Nashville, TN

Pedestrian Killed in Nashville Hit and Run Collision Identified

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

From Metro Police

August 30, 2022 – The pedestrian killed in last Thursday’s hit and run collision on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive is identified as Matteo Barattieri, 57.

Nashville Fire Department medics came upon the victim lying on the side of the road just before 2:30 p.m. Roadway evidence suggests that the hit and run vehicle is a 2009-2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck. A witness reported seeing a white Nissan Altima leaving the area at the time the collision likely occurred. The driver/occupants of the Nissan are regarded as a potential witness(es).

Anyone with information on the vehicle involved in this fatal crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

