SAN FRANCISCO – California women's soccer dominated possession and opportunities against San Francisco but settled for a draw, 1-1, on Thursday night at Negoesco Stadium. After falling behind in the 75th minute, the Bears responded with a goal in the 78th to return to Berkeley with a tie. Ayo Oke broke the lines with a dynamic run from the left side of defense that broke down the defense. She then found Keely Roy on the right who took a touch and fired a shot that found the side netting from 25 yards away. The goal was Roy's third goal in the past two games after scoring twice last Sunday against UCSD.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO