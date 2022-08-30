Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Fall Fun at the Cincinnati Nature Center: A History of This Great Local Spot and What They OfferLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Richmond Police Officer Burton transferred to hospice facility
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Richmond Police Department provided an update Saturday afternoon on the condition of Officer Seara Burton. Burton was shot Aug. 10 during a traffic stop. She was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, where she had remained in critical condition. On Thursday, she was taken off life support.
Honor walk held for Officer Seara Burton at Miami Valley Hospital
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dozens lined the hallways of Miami Valley Hospital for Officer Seara Burton, as she was taken from the ICU to the operating room for organ donation, on Thursday. It was a hero's goodbye for the young officer. “There was a large outpouring of officers and family,...
Local mother with heart failure given gift of life through cutting-edge technology
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A breakthrough in heart care that keeps the heart pumping from outside the body is helping to keep a local mother alive. Her name is Kierra Hodge, and her daughter, Kaydence, is now almost two years old. Both her heart and her kidneys are failing. Local 12...
Deputies seize $750K worth of fentanyl and guns, arrest 3 in Middletown raid
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County deputies say a raid has gotten $750,000 worth of fentanyl and guns off the streets. Three people were arrested after a search warrant at a home on Cribbs Avenue in Middletown. Investigators arrested Mainer Feliz of Middletown and a man from New Jersey and...
Retirement facility employee accused of raping 90-year-old victim
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An employee at a retirement community answered to a rape charge in court Friday. Peris Ross pleaded not guilty. Ross is accused of sexual conduct with the alleged 90-year-old victim on July 30. His attorney said the nurse's aide worked at the Oakley facility for eight or...
Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
Lockland Schools close due to 'threat of violence'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Lockland Schools will be closed on Thursday due to a threat of violence made against the school on social media. The school district made the announcement on Facebook around midnight. Police are investigating the matter. "Based on the preliminary information that we now have, we made the...
Turpin student accused of threatening to blow up school bus, shoot students
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Turpin High School student is locked up after allegedly making threats involving a bomb and a gun on the school bus. Amdebrehn Malede, 18, pleaded not guilty to an inducing panic charge Friday. Malede is accused of making comments about a bomb and blowing up the...
Cincinnati Animal CARE holds Name Your Price Adoption event
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This Labor Day weekend, you can name your own adoption fee and bring home a pet that's at least six months old. Cincinnati Animal Care said it took in nearly 500 animals in August alone and is out of space. Cincinnati Animal CARE is holding the adoption...
Local college and elementary school partner to give students extra help, experience
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local college and elementary school are working together to give elementary students extra help, and college students real world experience. Twice a week, 17 students from Mount Saint Joseph University will come to C.O. Harrison Elementary for their math practicum. The college sophomores are paired up...
Video: Man wanted in Northern Kentucky for 'inappropriate contact'
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Police release surveillance video hoping to identify a man wanted for "inappropriate contact" in Covington. Police say the man wearing the white shirt and blue jogging pants with white stripes down the side is a person of interest in an investigation. He's touched or smacked at least one person's buttocks before running off.
Man accused of threatening juvenile court judge and magistrate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man is accused of threatening a juvenile court judge and a juvenile court magistrate over a court decision that did not go his way. Shawn Weems was arraigned on aggravated menacing and intimidation charges. According to a detective who spoke in court, there were multiple...
Five county police chase ends on I-75 in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A police chase came to an end on I-75 in Sharonville early Friday morning. The chase began in Henry County, Kentucky, which is about 70 miles south of where it ended. It began as a report of a stolen vehicle out of Carroll County. A KSP...
Man shot to death in Mt. Lookout
MT. LOOKOUT, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after a shooting in Mt. Lookout early Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene on Linwood Avenue near Grace Avenue around 1 a.m. They found 41-year-old Antonio Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where...
Clermont Co. man faces involuntary manslaughter, other charges in missing man case
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Clermont County grand jury indicted a man Thursday on involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse and other charges in the case of a man missing for nearly nine months. Zachary Scott is already serving a 200-day sentence for lying to investigators. Roger "Shane" Bruce...
Should you get one of the newly CDC-recommended COVID-19 boosters?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An independent vaccine advisory committee to the CDC has recommended new COVID-19 booster shots for Americans 12 and older. That has many wondering, "Do I really need a third, or even a fourth shot?" These new boosters are bivalent, meaning they protect against the original coronavirus strain...
EKY superintendent thanks local school district for loaning buses after flooding
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – Some students in Eastern Kentucky are going back to school after catastrophic flooding hit their homes just a month earlier. Many lost nearly everything. Now, a Northern Kentucky school district is going above and beyond to help make the transition back to school a little easier.
Former interim city manager reaches settlement agreement with city, gets major payout
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - John Curp, the former interim city manager, will receive more than $435,000 in severance. This comes a day after the Cincinnati City Council unanimously approved Sheryl Long to be the new city manager. Curp's last day was Friday. He will not stay on under Long. “I thank...
Where to watch the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you plan to make your way to Riverfest, be prepared for the big crowds. Whether you plan to watch the fireworks in Ohio, Kentucky, or on the water, patience is key. The huge crowds never disappoint. If you want to stake out a spot on the...
Huge crowds expected for 2022 Riverfest
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Happening Sunday, Riverfest returns to both sides of the Ohio river. That also includes the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be in attendance Sunday. The show has come a long way from that first summer blowout in 1977 and it...
