to Agriculture, Learning Experience Building

4-10 p.m. - Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors open, Midway

4:15 p.m. - Pig Races, outside Taylor Telecom Arena

4:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table,” with Chef Darlene

5 p.m. - Carnival Americana opens

5:30-10 p.m. - 4-H Petting Zoo, near AEL Building

5:30 p.m. - Pig Races front of Taylor Telecom Arena

5:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table” with Chef Darlene and H-E-B gift card giveaway

6 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring Texas Roadhouse, Sam Holt

6-8 p.m. - Grant & Randy Two Man Band concert, between Modern Living Mall and Big Country Hall

6-9 p.m. - Magic Jay, Midway strolling

6:30 p.m. - TTTPA Hot Rod Tractor Pull, east fairgrounds

7 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table” with Chef Darlene

7 p.m. - Pig races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

7-9 p.m. – Mariachis Trio, west Midway

7:30 p.m. - PRCA Rodeo, Taylor Telecom Arena, with 2022 Miss West Texas Fair & Rodeo coronation

8:30 p.m. - Pig races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

9:30 p.m. - Shane Terrell & The Stumblers concert, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YO6Gn_0hbYpGuM00

SEPT. 10

∎ School Day tickets good.

8 a.m. - Steer Roping Slack, Taylor Telecom Arena

8 a.m. - Cattle Shows: Junior Charolais, Junior Simmental, Junior Beefmaster Shows – (Each show will begin 30 min.after the previous), First Financial Pavilion Cattle Ring

9 a.m.-8 p.m. Creative Arts Displays, Modern Living Mall

10 a.m. - Junior Rabbit Show, First Financial Pavilion

10:30 a.m. - Parade, downtown

11 a.m. - Commercial Vendors Building opens – Capital Farm Credit Display Building

11 a.m.-10 p.m. - All Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors open, Midway

11 a.m.-8 p.m. - Abilene Zoo, Butterfly Experience and Doorway to Agriculture, Learning Experience Building

Noon-11 p.m. - Creative Arts Displays, AEL Building

Noon - Educational Booth Setup, AEL Building

Noon-3 p.m. - Youth Perishable Food entries received and Breads, Cookies, Cakes and Candy, Modern Living Mall

1 p.m. - Carnival Americana opens

1-10 p.m.- 4-H Petting Zoo, near AEL Building

1-6 p.m.- Agriculture and Horticulture entries received, AEL Building

2:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table,” with Chef Darlene

3 p.m. - Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

4:30 p.m. – Kid’s Kitchen Winners – Bella Baron and Ethan Fosah with Lindsay Flores, Texas Restaurant Association.

5 p.m. - Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

6 p.m. - Spotlight Kitchen featuring Torchy’s Taco, John Niblett

6-8 p.m. - Grant & Randy Two Man Band Concert, between Modern Living Mall and Big Country Hall

6:30 p.m. - TTTPA Tractor Pull east Fairgrounds

6:30-9 p.m. - Magic Jay, Midway strolling

7 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table,” with Chef Darlene

7 p.m. - Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

7-9 p.m. – Mariachis Trio, west Midway

7:30 p.m. - PRCA Rodeo, Taylor Telecom Arena

9 p.m. - Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

9:30 p.m. - Jon Stork concert, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zCNJb_0hbYpGuM00

SEPT. 11

∎ School Day tickets good

8 a.m. - Team Roping, Tie Down Roping and Steer Wrestling Slack, Taylor Telecom Arena

8 a.m. - Cattle Shows: Junior Simbrah, Junior Limousin, Junior Brangus, Junior ORB, (Each show will begin 30 min.after the previous), First Financial Pavilion Cattle Ring

8 a.m. - Open Boer Goat Show, First Financial Pavilion West Ring

Livestock Shows Sponsored by FSS Data and Lawrence Hall Chevrolet

9 a.m. -8 p.m. – Creative Arts Displays, Modern Living Mall

11 a.m. -10 p.m. – Commercial Vendors Building Opens, Capital Farm Credit Display Building

