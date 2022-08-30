ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Draper is making noise in New York after setting up a second-round meeting with World No 8 Felix Auger-Aliassime at the US Open... and the bold British No 4 insists he 'fears no-one' after closing in on the world's top 50 players

By Mike Dickson
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

It sounds increasingly convincing when Jack Draper declares that he is not worried about playing any opponent as he moves forward at the US Open.

The fast-rising British No 4 , still only 20, plays his second round match on Wednesday night against world No 8 Felix Auger-Aliassime, and the Canadian needs to be on his guard.

Draper’s late effort on Monday was among an impressive trio of first day British wins, along with Andy Murray and Harriet Dart. Of the three he has the most intimidating task in making the last 32, but the quality of his straight sets win over higher-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori was seriously eye-catching.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNWFZ_0hbYov3E00
Jack Draper beat Emil Ruusuvuori in straight sets to reach the second round of the US Open

‘I have had a lot of confidence boosters in the last few months now. I fear no-one going into this tournament,’ said Draper, watched from the stands by his father Roger, former Chief Executive of the Lawn Tennis Association.

The Surrey player backed up his prior assessment that he has substantially improved since losing to the talented Finn at Queen’s Club before Wimbledon.

‘Anyone I play against, I feel like I can win,’ he said. ‘The matches I have lost this year, a lot of them it has not been to do with my tennis, it has been breaking down but that’s OK, it has been about improving physically.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JqbFl_0hbYov3E00
The 20-year-old was beaten at Wimbledon earlier this summer by Australia's Alex de Minaur

The Canadian, seen as a future Slam champion, might prove too solid on this occasion but it is likely Draper has already cracked the top 50 with his weapons grade left-handed game.

‘My goal at the start of the year was to be in the top 100. You are never satisfied, but getting in the top 50 is a bit of moment for me. Obviously it is going to be a very tough match. He is in the top 10 for a reason and he can take the racket out of your hand.’

Andy Murray ought to have too much experience for American wildcard Emilio Nava, ranked 203, as the 35-year-old Scot desperately tries to build some elusive momentum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glYhU_0hbYov3E00
Draper faces a sterner test in Canada's World No 8 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the next round

Harriet Dart should also fancy her chances of reaching round three when she meets Hungary’s Dalma Galfi. If she can summon up the grit she displayed in knocking out world No 9 Daria Kasatkina on Monday evening. The 26-year-old Londoner not only extracted herself from the complex webs weaved by the Russian, but outlasted her in the most oppressive heat of the opening day.

Dart, whose coach is Murray’s father-in-law Nigel Sears, is ranked three places above world No 91 Galfi and continues her steady and hard-earned improvement. Depending on how Raducanu fares here, it is possible Dart could yet emerge as GB women’s No 1 this year.

‘That’s not something I think about,’ she insisted. ‘It’s more about just day in and out putting my best out there, but if that happens, great.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vli6K_0hbYov3E00
The British No 4 claimed he fears 'no-one' going into the tournament out in the States

Daily Mail

Frances Tiafoe knocks out No. 14 seed Diego Schwartzman in straight sets to reach the US Open last 16 - after top American seed Jessica Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills owners, progresses

Frances Tiafoe progressed to the second week of the US Open with a straight-sets victory over Diego Schwartzman Saturday afternoon. The No. 22 seed upset the No. 14 seed on Louis Armstrong coming out on top 7-6, 6-4, 6-4. Tiafoe has entertained at the Grand Slam tournament and he's found...
NFL
Daily Mail

Jonny Bairstow will see a specialist on Tuesday after freak lower-leg injury ruled him out of T20I World Cup... as the ECB reveal they are in no rush to name his replacement despite being out until at least December

Jonny Bairstow will get a clearer picture of how long he will spend on the sidelines following his freak golf accident when he visits a specialist on Tuesday. Bairstow, 32, confirmed he needed an operation on a suspected lower left leg fracture after slipping walking to the third tee of the Pannal course in Harrogate around 9am on Friday morning.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu's US Open exit will make it easier for the rising star to develop her game, says British legend Virginia Wade... who insists that the 19-year-old will 'progress without so much pressure'

Virginia Wade is hoping that the loss of her US Open title will make it easier for Emma Raducanu to develop her game, relieved of the expectation burden. ‘Maybe now her ranking goes down she’ll progress without so much pressure,’ said Wade, Britain’s previous Grand Slam women’s winner.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Nottinghamshire's Ben Duckett reveals a long-awaited recall to the England set up hadn't crossed his mind... as a first 1000-run season since 2016 has seen him in the line to replace Jonny Bairstow after a freak leg injury

Ben Duckett admits he had not given a long-awaited Test recall a second thought on the eve of England’s red-ball revolution. But the Nottinghamshire left-hander, summoned to the Oval this week after Jonny Bairstow was ruled out of the series decider against South Africa through a freak accident, believes his expressive game perfectly suits their current attacking mentality.
SPORTS
