West Texas Fair & Rodeo 2022: What and when for the annual almost-fall event
Basic stuff to know
∎ Dates: Sept. 8-17
∎ Gates open: 4-11 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m.-11 p.m. weekends. Gates open at 10 a.m. Sept. 14.
∎ Entry cost: $8 adults, $4 students K-college (weekdays); $11 adults, $4 students K-college (weekends). Cash only at gates and carnival ticket booths. Gate admission does not include PRCA Rodeo.
∎ Rodeo tickets: Rodeo is 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9-10 and 15-16 at Taylor Telcom Arena. Reserved balcony seating $15 for adults and $6 ages 2-college; reserved box seats, $20 (all ages). Rodeo tickets also serve as gate admission for that day.
∎ Carnival rides cost: Midway open 5-11 p.m. weekdays, 1-11 p.m. weekends. Single tickets are $1 - kiddie rides cost 2-3 tickets; other rides 3-5 tickets. Armbands are $30 Sept. 8. Daily armbands are $35.
∎ Special deals:
- Season gate pass is $50 for students and $70 for adults; carnival/gate season passes are $100 (all ages)
- Gate admission is free for active, retire and reserve military members and immediate families. Must present valid ID. Discounted military carnival armbands are $25 and can be purchased at the ITT office at Dyess Air Force Base.
FRIDAY
8 a.m. - Cattle shows: Open Polled Hereford, Open Hereford, Open Angus (Each show will begin 30 minutes after the previous show) – First Financial Pavilion Cattle Ring
6 p.m. - Queen’s Contest – Horsemanship, Taylor Telecom Arena
SATURDAY
8 a.m. - Cattle shows: Jr. Polled Hereford, Jr. Hereford, Jr. Angus and Jr., Red Angus (Each show will begin 30 minutes after the previous show), First Financial Pavilion Cattle Ring
8 a.m. - Youth Market Lamb Show A – First Financial Pavilion, Center Ring (Show B will begin 30 minutes after show A.)
8 a.m. - Junior and Open Llama Show, Guitar Arena
8:30 a.m. - Queen’s Contest – Speeches, Taylor County Coliseum
9 a.m. - Open Poultry Show, First Financial Pavilion
9:30 a.m. – Queen’s Style Show rehearsal, Taylor County Coliseum
1:30 p.m. - Queen’s Contest – Interviews, General Office
6 p.m. - Queen’s Contest – Dinner, Style Show, Interview and Impromptu Questions, Taylor County Coliseum
SUNDAY
8 a.m. - Cattle Shows: Junior Shorthorn Show, Pre-Junior then Junior Miniature Hereford Show, Open Red Angus Show (Each show will begin 30 minutes after the previous show), First Financial Pavilion Cattle Ring
8 a.m. - Youth Market Goat Show, First Financial Pavilion, West Ring
9 a.m. - Open Haltered Longhorn Show, TLBT Youth Points Longhorn Show (Each show will begin 30 min. after the previous), Guitar Arena
MONDAY
8 a.m. - TLBT Youth Longhorn Show, Guitar Arena
9 a.m. - Open Miniature Hereford Cattle Show, First Financial Pavilion Cattle Ring
TUESDAY
11 a.m.-6 p.m. - Creative Arts Entries received in Modern Living Mall and AEL Building except for Youth and Adult Perishable Foods; Educational Exhibits and Agriculture and Horticulture entries accepted
THURSDAY
9 a.m. - Breakaway Jackpot – Taylor Telecom Arena
5-11 p.m. - Sneak-a-Peak night on midway - Free Admission to fairgrounds. Armbands may be purchased for $30. Armband allows admission to all carnival rides desired. No exhibit buildings are open.
SEPT. 9
∎ College student day. College students admitted to fair free with current college ID
8 a.m. - Breakaway Slack, Taylor Telecom Arena
9 a.m. – 8 p.m. - Creative Arts Displays, Modern Living Mall
1-4 p.m. - Limited Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors open, Midway
2-10 p.m. - Commercial Vendor Building hours, Capital Farm Credit Display Building
2-10 p.m. - Creative Arts Displays , AEL Building
2-8 p.m. - Abilene Zoo, Butterfly Experience and Doorway to Agriculture, Learning Experience Building
4-10 p.m. - Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors open, Midway
4:15 p.m. - Pig Races, outside Taylor Telecom Arena
4:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table,” with Chef Darlene
5 p.m. - Carnival Americana opens
5:30-10 p.m. - 4-H Petting Zoo, near AEL Building
5:30 p.m. - Pig Races front of Taylor Telecom Arena
5:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table” with Chef Darlene and H-E-B gift card giveaway
6 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring Texas Roadhouse, Sam Holt
6-8 p.m. - Grant & Randy Two Man Band concert, between Modern Living Mall and Big Country Hall
6-9 p.m. - Magic Jay, Midway strolling
6:30 p.m. - TTTPA Hot Rod Tractor Pull, east fairgrounds
7 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table” with Chef Darlene
7 p.m. - Pig races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
7-9 p.m. – Mariachis Trio, west Midway
7:30 p.m. - PRCA Rodeo, Taylor Telecom Arena, with 2022 Miss West Texas Fair & Rodeo coronation
8:30 p.m. - Pig races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
9:30 p.m. - Shane Terrell & The Stumblers concert, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion
SEPT. 10
∎ School Day tickets good.
8 a.m. - Steer Roping Slack, Taylor Telecom Arena
8 a.m. - Cattle Shows: Junior Charolais, Junior Simmental, Junior Beefmaster Shows – (Each show will begin 30 min.after the previous), First Financial Pavilion Cattle Ring
9 a.m.-8 p.m. Creative Arts Displays, Modern Living Mall
10 a.m. - Junior Rabbit Show, First Financial Pavilion
10:30 a.m. - Parade, downtown
11 a.m. - Commercial Vendors Building opens – Capital Farm Credit Display Building
11 a.m.-10 p.m. - All Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors open, Midway
11 a.m.-8 p.m. - Abilene Zoo, Butterfly Experience and Doorway to Agriculture, Learning Experience Building
Noon-11 p.m. - Creative Arts Displays, AEL Building
Noon - Educational Booth Setup, AEL Building
Noon-3 p.m. - Youth Perishable Food entries received and Breads, Cookies, Cakes and Candy, Modern Living Mall
1 p.m. - Carnival Americana opens
1-10 p.m.- 4-H Petting Zoo, near AEL Building
1-6 p.m.- Agriculture and Horticulture entries received, AEL Building
2:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table,” with Chef Darlene
3 p.m. - Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
4:30 p.m. – Kid’s Kitchen Winners – Bella Baron and Ethan Fosah with Lindsay Flores, Texas Restaurant Association.
5 p.m. - Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
6 p.m. - Spotlight Kitchen featuring Torchy’s Taco, John Niblett
6-8 p.m. - Grant & Randy Two Man Band Concert, between Modern Living Mall and Big Country Hall
6:30 p.m. - TTTPA Tractor Pull east Fairgrounds
6:30-9 p.m. - Magic Jay, Midway strolling
7 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table,” with Chef Darlene
7 p.m. - Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
7-9 p.m. – Mariachis Trio, west Midway
7:30 p.m. - PRCA Rodeo, Taylor Telecom Arena
9 p.m. - Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
9:30 p.m. - Jon Stork concert, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion
SEPT. 11
∎ School Day tickets good
8 a.m. - Team Roping, Tie Down Roping and Steer Wrestling Slack, Taylor Telecom Arena
8 a.m. - Cattle Shows: Junior Simbrah, Junior Limousin, Junior Brangus, Junior ORB, (Each show will begin 30 min.after the previous), First Financial Pavilion Cattle Ring
8 a.m. - Open Boer Goat Show, First Financial Pavilion West Ring
Livestock Shows Sponsored by FSS Data and Lawrence Hall Chevrolet
9 a.m. -8 p.m. – Creative Arts Displays, Modern Living Mall
11 a.m. -10 p.m. – Commercial Vendors Building Opens, Capital Farm Credit Display Building
11 a.m.-8 p.m. – Abilene Zoo, Butterfly Experience and Doorway to Agriculture, Learning Experience Building
Noon – Open Beefmaster Show, Guitar Arena
1-10 p.m. – Creative Arts Displays AEL Building
1-10 p.m. – All Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors Midway
1-10 p.m. – 4-H Petting Zoo, by AEL Building in front of Taylor Telecom Arena
1 p.m. – Carnival Americana opens
1:30 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
2 p.m. – Mutton Bustin’ registration, Taylor Telecom Arena
2:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table” with Chef Darlene, chips and dips
3 p.m. – Family Magic Show, featuring Magic Jay
3 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
3 p.m. – Mutton Bustin’, Taylor Telecom Arena
4:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring Ernie’s Spanish Kitchen – Ronnie Calsoncin, with H-E-B gift card giveaway
5 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
5-9 p.m. – DJ Taz, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion
6 p.m. - Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B-Bakery, with Sheila Marie Lara
7 p.m. - Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
7 p.m. - “The Dog Gone Show" magic dog show, Magic Jay
9 p.m. – Los Palominos, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion
9 p.m. - Pig Races. front of Taylor Telecom Arena
SEPT. 12
∎ Gate admission is $1 for anyone ages 5+, school day tickets good
9 a.m. - 8 p.m. – Creative Arts Displays, Modern Living Mall
9-11 a.m. – Adult Cake entries received, Modern Living Mall (west door)
1-4 p.m. – Limited Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors open, Midway
2-10 p.m. – Commercial Vendors Building hours, Capital Farm Credit Display Building
2-10 p.m. – Creative Arts Displays, AEL Bldg.
2-8 p.m. – Abilene Zoo, Butterfly Experience and Doorway to Agriculture, Learning Experience Building
4-10 p.m. – All Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors open, Midway
4:15 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
4:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table” with Chef Darlene, back-to-school snacks
5 p.m. – Carnival Americana opens
5:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table” with Chef Darlene, with H-E-B gift card giveaway
5:30 p.m. – Pig Race, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
5:30-10 p.. – 4-H Petting Zoo, by AEL Building
6 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring Texas A&M Agri-Life Extension Service-Taylor Co., with Kim Miles
6-10 p.m. – DJ Taz, between Modern Living Mall and Big Country Hall
7 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring Potosi Live, with Moi Garcia, Brandi and John Barbee and Donovan Nohl
7 p.m. Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
8:30 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
9-10:30 p.m. – Josh Meloy Concert, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion
Sept. 13
∎ $2 per RIDE Night. Carnival rides are $2 each; school day tickets good
9 a.m.-8 p.m. – Creative Arts Displays, Modern Living Mall
9 a.m.-11 p.m. – Adult Candy entries received, Modern Living Mall (west door)
1-4 p.m. – Limited Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors open, Midway
2-10 p.m. – Commercial Vendors Building hours, Capital Farm Credit Display Building
2-10 p.m. – Creative Arts Displays, AEL Building
3-5 p.m. – Exclusive event for guests with special needs. Abilene Zoo, Butterfly Experience and Doorway to Agriculture, Learning Experience Building
3:30-4 p.m. – Bubble Gum Contest registration, Guitar Arena
4-10 p.m. – All Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors open, Midway
4 p.m. - Bubble Gum Contest, Guitar Arena
4:15 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
4:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring Texas Beef Council/Let’s Talk Beef, with Chef Darlene
5-8 p.m. – Abilene Zoo, Butterfly Experience and Doorway to Agriculture, Learning Experience Building
5 p.m. – Carnival Americana opens
5:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table” with Chef Darlene, with H-E-B gift card giveaway
5:30 p.m. – Pig Races Presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena
5:30-6 p.m. - Kid’s Fun Show Registration, Guitar Arena
5:30-10 p.m. – 4-H Petting Zoo, by AEL Building
6 p.m. – Kid’s Fun Show, Guitar Arena
6 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring Circle H Meat Market & Mercantile, with Michelle Ham
6-8 p.m. – Grant & Randy Two Man Band Concert, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion
6-10 p.m. – Open Mic Karaoke with DJ Taz. between Modern Living Mall and Big Country Hall
7 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
7 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring Let’s Talk Beef ,with Chef Darlene
8:30 p.m.. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
9-10:30 p.m.– Hayden Haddock Concert, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion
Sept. 14
∎ Senior Citizens Day. Free admission to all seniors 60+ years: must show ID.
9 a.m. - 8 p.m. – Creative Arts Displays, Modern Living Mall
9-11 a.m. – Adult Bread Entries received, Modern Living Mall (west door)
10 a.m.-3 p.m. - Senior citizens activities, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion
10:05 a.m. – National anthem, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion
10:30 am. – The Klassy Kloggers, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion
11 a.m. – Junior Steer Show, Tack Move-In (no cattle)
11 a.m.-10 p.m. – Commercial Vendors Building hours, Capital Farm Credit Display Building
11 a.m.-10 -p.m. – All Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors open, Midway
11 a.m. -8 -p.m. – Abilene Zoo, Butterfly Experience and Doorway to Agriculture, Learning Experience Building
11:15 a.m. – Texas Tornadoes Line Dancing, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion
Noon-10 p.m. – Creative Arts Displays, AEL Building
Noon-1 p.m. – Elvis impersonator Harvey McFadden, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion
12:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table,” with Chef Darlene
1:05 – 2:05 p.m. – Bingo., H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion
2:30 p.m. - Spotlight Kitchen featuring Lytle Land & Cattle, with Lindsay Flores
4:15 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
4:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring Texas Family Popcorn, with Toni Adams, with H-E-B gift card giveaway
5 p.m. – Carnival Americana opens
5:30 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
6 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring, Life of Pie with Leslie and Cory Bivens
5:30-10 p.m. – 4-H Petting Zoo, by AEL Building
6-8 p.m. – Grant & Randy Two Man Band Concert, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion
6-9 p.m., – 180 Band, between Modern Living Mall & Big Country Hall
7 p.m. – Pig Races Presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena
8:30 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
9-10:30 p.m. – Jamie Richards concert, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion
Sept. 15
∎ Cantastic Night. Free grounds admission for 6 empty Coca-Cola product cans.
9 a.m. – Junior Steer Cattle and Tack move-in
9 a.m. - 8 p.m. – Creative Arts displays, Modern Living Mall
9-1 a.m. – Adult Pie entries received, Modern Living Mall (west door)
1-4 p.m. – Limited Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors open, Midway
2-10 p.m. – Commercial Vendor Building hours, Capital Farm Credit Display Building
2-10 p.m. – Creative Arts displays, AEL Building
2-8 p.m. – Abilene Zoo, Butterfly Experience & Doorway to Agriculture, Learning Experience Building
4-10 p.m. – All Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors open, Midway
4:15 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
4:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table,” with Chef Darlene
5 p.m. – Carnival Americana opens
5:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table,” with Chef Darlene, with H-E-B gift card giveaway
5:30 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
5:30-10 p.m. – 4-H Petting Zoo, by AEL Building
6 p.m. - Spotlight Kitchen featuring Stalling Time Beer & Bistro, charcuterie boards, with Melissa Stallings and Lessly Stallings
6-9 pm. – Magic Jay, Midway strolling
7 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring The Winery at Willow Creek, with Maddy Green
7 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
7-9 p.m. – Mariachis Trio, west Midway
7:30 p.m. – PRCA Rodeo, Taylor Telecom Arena
8:30 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
9-10:30 p.m. – Caleb Young concert, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion
Sept. 16
∎ Coors Banquet Rodeo Day
8 a.m. – Barrel Racing Slack, Taylor Telecom Arena
9 a.m. – Junior Steers Weigh-In and Classifying
9 a.m. -8 p.m. – Creative Arts displays, Modern Living Mall
9-11 a.m. – Adult Cookie entries received, Modern Living Mall (west door)
1-4 p.m. – Limited Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors open, Midway
2-10 p.m. – Commercial Vendors Building hours, Capital Farm Credit Display Building
2-10 p.m.– Creative Arts Displays, AEL Building
2-8 p.m. – Abilene Zoo, Butterfly Experience and Doorway to Agriculture, Learning Experience Building
4-10 p.m. – All Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors open, Midway
4:15 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
4:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table,” with Chef Darlene
5 p.m. – Carnival Americana opens
5:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table” with Chef Darlene – H-E-B Gift Card Giveaway
5:30 p.m. – Pig Races Presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena
5:30-9 p.m. – 4-H Petting Zoo, by AEL Building
6 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring The Local, with Chef Cody Enriquez
6-8 p.m. – Grant & Randy Two Man Band concert, between Modern Living Mall and Big Country Hall
6-9 p.m. – Magic Jay, Midway
7 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table,” with Chef Darlene
7 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
7-9 p.m. – Mariachis Trio, west Midway
7:30 p.m. – PRCA Rodeo, Taylor Telecom Arena
8:30 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
10:30 p.m.-midnight – Kyle Park concert, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion
Sept. 17
8 a.m. – Junior Steer Show, First Financial Pavilion Cattle Ring
8 a.m. – Open Breeding Sheep Show, First Financial Pavilion Ctr Ring
8:30 a.m. – Youth Jackpot Swine Show, First Financial Pavilion West Ring
9 a.m.-8 p.m. – Creative Arts displays, Modern Living Mall
11 a.m.-10 p.m. – All Outside Food and Outside Commercial Vendors open, Midway
11 a.m.-8 p.m. – Abilene Zoo, Butterfly Experience and Doorway to Agriculture, Learning Experience Building
11 a.m. – Commercial Vendors Building opens, Capital Farm Credit Display Building
Noon-11 p.m. - Creative Arts Displays, AEL Building.
1 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
1-10 p.m. – 4-H Petting Zoo, by AEL Building
2:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table,” with Chef Darlene
3 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
4:30 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring Sweet Thyme, with Misty Lowe and Mandi Sims
5 p.m. – Grant & Randy Two Man Band concert, near Capital Farm Credit Display Building
5 p.m. – Pig Races Presented by Arrow Point Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena
6 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table,” with Chef Darlene, with H-E-B gift card giveaway
6-8 p.m. – Grant & Randy Two Man Band concert, between Modern Living Mall and Big Country Hall
6:30-9 p.m. – Magic Jay, Midway strolling
7 p.m. – Spotlight Kitchen featuring H-E-B “My Texas Table," with Chef Darlene
7 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
7-9 p.m. – Mariachis, Trio, west Midway
7:30 p.m. – PRCA Rodeo ,Taylor Telecom Arena
9 p.m. – Pig Races, front of Taylor Telecom Arena
10 p.m. – Parmalee concert, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion
Sept. 19
11 a.m.-6 p.m. – All entries at Modern Living Mall and AEL Building must be picked up. Premium money will be paid in both buildings.
This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: West Texas Fair & Rodeo 2022: What and when for the annual almost-fall event
