Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Richmond Police Officer Burton transferred to hospice facility

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Richmond Police Department provided an update Saturday afternoon on the condition of Officer Seara Burton. Burton was shot Aug. 10 during a traffic stop. She was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, where she had remained in critical condition. On Thursday, she was taken off life support.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Honor walk held for Officer Seara Burton at Miami Valley Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dozens lined the hallways of Miami Valley Hospital for Officer Seara Burton, as she was taken from the ICU to the operating room for organ donation, on Thursday. It was a hero's goodbye for the young officer. “There was a large outpouring of officers and family,...
DAYTON, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

Retirement facility employee accused of raping 90-year-old victim

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An employee at a retirement community answered to a rape charge in court Friday. Peris Ross pleaded not guilty. Ross is accused of sexual conduct with the alleged 90-year-old victim on July 30. His attorney said the nurse's aide worked at the Oakley facility for eight or...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Lockland Schools close due to 'threat of violence'

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Lockland Schools will be closed on Thursday due to a threat of violence made against the school on social media. The school district made the announcement on Facebook around midnight. Police are investigating the matter. "Based on the preliminary information that we now have, we made the...
LOCKLAND, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Animal CARE holds Name Your Price Adoption event

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This Labor Day weekend, you can name your own adoption fee and bring home a pet that's at least six months old. Cincinnati Animal Care said it took in nearly 500 animals in August alone and is out of space. Cincinnati Animal CARE is holding the adoption...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Video: Man wanted in Northern Kentucky for 'inappropriate contact'

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Police release surveillance video hoping to identify a man wanted for "inappropriate contact" in Covington. Police say the man wearing the white shirt and blue jogging pants with white stripes down the side is a person of interest in an investigation. He's touched or smacked at least one person's buttocks before running off.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Man accused of threatening juvenile court judge and magistrate

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man is accused of threatening a juvenile court judge and a juvenile court magistrate over a court decision that did not go his way. Shawn Weems was arraigned on aggravated menacing and intimidation charges. According to a detective who spoke in court, there were multiple...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Five county police chase ends on I-75 in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A police chase came to an end on I-75 in Sharonville early Friday morning. The chase began in Henry County, Kentucky, which is about 70 miles south of where it ended. It began as a report of a stolen vehicle out of Carroll County. A KSP...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WKRC

Man shot to death in Mt. Lookout

MT. LOOKOUT, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after a shooting in Mt. Lookout early Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene on Linwood Avenue near Grace Avenue around 1 a.m. They found 41-year-old Antonio Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Should you get one of the newly CDC-recommended COVID-19 boosters?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An independent vaccine advisory committee to the CDC has recommended new COVID-19 booster shots for Americans 12 and older. That has many wondering, "Do I really need a third, or even a fourth shot?" These new boosters are bivalent, meaning they protect against the original coronavirus strain...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Where to watch the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you plan to make your way to Riverfest, be prepared for the big crowds. Whether you plan to watch the fireworks in Ohio, Kentucky, or on the water, patience is key. The huge crowds never disappoint. If you want to stake out a spot on the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Huge crowds expected for 2022 Riverfest

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Happening Sunday, Riverfest returns to both sides of the Ohio river. That also includes the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be in attendance Sunday. The show has come a long way from that first summer blowout in 1977 and it...
CINCINNATI, OH

