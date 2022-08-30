Read full article on original website
Related
hubcityradio.com
Small businesses talks challenges that been facing them over the years
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Small businesses have had a number of internal and external challenges over the past few years, and that trend will probably continue. South Dakota Retailers Association Executive Director Nathan Sanderson says he hears the same things from their members. Sanderson says people have noticed some stores displaying Christmas...
hubcityradio.com
September is Suicide Prevention Month in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release)– Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention Month in South Dakota. This month is a time for raising awareness about suicide prevention and how we can all play a role. It is very important that everyone knows about, and has access to, the resources needed to discuss suicide prevention, and how to seek help if needed.
hubcityradio.com
New well for Lewis Clark Water System on hold
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System was anticipating adding a new high capacity well this month. Executive Director Troy Larson says that didn’t work out. Larson says they are still adding up the damages. Larson says the delay forced their member communities to cut back on...
Comments / 0