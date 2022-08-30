ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Parker was axed by Bournemouth for airing his dirty laundry in public... he irritated owner Maxim Demin by turning down signings, moaning about recruitment and ostracising players he no longer wanted

By Sami Mokbel
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

In the end the position of Scott Parker as head coach at Bournemouth was untenable.

His relationship with chief executive Neill Blake and technical director Richard Hughes, who have been careful to ensure the club operate within their means, had broken down due to frustrations with the way Parker was publicly airing the club's dirty laundry almost on a weekly basis.

Likewise, there was irritation at the way the 41-year-old was turning down potential signings they had spent the summer identifying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1daXe4_0hbYobdw00
Scott Parker was sacked as Bournemouth manager after he fell out with the club's hierarchy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zeybI_0hbYobdw00
Chief executive Neill Blake (L) was unhappy with how Parker turned down potential signings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ggQ0y_0hbYobdw00
Maxim Denim, the owner of Bournemouth, was left frustrated with Parker's actions 

Owner Maxim Demin could no longer stomach Parker's digs at the transfer policy and sacked him yesterday, issuing a bombshell statement that effectively accused the former England midfielder of disrespect.

'In order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably,' said Demin. 'We must also show belief in and respect for one another.'

It is all a far cry from the optimism that greeted Parker's appointment last year. Following the departure of Eddie Howe in August 2020, the club effectively put their managerial position on hold to appoint Parker. When he finally arrived from Fulham in June 2021, there was a huge sense of fulfilment at Bournemouth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hqAWy_0hbYobdw00
There were concerns Parker was doing little to integrate himself with the club's personnel

They had admired the possession-based philosophy he had implemented at Craven Cottage.

But behind the scenes there was early apprehension about Parker's management style amid concerns he was doing little to integrate himself fully with the club's existing personnel.

There was also raised eyebrows at how he was treating the players he viewed as peripheral to his plans.

But Parker succeeded in guiding Bournemouth back to the Premier League in his first season in charge — and he remains one of English football's most promising young managers despite this episode.

Yet those early anxieties continued this summer when certain members of staff were informed they were staying in a separate hotel during the pre-season tour of Portugal.

Whether Bournemouth have made the right decision remains to be seen. It was not based on results, although the 9-0 embarrassment at Liverpool on Saturday did not help matters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FVMU4_0hbYobdw00
Eyebrows were raised at how Parker was treating players who didn't feature in his plans

Staying in the Premier League is not the most important factor. The club are built on financial sustainability and are unwilling to waiver from that stance.

Parker had his eye on certain players this summer who he believed were proven in the top flight. It was explained to him that the club could not afford the calibre of player he was after.

They tried in vain to persuade him to strengthen the squad as best as possible within the financial structure. Among the players Parker is said to have rebuffed are Middlesbrough's Paddy McNair and Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu.

Perhaps Bournemouth should have seen this coming. Parker did not see eye-to-eye with Fulham's recruitment strategy during his time in west London. Of course, that is his prerogative. He coaches the team, he should have a say on incoming and outgoings.

But for Bournemouth, they could take no more of Parker's complaints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QlsYv_0hbYobdw00
This isn't a decision based on results, despite Bournemouth's 9-0 defeat against Liverpool 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QG4Bf_0hbYobdw00
Paddy McNair of Middlesbrough is among the players that Parker is said to have rebuffed

