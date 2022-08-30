A federal grand jury has indicted two Chautauqua County residents on charges of narcotics conspiracy, Hobbs Act conspiracy, Hobbs Act robbery, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and in furtherance of drug trafficking. On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced the indictment against 41-year-old Alisha Klinger of Mayville and 36-year-old Jacob Snow of Jamestown, which was the result of an investigation by the Jamestown Police Department and the DEA.

