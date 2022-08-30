ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware State Police Phone Number Used in Spoofed Phone Number Scam

By Staff Writer
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 4 days ago

The Delaware State Police is issuing the following advisory for a recurring phone scam involving a “spoofed phone number.”

The Delaware State Police is aware of multiple incidents in which individuals have received phone calls from a Delaware State Police-issued telephone number. Only the number appears on the caller ID; if that number is looked up, it shows that it is a valid Delaware State Police phone number.

Caller ID spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity. Spoofing is often used to trick someone into giving away valuable personal information so it can be used in fraudulent activity or sold illegally.

This is a reminder that the Delaware State Police will never request payment for fines, traffic tickets, or bail. All these transactions are conducted by the respective court systems and never over the phone. Electronic payments are also never requested via phone for court matters.

If someone calls you regarding a family member, do not offer personal information about yourself or the family member. Immediately attempt to contact the family to verify their status on your own. Indicators of scam calls are threats, orders not to hang up, and other statements where the scammer places urgency on their request for information or money.

Please visit this website for more information on How to Avoid Spoofing: Caller ID Spoofing | Federal Communications Commission (fcc.gov)

Presented by Public Information Officer, Sergeant India Sturgis

Released: 083022 1710

-End-

Delaware LIVE News

How to vote in Delaware’s upcoming elections

Delaware voters have several options to cast their ballots in the upcoming primary and general elections thanks to two new laws passed during the General Assembly’s most recent legislative session. Senate Bill 320 created an opt-in vote-by-mail system wherein voters have to request a ballot before one is sent. Under the law, ballots and ballot applications will never be automatically ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Schools start Tuesday, and ‘kids can be kids’ again

Caesar Rodney School District students will be the first to return to school this fall, heading back on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Others such as Colonial start next week, but the majority head back after Labor Day. For the first time since March 2020, the spectre of COVID-19 will be shoved into the coat closet and largely left there. “Kids can ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Here’s why state wants advice on school funding

  The Delaware Department of Education announced last week it has hired a Virginia consultant to study the state’s public education funding system. As today’s wisecracker would say: Good luck with that. How the money trickles down to the classroom is complex, and it follows a funding system established in the 1940s. The state’s population then was 286,000, compared to ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Transparency advocates push for campaign finance reform

With weeks to go before the first votes are cast in Delaware’s 2022 election cycle, advocates for government transparency are pushing for better campaign finance reporting. Common Cause Delaware, a nonprofit group that lobbies for open, honest and accountable government, has called for more frequent and detailed reporting of campaign funds collected when candidates run for office.  “It’s common knowledge ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

DBCC’s Yes2Health program promotes wellness for all

  Along with promoting early detection of cancer, the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition also offers programs that can benefit those who have not been diagnosed but have risk factors for it or other diseases. The Yes2Health program is available to men and women who may be at risk for cardiovascular disease, hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes or pre-diabetes as well as ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

