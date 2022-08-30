ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Northwest Texas Healthcare System's hybrid OR keeps health care close to home

By Jordan Gipson, Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago

The Northwest Texas Healthcare System (NWTHS) has been operating in their hybrid operating room for over a year now. NWTHS was the first hybrid operating room in Amarillo, providing the community with surgery options closer to home by removing the need to be referred to another hospital out of town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PlMyC_0hbYpBUj00

Dr. Bradley Trinidad is very familiar with this work environment. He said he has performed numerous surgeries of different types in the hybrid OR. “I’m a surgeon of the blood vessels. My domain is essentially every blood vessel in the body that’s not in the brain or in the heart," he said. "I can do both minimally invasive endovascular procedures, traditional open surgeries, or both at the same time. This allows me to provide a patient with more comprehensive care of their blood vessels."

In June, the BSA Health System (BSA) held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new hybrid operating room inside BSA Hospital, adding more flexibility as surgical teams address the complex needs of patients.

According to Trinidad, a hybrid operating room is unique because it combines a regular surgical room with complex imaging, allowing a patient to be treated in not only a vascular emergency, but also for things like trauma or peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in one room. In the past, patients would have to have their open surgery in a traditional operating room, and then be taken to the cardiac catheter lab to have the minimally invasive procedure done.

“We take a lot of pride here at NWTHS for being like the referral center here in Amarillo. One of the main reasons I took the job at NWTHS is because if you want to do vascular surgery in 2022, you really need to have a hybrid operating room. Northwest Texas wanted to bring the technology and standard of care to standards to help the community,” Trinidad said.

For more information on a vascular surgeon and the things performed by one visit: https://www.nwths.com/services/vascular-surgery

"It does take an army, because of the complexity of the operations that we do,” Trinidad said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Health
City
Amarillo, TX
Local
Texas Health
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Medical Services#Blood Vessel#General Health#Nwths#The Bsa Health System#Bsa Hospital
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy