POCATELLO — The grief of losing a loved one can almost feel insurmountable, but for the families affected by the alleged crimes of Downard Funeral Home owner Lance Peck, death was only the beginning of a gruesome series of events that many will never forget. The recent filing of 63 misdemeanor charges against Peck and his arrest on Aug. 30 has left many local residents hopeful that justice for his alleged disregard of trust and compassion will finally be served. But for others, the damage...
DRIGGS – The Rendezvous Upper Elementary School in Driggs initiated a “soft lockdown” Friday after students and staff heard what they thought were gunshots fired near school property. “During fourth grade recess, students reported seeing a car drive by the playground, waving what appeared to be a...
IDAHO FALLS – As we approach the Labor Day weekend, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office will have extra patrols on our roads targeting drunk drivers. Since Memorial Day Weekend, Idaho has seen 72 fatalities, many of which involved intoxicated drivers. In cooperation with the Idaho Office of Highway Safety and Law Enforcement across the state, our deputies will be working high traffic and problem areas through the Labor Day weekend looking for aggressive driving behaviors and those who may be driving under the influence in hopes to intervene before tragedy strikes.
For the second day in a row, the Interstate 15 corridor in Southeast Idaho saw multiple wildfires on Friday. One of those fires ignited around 5 p.m. along Interstate 15 in the Malad Summit area and resulted in a nearly 20-mile stretch of the freeway from Malad to the Downey area being shut down for over an hour.
Multiple fires are burning along I-15 at Pocatello. There is also a fire at Malad Summit on I-15. The post Fires burning along I-15 in Pocatello and Malad Summit appeared first on Local News 8.
RIRIE – A woman was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash near Ririe Saturday morning. The crash occurred at 11:01 on U.S. Highway 26 at milepost 356, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. A 55-year-old woman from Anacortes, Washington, whose name was not released, was traveling...
IDAHO FALLS — A Rexburg man was arrested after he allegedly refused to stop his motorcycle for police and led an officer on a chase. He later told the officer he had several tickets, no insurance and was “nervous” when he saw the cop. Gabriel Blaser, 23,...
POCATELLO — The owner of Downard Funeral Home was released from jail just over 24 hours after his arrest following an arraignment Wednesday afternoon at the Bannock County Courthouse. Lance Peck, 47, was released from the Bannock County Jail around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday after posting a $20,000 bond. Sixth District Magistrate Judge David Hooste had set Peck’s bond at $20,000 during an arraignment hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse with...
Chubbuck Police officers responded to the Pocatello Extended Stay in Chubbuck at 291 W. Burnside Tuesday around 11:26 p.m. for the report of an adult male who had been shot. The post 1 dead after Extended Stay Pocatello shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
ALPINE, Wyoming — Investigators are asking for help in finding a Wyoming woman missing for several weeks. Adelle Marie Columbus, 30, was last seen in north Lincoln County on or about August 8 and was last heard from by her family on August 19, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office news release.
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is excited to announce that Jessica Marley, a 21- year-veteran of the department, has been promoted to Captain. In addition to her robust experience as an Idaho Falls Police Officer, Captain Marley holds a current license as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and has been a licensed social worker since 1996.
POCATELLO — The owner and director of Downard Funeral Home has been arrested and faces 63 misdemeanor charges for violating the Idaho Mortician’s Code of Conduct, according to a news release from the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office and Pocatello Police Department. Lance Peck, 47, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as he was arriving at his Pocatello home, according to police. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello. ...
POCATELLO — An adult female pedestrian was struck by a car on Interstate 15 southbound in Pocatello on Wednesday evening. The collision occurred around 7:10 p.m. in the area of the Pocatello Creek Road exit and temporarily resulted in state police shutting down the right lane of Interstate 15 southbound for about 30 minutes. The woman was rushed to Portneuf Medical Center via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance after being struck...
Firefighters are battling three wildfires that have ignited in the McCammon and Inkom areas. The fires were initially reported around 5 p.m. Thursday along Interstate 15 in Inkom and north of McCammon and along Highway 30 east of McCammon. Several local fire departments have responded to the blazes, all of which were still burning as of Thursday night, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported. ...
CHUBBUCK — Police have a man in custody following a fatal shooting near a Chubbuck motel. The incident began to unfold around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when Chubbuck police received several calls that a man had been shot near the Extended Stay Pocatello motel on West Burnside Avenue in Chubbuck. Responding police, firefighters and paramedics found the adult male victim along West Burnside and immediately began administering CPR. ...
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Many of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking over 161,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this September. Wondering if the stocking trucks are going to be backing up to your favorite fishing hole?. Fish and...
IDAHO FALLS – A car crash has caused significant traffic delays near the Ucon exit on milepost 316 on U.S. Highway 20. Idaho State Police said troopers are at the westbound (southbound) crash. Lt. Marvin Crane with ISP said a wrecker is there to move the car. The eastbound...
BINGHAM COUNTY — A driver died and a passenger was flown to the hospital after a crash on Saturday. Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office told EastIdahoNews.com deputies received a call around 4:40 p.m. that a crash happened on Long Valley Road in Bingham County.
Sarah Wanda Baker Butt, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 30, 2022, at Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Idaho Falls 28th Ward, 2025 Jennie Lee Drive. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:30- 8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery.
