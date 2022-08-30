Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
Common Roots Helps Create Affordable Housing Meadville
As a lifelong carpenter, Doug Lodge is dedicated to efficient housing. "This is something I believe in so I just keep showing up," said Lodge. "It's rewarding." Lodge is helping the non-profit Common Roots rehabilitate its first housing project on South Main Street in Meadville. Once completed, it will provide...
erienewsnow.com
Fight Breaks Out During Erie High Football Game
The second week of the high school football season produced more than big plays on the gridiron. Erie Police responded to calls of fights at Erie Veterans Stadium on Friday night. With less than eight minutes to go in the game between Erie High and Buffalo St. Joes, students were...
Comments / 0