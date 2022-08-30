Read full article on original website
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Bears Start Fall Competition at USF Invite
SAN FRANCISCO – California cross country competed in its first meet of the 2022 season at the USF Invite in Golden Gate Park on Saturday morning. "I'm very pleased with the team's opener," Cal head coach Bobby Lockhart said. "They ran well off a controlled effort and we also had a few surprises from the freshmen. We're off to a solid start, but there's still a lot of work to do before conference."
Maeder’s Career Day Leads Bears To Sweep Of NAU
OREM, UTAH – California volleyball (3-2) walked into Lockhart Arena on Friday afternoon aiming to make a statement against Northern Arizona (1-3) – and make a statement they did, putting together a solid offensive performance for a 3-0 sweep to close out the Utah Valley Tournament. The win brings the all-time series between the two squads to 4-0 in favor of the Bears.
No. 1 Bears Begin Title Defense At Navy Open
The No. 1 Cal men's water polo team begins its defense of its 2021 NCAA championship when it travels to the Navy Open for four games over the weekend. The Bears return much of their core from the 15th national title in program history, including ACWPC National Player of the Year and Cutino Award winner Nikolaos Papanikolaou. Also back in Berkeley is All-American goalie Adrian Weinberg, who played for the U.S. National Team at the FINA World Championships and FINA World League Super Final over the summer. Cal returns five All-Americans from last season overall.
Arteaga Scores Twice As Bears Defeat Bellarmine
BERKELEY – The Cal women's field hockey team got its first win of the season in the 2022 home opener, defeating visiting Bellarmine 4-1 on Friday night at Underhill Field. Cal (1-2) got a pair of goals from Monica Arteaga, the first coming with 5:14 to play in the opening quarter. She doubled up late in the third off the assist from Rachel Buttinger who had another solid performance. Sabine Hommes scored her first collegiate goal midway through the second quarter which stood up as the game-winning goal.
Cal Opens 2022 Campaign at USF Invite
BERKELEY – California men's and women's cross country kicks off the 2022 fall campaign Saturday at the USF Invitational in San Francisco. The men's 8,000-meter race will begin at 10 a.m. with the women's 6,000-meter race to follow at 10:45 a.m. Live results can be found here. The Bears...
Bears Held 1-1 In Irvine
IRVINE, Calif. - Nate Carrasco staked the Cal men's soccer team to a 1-0 lead late in the first half of the Golden Bears' game at UC Irvine on Friday, but the Anteaters scored seconds from the final whistle, and the teams settled for a 1-1 tie. Cal's record is...
Bears’ Early-, Late-Match Heroics Not Enough Thursday
OREM, UTAH – California volleyball (2-2) kicked off this week's slate of play on Thursday afternoon with its first-ever match against host Utah Valley (2-3) as part of the Utah Valley Tournament. Although the Bears started off with a strong first set and forced several ties in the last, the Wolverines ultimately prevailed, 3-1. Coming into the match with the 10th-most kills and 6th-most points in the NCAA, middle blocker Lydia Grote added another 17 kills and 21.5 points to her junior campaign. Meanwhile, freshman Sophie Scott continued to impress by earning Cal's highest hitting percentage of the day with an 8-for-14 effort (.429).
Bears Open Fall Slate At Fighting Irish Classic
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The California men's golf team will get its 2022 fall season underway at Warren Golf Course this weekend when it takes part in the Fighting Irish Classic, hosted by Notre Dame. The 54-hole, two-day event will feature 15 teams and will start Sunday and run through Monday.
Cal Earns Draw On The Road
SAN FRANCISCO – California women's soccer dominated possession and opportunities against San Francisco but settled for a draw, 1-1, on Thursday night at Negoesco Stadium. After falling behind in the 75th minute, the Bears responded with a goal in the 78th to return to Berkeley with a tie. Ayo Oke broke the lines with a dynamic run from the left side of defense that broke down the defense. She then found Keely Roy on the right who took a touch and fired a shot that found the side netting from 25 yards away. The goal was Roy's third goal in the past two games after scoring twice last Sunday against UCSD.
