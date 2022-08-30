Jack Draper is making noise in New York after setting up a second-round meeting with World No 8 Felix Auger-Aliassime at the US Open... and the bold British No 4 insists he 'fears no-one' after closing in on the world's top 50 players

It sounds increasingly convincing when Jack Draper declares that he is not worried about playing any opponent as he moves forward at the US Open.

The fast-rising British No 4 , still only 20, plays his second round match on Wednesday night against world No 8 Felix Auger-Aliassime, and the Canadian needs to be on his guard.

Draper’s late effort on Monday was among an impressive trio of first day British wins, along with Andy Murray and Harriet Dart. Of the three he has the most intimidating task in making the last 32, but the quality of his straight sets win over higher-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori was seriously eye-catching.

Jack Draper beat Emil Ruusuvuori in straight sets to reach the second round of the US Open

‘I have had a lot of confidence boosters in the last few months now. I fear no-one going into this tournament,’ said Draper, watched from the stands by his father Roger, former Chief Executive of the Lawn Tennis Association.

The Surrey player backed up his prior assessment that he has substantially improved since losing to the talented Finn at Queen’s Club before Wimbledon.

‘Anyone I play against, I feel like I can win,’ he said. ‘The matches I have lost this year, a lot of them it has not been to do with my tennis, it has been breaking down but that’s OK, it has been about improving physically.’

The 20-year-old was beaten at Wimbledon earlier this summer by Australia's Alex de Minaur

The Canadian, seen as a future Slam champion, might prove too solid on this occasion but it is likely Draper has already cracked the top 50 with his weapons grade left-handed game.

‘My goal at the start of the year was to be in the top 100. You are never satisfied, but getting in the top 50 is a bit of moment for me. Obviously it is going to be a very tough match. He is in the top 10 for a reason and he can take the racket out of your hand.’

Andy Murray ought to have too much experience for American wildcard Emilio Nava, ranked 203, as the 35-year-old Scot desperately tries to build some elusive momentum.

Draper faces a sterner test in Canada's World No 8 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the next round

Harriet Dart should also fancy her chances of reaching round three when she meets Hungary’s Dalma Galfi. If she can summon up the grit she displayed in knocking out world No 9 Daria Kasatkina on Monday evening. The 26-year-old Londoner not only extracted herself from the complex webs weaved by the Russian, but outlasted her in the most oppressive heat of the opening day.

Dart, whose coach is Murray’s father-in-law Nigel Sears, is ranked three places above world No 91 Galfi and continues her steady and hard-earned improvement. Depending on how Raducanu fares here, it is possible Dart could yet emerge as GB women’s No 1 this year.

‘That’s not something I think about,’ she insisted. ‘It’s more about just day in and out putting my best out there, but if that happens, great.’