Portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama will be on view in Boston starting Sept. 3

By The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago

BOSTON – A traveling exhibit featuring the portraits of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama opens Saturday , Sept. 3, for a two-month run at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.

"The Obama Portraits Tour" organized by the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery has been shown across the country in eight cities, including Washington, D.C., Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, San Francisco and Houston. Boston is the final stop.

Unveiled in Washington, D.C., in 2018, the paintings were created by Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, the first Black artists to paint the official portraits of a president and first lady.

“Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald are visionary artists whose paintings both pay homage to and reimagine the centuries-old tradition of American portraiture, which has strong roots in Boston," MFA director Matthew Teitelbaum said. "It is an honor for us to host their Obama portraits at the MFA and to offer New England audiences a chance to experience these powerful works of art.”

The Obama portraits will be on display through Oct. 30.

Tickets to the exhibit , which also includes access to the rest of the museum, cost $27 for adults. Due to capacity limits, all tickets are timed-entry and must be bought in advance. The museum is offering free admission on four days: Sept. 5, Sept. 19, Oct. 10 and Oct. 30.

For more information go to mfa.org .

