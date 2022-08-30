ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bravo fans believe Lisa Rinna is hinting at ‘RHOBH’ exit

By Bernie Zilio
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28eUwy_0hbYoNTs00

Bravo fans are convinced Lisa Rinna has been dropping major hints about a potential “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” departure.

A big fan of the post-and-delete, Rinna’s latest clue came Monday via her Instagram Story when she posted lyrics from the hit song, “Roxie,” next to a photo of Renée Zellweger in the 2002 screenplay of “Chicago.” (Rinna also starred as Roxie Hart in the Broadway production of the musical in 2007.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TvdGg_0hbYoNTs00
Bravo fans believe Lisa Rinna has been hinting at a "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" exit.
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

“I’m a star! And the audience loves me! And I love them. And they love me for loving them. And I love them for loving me. And we love each other. And that’s because none of us got enough love in our childhoods. And that’s showbiz, kid,” the graphic read, with Rinna making sure to emphasize the last line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QP4kN_0hbYoNTs00
She's been posting cryptic messages online, including, "And that's showbiz kid."
lisarinna/Instagram

Shortly before, the former soap opera star, 59, shared a throwback picture of her walking a red carpet.

“I was Lisa F–king Rinna before HW and I’ll be Lisa F–king Rinna After,” the “Days of Our Lives” alum wrote atop the image.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yCsMx_0hbYoNTs00
"I was Lisa F–king Rinna before HW and I'll be Lisa F–king Rinna After," the former soap opera star also shared.
lisarinna/Instagram

Additionally, not only did she archive her Instagram post of Bravo supporting nemesis Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son against racist trolls (claiming that the network’s statement “did nothing”), but Rinna also did away with many of her other “RHOBH”-related posts.

She explained to inquiring fans that she “edited” her grid to reflect mostly “fashion, fun and family,” insisting that the name of the show was never in any of her social media bios.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31vvwQ_0hbYoNTs00
Rinna has recently archived several "RHOBH"-related Instagram posts.
lisarinna/Instagram

Since Season 12 began airing in May, viewers have noticed Rinna appearing to get less camera time than she did during her previous seven seasons on the show.

Then after her mother, Lois, died last November , the reality star lashed out at producers for giving her “one episode of grace” and “that’s it.”

More recently, the QVC maven seemingly accused showrunners of somehow orchestrating the bot-generated cyberbullying campaign against Beauvais’ child as a way to make her look bad.

“Is it a coinkydink that the producer of our show now was a producer of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ when all that s–t went down over there online in the press and such?” she asked her Instagram followers in a series of videos , referencing the spinoff show of another Bravo enemy, “RHOBH” alum Lisa Vanderpump.

“I don’t know, I have a little detective inside of me that goes, ‘When bulls–t’s happening, and it’s being placed on people and me, I go, ‘Wait a second. Why? Why’s that happening?’ So I’m just putting 2, 3, 4 and 5 together, and I’m going, ‘Oh! Very interesting.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9Kvl_0hbYoNTs00
She has accused the network of cutting her scenes and making her look bad.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Amid Mrs. Harry Hamlin’s various online antics, one eagle-eyed Bravoholic tweeted , “All signs pointing to lisa rinna finally getting fired from beverly hills,” with another noting , “Streets saying Lisa Rinna fired,” and a third remarking , “Lisa Rinna is giving us fired vibes.”

“She’s gone lol,” someone else commented , as another added , “Lisa Rinna is over.”

“Oh she got fired,” yet another fan tweeted alongside a meme with the words, “There’s the door bitch!”

Others pointed directly to Rinna’s recent social media activity, writing things like, “Lisa Rinna deleting all things #RHOBH on instagram is making me actually believe she is getting fired,” and “Lisa Rinna blaming the producers for the entirety of Bot-Gate … is a good sign this will be [her] last season.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YYhvg_0hbYoNTs00
Despite fans' speculation, we're told Rinna is still on the show.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“She is on an exit tour out of Housewives,” someone else quipped , adding that they “expect to see her on The Masked Singer, and other celebrity reality shows very very soon.”

“She came in the franchise liked, and she’s leaving hated,” one viewer argued , while someone else pointed out , “This is giving Trump melt down vibes 😩.”

Despite the widespread speculation, a source tells Page Six exclusively Rinna is very much still on the show — and that anything suggesting otherwise is simply not true.

Neither Rinna nor Bravo immediately responded to our requests for comment, though the network never comments on casting rumors.

Comments / 8

Lisa Rinna
Harry Hamlin
Renée Zellweger
Lisa Vanderpump
Garcelle Beauvais