11 a.m.-8 p.m. – Abilene Zoo, Butterfly Experience and Doorway to Agriculture, Learning Experience Building

Noon – Open Beefmaster Show, Guitar Arena

1-10 p.m. – Creative Arts Displays AEL Building

1-10 p.m. – All Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors Midway

1-10 p.m. – 4-H Petting Zoo, by AEL Building in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

1 p.m. – Carnival Americana opens

1:30 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

2 p.m. – Mutton Bustin’ registration, Taylor Telecom Arena

2:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table” with Chef Darlene, chips and dips

3 p.m. – Family Magic Show, featuring Magic Jay

3 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

3 p.m. – Mutton Bustin’, Taylor Telecom Arena

4:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring Ernie’s Spanish Kitchen – Ronnie Calsoncin, with H-E-B gift card giveaway

5 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

5-9 p.m. – DJ Taz, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion

6 p.m. - Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B-Bakery, with Sheila Marie Lara

7 p.m. - Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

7 p.m. - “The Dog Gone Show" magic dog show, Magic Jay

9 p.m. – Los Palominos, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion

9 p.m. - Pig Races. front of Taylor Telecom Arena

SEPT. 12

∎ Gate admission is $1 for anyone ages 5+, school day tickets good

9 a.m. - 8 p.m. – Creative Arts Displays, Modern Living Mall

9-11 a.m. – Adult Cake entries received, Modern Living Mall (west door)

1-4 p.m. – Limited Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors open, Midway

2-10 p.m. – Commercial Vendors Building hours, Capital Farm Credit Display Building

2-10 p.m. – Creative Arts Displays, AEL Bldg.

2-8 p.m. – Abilene Zoo, Butterfly Experience and Doorway to Agriculture, Learning Experience Building

4-10 p.m. – All Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors open, Midway

4:15 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

4:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table” with Chef Darlene, back-to-school snacks

5 p.m. – Carnival Americana opens

5:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table” with Chef Darlene, with H-E-B gift card giveaway

5:30 p.m. – Pig Race, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

5:30-10 p.. – 4-H Petting Zoo, by AEL Building

6 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring Texas A&M Agri-Life Extension Service-Taylor Co., with Kim Miles

6-10 p.m. – DJ Taz, between Modern Living Mall and Big Country Hall

7 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring Potosi Live, with Moi Garcia, Brandi and John Barbee and Donovan Nohl

7 p.m. Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

8:30 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

9-10:30 p.m. – Josh Meloy Concert, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion

Sept. 13

∎ $2 per RIDE Night. Carnival rides are $2 each; school day tickets good

9 a.m.-8 p.m. – Creative Arts Displays, Modern Living Mall

9 a.m.-11 p.m. – Adult Candy entries received, Modern Living Mall (west door)

1-4 p.m. – Limited Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors open, Midway

2-10 p.m. – Commercial Vendors Building hours, Capital Farm Credit Display Building

2-10 p.m. – Creative Arts Displays, AEL Building

3-5 p.m. – Exclusive event for guests with special needs. Abilene Zoo, Butterfly Experience and Doorway to Agriculture, Learning Experience Building

3:30-4 p.m. – Bubble Gum Contest registration, Guitar Arena

4-10 p.m. – All Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors open, Midway

4 p.m. - Bubble Gum Contest, Guitar Arena

4:15 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

4:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring Texas Beef Council/Let’s Talk Beef, with Chef Darlene

5-8 p.m. – Abilene Zoo, Butterfly Experience and Doorway to Agriculture, Learning Experience Building

5 p.m. – Carnival Americana opens

5:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table” with Chef Darlene, with H-E-B gift card giveaway

