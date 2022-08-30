Read full article on original website
Meadville woman arrested for child labor trafficking
A Meadville, Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for her alleged part in a labor trafficking scheme in Mifflin County. State attorney general Josh Shapiro announced that 44-year-old Ellen Cummings ran Tip Top Resources/Go2Detailing, a car detailing business, with her boyfriend, Scott Mogel, who died in 2020. An investigation conducted by...
Randolph Man Arraigned on Charges from Domestic Incident
A Randolph man was arrested this week on multiple charges stemming from a domestic incident that occurred on August 3rd. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies took 35-year-old Charles Riddell into custody on a warrant out of Randolph Town Court following a traffic stop Tuesday night on I-86 in the Town of Randolph. He was arraigned on charges of 2nd-degree reckless endangerment, 2nd-degree criminal contempt and 2nd-degree harassment, and was then released on his own recognizance.
Two Chautauqua County Residents Indicted For Drug Trafficking
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – Two Chautauqua County residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking. The U.S. Attorney Office says that 41-year-old Alisha Klinger, of Mayville, and 36-year-old Jacob Snow, of Jamestown, were arraigned on several charges including, narcotics conspiracy, Hobbs Act Conspiracy, Hobbs Act Robbery, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and brandishing of a firearm during a crime of violence and in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Driver fails to elude Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 19-year-old driver has been arrested after allegedly refusing to comply with a traffic stop. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed at about 11:51 p.m. on Aug. 28 on Routes 5 and 20 in Hanover, New York. A traffic stop was […]
Search For Missing Randolph Woman Underway
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 57-year-old Amy S Hill was last seen at her home on Bowen Road in Randolph on Thursday, September 1 around 5 p.m. Hill, deputies say,...
PSP Meadville seeks alleged radiator thief
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police Meadville is looking for a female suspect accused of stealing several items from private property, including a truck radiator. According to a PSP new release, the items allegedly were stolen from the porch of a residence on State Highway 98. The stolen items include a radiator from a Dodge […]
Man Gets 45-90 Years Behind Bars for Double Homicide at Erie Bar
The Erie man who was on the run for more than two weeks after gunning down several people at an Erie bar will serve 45 to 90 years in prison, according to court records. Judge Daniel Brabender handed down the sentence for Danny Nicholson, 39, of Erie, during a hearing Aug. 18.
Two charged with gun, drug and robbery offenses
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Mayville woman and a Jamestown man have been charged on gun, drug and robbery offenses after police say they ran a narcotics conspiracy over 18 months. Police say that between November 2020 and April 2022, 41-year-old Alisha Klinger of Mayville and 36-year-old Jacob Snow of Jamestown conspired with others to […]
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Crawford County Theft
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help to identify the woman in a theft in Crawford County. It happened at a residence on State Highway 98 on Aug. 7 around 6:45 p.m. The suspect stole the radiator out of a Dodge truck, truck battery and Milwaukee toolbox off the back porch, according to State Police.
Two Chautauqua County Residents Indicted on Federal Gun and Drug Charges, Hobbs Act Robbery
A federal grand jury has indicted two Chautauqua County residents on charges of narcotics conspiracy, Hobbs Act conspiracy, Hobbs Act robbery, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and in furtherance of drug trafficking. On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced the indictment against 41-year-old Alisha Klinger of Mayville and 36-year-old Jacob Snow of Jamestown, which was the result of an investigation by the Jamestown Police Department and the DEA.
Police Seeking Information on Stolen Camper from Oilcreek Township Property
OILCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to the theft of a camper last week. According to Franklin-based State Police, a 1978 Airstream Camper was taken from 22300 Shamburg Road in Oilcreek Township, Venango County, on or about August 26.
Charges Filed After 2-Year-Old Found on Roof While Mother Was Allegedly Passed Out on Meth
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed in Venango County Court after a two-year-old was found on a roof while her mother was allegedly passed out on methamphetamine. According to court documents, the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Emily Dust, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Monday, August 29.
Jamestown Mayor Sundquist Named Chautauqua County Court Examiner
Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist has been named the Chautauqua County Court Examiner by the State Fourth Appellate Division. In New York State, a judge will appoint a guardian under Article 81 to manage the personal finances or personal needs of an individual when they are considered incapacitated to the point where they are not able to do so themselves.
Search for Candice Caffas Heads Into its Seventh Week with No Leads
The search for a missing woman reported out of Crawford County is into its seventh week. 35-year-old Candice Caffas was last seen July 15th at her home in Union Township near Meadville. Weeks worth of coordinated search efforts have failed to produced any solid leads. Police believe she ran away...
Police: Bicyclist dies in Lakewood hit-and-run
A man is dead following a hit-and-run in Lakewood, according to police.
Stoneboro Fair unique experience in Mercer County
The Great Stoneboro Fair is happening in Mercer County.
Dogs from recent rescues up for adoption
The ANNA Shelter has been busy the past few weeks rescuing multiple dogs from what has been described as horrible living conditions. In the beginning of August, the ANNA Shelter rescued 31 Jack Russell Terriers from a Crawford County home. This past Wednesday, Aug. 31, they rescued 13 German Shepherds from a Butler County home. […]
Dogs should be kept away from 16 Erie County swimming areas
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A total of 16 Erie County water access areas have been deemed hazardous to dogs due to harmful algal blooms leading into Labor Day weekend. The Erie County Department of Health website notes that “harmful algal blooms” are a misnomer — it is not algae, but rather a bacteria that acts […]
