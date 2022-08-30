Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Myhighplains.com
Author Ethan Wilcox Releases Third Book
Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
Myhighplains.com
Cinergy Entertainment Offering $3 Movie Tickets, Discounts for National Cinema Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — National Cinema Day is coming up on September 3rd. In honor of that day you can purchase $3 movie tickets from Cinergy Entertainment in Amarillo on September 3rd. Along with a reduced ticket price, loyalty members will get double points, and there will be discounted concessions.
Myhighplains.com
Turn Up Time: Full-body circuit
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you’re looking for a nice change up to your workout routine to burn some serious calories, look no further than this full-body circuit by our guy Luis over at TruFit. We’re turning it up with some kettle bell swings, resistant running and kettle...
Myhighplains.com
Vibe Media hosting inaugural Magic Vibe Awards Sept. 4th
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Some of the best Amarillo leaders and talent will be in the spotlight at the inaugural Magic Vibe Awards, Sunday, September 4th, at the Globe News Center for the Performing Arts. We sat down with organizer and Vibe Media owner Jeremiah Katembo to find out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Myhighplains.com
Motivational Speaker Rickie Johnson Interviewed on Hey Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jason Boyett is back with another great episode of his Hey Amarillo podcast. This week he interviewed Rickie Johnson, a motivational speaker who specializes in financial literacy seminars. Listen to that interview here. A conversation with Rickie Johnson, a motivational speaker in Amarillo who specializes...
Comments / 0