Peachtree City, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Police find man stabbed multiple times at Downtown apartment building

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to figure out who attacked a man found stabbed overnight at a Downtown apartment complex. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 10:24 p.m. on Friday to a building on Centennial Olympic Park Drive. First responders found the man with multiple stab...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Neighbors describe chaotic 'gun battle' in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Neighbors in one College Park community describe an epic gun battle that sent those nearby scrambling for cover. Witnesses describe countless shots after they say two men opened fire which ultimately hit several people. FOX 5 reached out to College Park police repeatedly for comment on...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police reviewing cold case murder of Princella Eppes

ATLANTA - For more than three decades, Princella Eppes' family has had to wonder who shot and killed the 22-year-old inside her apartment. Now, an investigator with the Atlanta Police Department is reviewing the case to try to find them answers. "This right now is everything. I need this," said...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police recruits praised after rescuing child with special needs locked in car

ATLANTA - Two Atlanta Police Department recruits are being praised for their actions in helping the mother of a child with special needs after her son became locked in a car. It happened on August 12 outside Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q. According to APD, recruits Boursiquot, De Forest, and Hill were leaving the restaurant when a woman mother approached them about her non-verbal special needs child who was locked inside her vehicle.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man pleads guilty in fatal Canton bar fight

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A Pickens County man will spend at least 15 years in prison for his role in a deadly bar fight in Canton. Gary Matthew Allen, 34, of Jasper, plead guilty on August 19 to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Leon Danzis in 2019. According to...
CANTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cobb man gets life in prison for orchestrating murder of sleeping roommate

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County judge has sentenced a man to life in prison for organizing his roommate's murder, officials said. A jury found Santos Tomas Vasquez guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery following a three-week trial, according to Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. Judge Ann B. Harris sentenced Vasquez to life in prison.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Battery suspect being sought by Decatur police

DECATUR, Ga. - Decatur police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a recent battery investigation. The incident happened on Friday, Aug. 19 in the 200 block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue. Police say the suspect hit an adult male victim unprovoked and without warning....
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man confronts suspected car thieves

Atlanta police are searching for three men who shot up an apartment building. Police say a resident believes they were initially trying to steal his car and confronted them.
ATLANTA, GA