5:30 p.m. – Pig Races Presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

5:30-6 p.m. - Kid’s Fun Show Registration, Guitar Arena

5:30-10 p.m. – 4-H Petting Zoo, by AEL Building

6 p.m. – Kid’s Fun Show, Guitar Arena

6 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring Circle H Meat Market & Mercantile, with Michelle Ham

6-8 p.m. – Grant & Randy Two Man Band Concert, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion

6-10 p.m. – Open Mic Karaoke with DJ Taz. between Modern Living Mall and Big Country Hall

7 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

7 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring Let’s Talk Beef ,with Chef Darlene

8:30 p.m.. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

9-10:30 p.m.– Hayden Haddock Concert, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZwxQS_0hbYpGuM00

Sept. 14

∎ Senior Citizens Day. Free admission to all seniors 60+ years: must show ID.

9 a.m. - 8 p.m. – Creative Arts Displays, Modern Living Mall

9-11 a.m. – Adult Bread Entries received, Modern Living Mall (west door)

10 a.m.-3 p.m. - Senior citizens activities, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion

10:05 a.m. – National anthem, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion

10:30 am. – The Klassy Kloggers, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion

11 a.m. – Junior Steer Show, Tack Move-In (no cattle)

11 a.m.-10 p.m. – Commercial Vendors Building hours, Capital Farm Credit Display Building

11 a.m.-10 -p.m. – All Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors open, Midway

11 a.m. -8 -p.m. – Abilene Zoo, Butterfly Experience and Doorway to Agriculture, Learning Experience Building

11:15 a.m. – Texas Tornadoes Line Dancing, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion

Noon-10 p.m. – Creative Arts Displays, AEL Building

Noon-1 p.m. – Elvis impersonator Harvey McFadden, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion

12:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table,” with Chef Darlene

1:05 – 2:05 p.m. – Bingo., H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion

2:30 p.m. - Spotlight Kitchen featuring Lytle Land & Cattle, with Lindsay Flores

4:15 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

4:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring Texas Family Popcorn, with Toni Adams, with H-E-B gift card giveaway

5 p.m. – Carnival Americana opens

5:30 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

6 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring, Life of Pie with Leslie and Cory Bivens

5:30-10 p.m. – 4-H Petting Zoo, by AEL Building

6-8 p.m. – Grant & Randy Two Man Band Concert, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion

6-9 p.m., – 180 Band, between Modern Living Mall & Big Country Hall

7 p.m. – Pig Races Presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

8:30 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

9-10:30 p.m. – Jamie Richards concert, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion

Sept. 15

∎ Cantastic Night. Free grounds admission for 6 empty Coca-Cola product cans.

9 a.m. – Junior Steer Cattle and Tack move-in

9 a.m. - 8 p.m. – Creative Arts displays, Modern Living Mall

9-1 a.m. – Adult Pie entries received, Modern Living Mall (west door)

1-4 p.m. – Limited Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors open, Midway

2-10 p.m. – Commercial Vendor Building hours, Capital Farm Credit Display Building

2-10 p.m. – Creative Arts displays, AEL Building

2-8 p.m. – Abilene Zoo, Butterfly Experience & Doorway to Agriculture, Learning Experience Building

4-10 p.m. – All Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors open, Midway

4:15 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

4:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table,” with Chef Darlene

5 p.m. – Carnival Americana opens

5:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table,” with Chef Darlene, with H-E-B gift card giveaway

5:30 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

5:30-10 p.m. – 4-H Petting Zoo, by AEL Building

6 p.m. - Spotlight Kitchen featuring Stalling Time Beer & Bistro, charcuterie boards, with Melissa Stallings and Lessly Stallings

6-9 pm. – Magic Jay, Midway strolling

7 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring The Winery at Willow Creek, with Maddy Green

7 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

7-9 p.m. – Mariachis Trio, west Midway

7:30 p.m. – PRCA Rodeo, Taylor Telecom Arena

8:30 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

9-10:30 p.m. – Caleb Young concert, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tMPZJ_0hbYpGuM00

