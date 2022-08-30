ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Allen, Michael Doss to unveil sculpture honoring 2002 Ohio State championship team

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Will Allen and Michael Doss are returning to Ohio State’s campus Saturday to commemorate the Buckeyes’ 2002 national championship team.

The pair of former Ohio State All-American safeties are teaming up with sculptor Michael Kalish and collectibles company ood to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Buckeyes’ undefeated 2002 season that culminated in a national championship win against Miami.

Allen, Doss and Kalish will present a portable sculpture honoring the legacy of the 2002 Buckeyes, including several players on the team who have since tragically passed away.

The signed sculpture will be unveiled on ESPN’s “College GameDay” Saturday morning and will later be auctioned on ood with a portion of proceeds benefiting On Our Sleeves, The Christina and Ryan Day Fund for Pediatric and Adolescent Mental Wellness at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

OSU fans connect with 2002 team:Holy Buckeye Nation! 2002 Ohio State tops short list of most beloved teams | Rob Oller

OSU ready for Notre Dame:'I think coming off of last year, there are no big heads.' Ohio State ready for Notre Dame

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit confirmed Tuesday that members of Ohio State’s 2002 national championship team will be on “College GameDay,” along with guest-picker Jack Harlow.

Doss finished second on the team with 107 tackles in 2002, adding five tackles-for-loss and eight pass breakups.

Allen added 32 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, a sack and two pass breakups.

“College GameDay” is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in front of St. John Arena on Ohio State’s campus.

