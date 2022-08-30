ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

kentuckytoday.com

COVID numbers remain fairly steady

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest COVID-19 Community Level map, issued each Friday based on data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed a drop in both counties with a low community level and those with a high community level from last week. The Community Levels...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Lawsuit settled on how DOC handles mail to inmates

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The ACLU of Kentucky and the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy recently settled a lawsuit regarding the way Kentucky Department of Corrections handles mail sent to people who are incarcerated from their attorneys. Under the settlement, the Department of Corrections (DOC) has agreed to use...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Hobbs declines to meet Lake in live Arizona governor debate

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs on Friday declined to agree to a televised debate with Republican Kari Lake as both seek the Arizona governor's office, instead proposing individual interviews with the moderator. The campaign manager for Hobbs, who is currently secretary of state, pointed to a raucous debate...
ARIZONA STATE