Sept. 16

∎ Coors Banquet Rodeo Day

8 a.m. – Barrel Racing Slack, Taylor Telecom Arena

9 a.m. – Junior Steers Weigh-In and Classifying

9 a.m. -8 p.m. – Creative Arts displays, Modern Living Mall

9-11 a.m. – Adult Cookie entries received, Modern Living Mall (west door)

1-4 p.m. – Limited Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors open, Midway

2-10 p.m. – Commercial Vendors Building hours, Capital Farm Credit Display Building

2-10 p.m.– Creative Arts Displays, AEL Building

2-8 p.m. – Abilene Zoo, Butterfly Experience and Doorway to Agriculture, Learning Experience Building

4-10 p.m. – All Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors open, Midway

4:15 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

4:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table,” with Chef Darlene

5 p.m. – Carnival Americana opens

5:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table” with Chef Darlene – H-E-B Gift Card Giveaway

5:30 p.m. – Pig Races Presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

5:30-9 p.m. – 4-H Petting Zoo, by AEL Building

6 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring The Local, with Chef Cody Enriquez

6-8 p.m. – Grant & Randy Two Man Band concert, between Modern Living Mall and Big Country Hall

6-9 p.m. – Magic Jay, Midway

7 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table,” with Chef Darlene

7 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

7-9 p.m. – Mariachis Trio, west Midway

7:30 p.m. – PRCA Rodeo, Taylor Telecom Arena

8:30 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

10:30 p.m.-midnight – Kyle Park concert, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RPPo8_0hbYpGuM00

Sept. 17

8 a.m. – Junior Steer Show, First Financial Pavilion Cattle Ring

8 a.m. – Open Breeding Sheep Show, First Financial Pavilion Ctr Ring

8:30 a.m. – Youth Jackpot Swine Show, First Financial Pavilion West Ring

9 a.m.-8 p.m. – Creative Arts displays, Modern Living Mall

11 a.m.-10 p.m. – All Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors open, Midway

11 a.m.-8 p.m. – Abilene Zoo, Butterfly Experience and Doorway to Agriculture, Learning Experience Building

11 a.m. – Commercial Vendors Building opens, Capital Farm Credit Display Building

Noon-11 p.m. - Creative Arts Displays, AEL Building.

1 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

1-10 p.m. – 4-H Petting Zoo, by AEL Building

2:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table,” with Chef Darlene

3 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

4:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring Sweet Thyme, with Misty Lowe and Mandi Sims

5 p.m. – Grant & Randy Two Man Band concert, near Capital Farm Credit Display Building

5 p.m. – Pig Races Presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena

6 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table,” with Chef Darlene, with H-E-B gift card giveaway

6-8 p.m. – Grant & Randy Two Man Band concert, between Modern Living Mall and Big Country Hall

6:30-9 p.m. – Magic Jay, Midway strolling

7 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table," with Chef Darlene

7 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

7-9 p.m. – Mariachis, Trio, west Midway

7:30 p.m. – PRCA Rodeo ,Taylor Telecom Arena

9 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena

10 p.m. – Parmalee concert, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion

Sept. 19

11 a.m.-6 p.m. – All entries at Modern Living Mall and AEL Building must be picked up. Premium money will be paid in both buildings.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: West Texas Fair & Rodeo 2022: What and when for the annual almost-fall event

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’

Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 2

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake picked up its 42nd consecutive win with a 47-14 win over Converse Judson to close out nondistrict play Friday. Lake Travis fell to 0-2 with a 35-28 loss to Cibolo Steele and Dripping Springs moved to 2-0 with a 37-7 win over Converse Wagner. San Marcos had to go to overtime […]
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Texas Roadhouse#Creative Arts#Carnival#Texas Fair Rodeo#K College#Taylor Telcom Arena#Armbands#Itt#Dyess Air Force Base
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy