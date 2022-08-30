Northwest Texas Healthcare System's hybrid OR keeps health care close to home

The Northwest Texas Healthcare System (NWTHS) has been operating in their hybrid operating room for over a year now. NWTHS was the first hybrid operating room in Amarillo, providing the community with surgery options closer to home by removing the need to be referred to another hospital out of town.

Dr. Bradley Trinidad is very familiar with this work environment. He said he has performed numerous surgeries of different types in the hybrid OR. “I’m a surgeon of the blood vessels. My domain is essentially every blood vessel in the body that’s not in the brain or in the heart," he said. "I can do both minimally invasive endovascular procedures, traditional open surgeries, or both at the same time. This allows me to provide a patient with more comprehensive care of their blood vessels."

In June, the BSA Health System (BSA) held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new hybrid operating room inside BSA Hospital, adding more flexibility as surgical teams address the complex needs of patients.

According to Trinidad, a hybrid operating room is unique because it combines a regular surgical room with complex imaging, allowing a patient to be treated in not only a vascular emergency, but also for things like trauma or peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in one room. In the past, patients would have to have their open surgery in a traditional operating room, and then be taken to the cardiac catheter lab to have the minimally invasive procedure done.

“We take a lot of pride here at NWTHS for being like the referral center here in Amarillo. One of the main reasons I took the job at NWTHS is because if you want to do vascular surgery in 2022, you really need to have a hybrid operating room. Northwest Texas wanted to bring the technology and standard of care to standards to help the community,” Trinidad said.

"It does take an army, because of the complexity of the operations that we do,” Trinidad said.