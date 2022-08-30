ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

'If the boys looked that concentrated just one time when I spoke that'd be really cool!': Jurgen Klopp jokes that his Liverpool stars were left in awe by a visit from Warriors' NBA-title winning coach Steve Kerr last week

By Ian Whittell for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Jurgen Klopp admits that his Liverpool stars paid more attention to visiting champion NBA coach Steve Kerr than they do to him.

The Golden State Warriors coach, nine-times an NBA champion as player and coach, is a Liverpool fan and took the opportunity to visit their training ground last week.

And he proved such an instant hit that Klopp jokingly admitted he was inspired to capture the moment on his phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjrfW_0hbYnCjg00
Jurgen Klopp admits that his Liverpool stars paid more attention to Steve Kerr than him

'I made a picture, actually, when he spoke to the players and I told the boys if they looked that concentrated just one time when I spoke to you that'd be really cool,' joked Klopp.

'He's a great guy, he was here with his wife, a wonderful lady.

'One of the greatest of the game, huh? Absolutely outstanding, but it shows you can be seen as a great in public but smart people stay very grounded and it was a real pleasure to meet them.'

Mo Salah tweeted a photo straight after the visit, showing him, plus teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk hanging onto Kerr's every word.

Kerr, for his part, claimed he was starstruck to finally meet Klopp, whom he has often talked about in his own press conferences with Golden State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjit7_0hbYnCjg00
Golden State Warriors head coach and 9-time NBA champion Steve Kerr traveled to England last week to pay a visit to Liverpool FC players and staff. Pictured: Mo Salah (far left), Trent Alexander-Arnold (second from left), and Virgil Van Dijk (second from right) speaking with Steve Kerr (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=484zBa_0hbYnCjg00
Kerr's wife, Margot, also tweeted a picture of her husband (center) at Liverpool's FC training ground last week. Coach Jurgen Klopp jokingly told his players that he wished they could look as focused when talks to them as they do when Kerr speaks to them

And with Kerr coming fresh from his fourth NBA crown in charge of the mighty Warriors, he found a kindred spirit in the Liverpool manager.

'We just had a good time,' said Klopp. 'I told him what we are doing here and obviously the training grounds in football and basketball look a bit different but he liked everything he saw here.

'It's a great place and we spoke about how we deal with different things and all that stuff.

'The one moment when I was really happy that I didn't become a basketball coach was when he said he has to do press every day. Wow! That'd be a killer.

'But he has a four-month break which is cool. He promised me he would speak about that in public but he hasn't yet!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3paDAt_0hbYnCjg00
Klopp described Kerr's visit as 'outstanding' ahead of his side's game against Newcastle

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Davis Love III tells LIV Golf defectors 'you can't make a career out of silly season' after Cameron Smith becomes the latest big name to join the Saudi-backed tour... and savages Greg Norman: 'he says things that are so untrue'

1997 PGA Championship winner Davis Love III has discredited the longevity and competitiveness of LIV Golf. The 21-time PGA Tour victor admitted there are elements to the Saudi breakaway circuit which players would appreciate, yet it lacks the fundamental prestige of the Tour and for all intents and purposes, remains shallow at its core.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Steven Gerrard slams referee Simon Hopper for being 'desperate on the whistle'... as the official's quick actions saw Philippe Coutinho's spectacular goal wrongly ruled out for offside as Aston Villa draw with Manchester City

Steven Gerrard has complained that referee Simon Hooper was too quick on his whistle as he prevented Aston Villa scoring a perfectly fine goal. Philippe Coutinho was unfortunate not to have given his side the lead against champions Manchester City after he put the ball in the net with spectacular skill.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I thought it was a glass bottle!': Jurgen Klopp reacts to bottle-throwing incident during Merseyside derby draw at Goodison Park... after German boss was targeted after Everton's disallowed goal

Jurgen Klopp has reacted to a bottle-throwing incident during Saturday's Merseyside derby draw with Everton. The Liverpool boss was targeted by a fan behind the technical area with a plastic bottle in the 71st minute, after the hosts had a goal disallowed by VAR. Though he wasn't hurt in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Daily Mail

'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!

Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Rafael Nadal suffers a freak accident at the US Open as he hits himself in the face with his OWN racket, leaving him with a bloodied nose and requiring treatment... but the 22-time Grand Slam winner goes on to win

Rafa Nadal's US Open campaign remains on track despite a freak accident today that saw the Spanish champion smash himself in the face with his own tennis racquet. Holding a 3-0 lead in the fourth set and a two sets to one lead over Italian Fabio Fognini, Nadal suffered the shocking self-inflicted blow when a forehand went wrong.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Anett Kontaveit leaves her press conference in tears after Serena Williams US Open loss and admits the raucous Arthur Ashe crowd was 'very difficult'... as the Estonian journalist who asked the last question insists 'it wasn't my intention'

Annett Kontaveit left her media obligations with tears in her eyes following the second-round loss to Serena Williams at the US Open on Wednesday night. The Estonian world No. 2 couldn't contain her emotions any longer, beginning to cry when asked a question by a reporter in her native tongue.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Warriors
Daily Mail

Tyson Fury floors Austin Theory as wrestler tries to cash in his 'Money in the Bank' contract, joins Roman Reigns in the ring, praises Drew McIntrye... and takes to the mic to sing American Pie at 'Clash At The Castle' WWE event

WWE chief Triple H vowed to 'put cameras' on Tyson Fury at the promotion's 'Clash At The Castle' event and the WBC world heavyweight champion didn't disappoint. The Gypsy King was in Cardiff for the event, which was WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.
WWE
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi receives a standing ovation from Toulouse fans after laying on two classy assists for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in PSG's routine 3-0 win that kept them top of Ligue 1

Lionel Messi was applauded off the pitch by the whole Toulouse stadium after delivering a superb performance for Paris Saint-Germain. Christophe Galtier's side triumphed 3-0 in a routine Ligue 1 win at the Stadium de Toulouse in the south of France on Wednesday evening. Messi laid on assists for Neymar...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

LeBron James and son Bronny delight Ohio State fans by responding to 'O-H' call with 'I-0' gesture as NBA legend sports Buckeyes team gear - with rising high school basketball star taking potential college recruiting visit

LeBron and Bronny James were seen on the sidelines of Ohio State's season opening game against Notre Dame on Saturday night. LeBron and Bronny were captured on video throwing up the 'I-O', in response to the fans 'O-H' call. The visit also marked a college visit for Bronny, as he...
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Mail

Richarlison has goal ruled out for offside against Fulham but Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is delighted with Brazilian, saying he 'played in an amazing way'

Richarlison thought he had crowned his first Tottenham start with his first goal for his new club and could not contain his delight. Off came the shirt in celebration and out came referee Stuart Attwell's yellow card. Unfortunately, for the Brazilian forward, the goal was ruled out. He was half-a-yard...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I didn't think it should have been disallowed': Eddie Howe insists Newcastle were robbed of a win over Crystal Palace after Tyrick Mitchell's own goal is disallowed due to an apparent push by Joe Willock on Eagles goalkeeper Vicente Guaita

Eddie Howe believes Newcastle were robbed of a legitimate goal against Crystal Palace after a decision by referee Michael Salisbury that was branded ‘pathetic’ by club legend Alan Shearer. The Magpies looked like they had taken the lead through a Tyrick Mitchell own goal in the 51st minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

‘There’s no doubt that was the start of that great rivalry': Steve Bruce looks back on the infamous 1990 brawl between Manchester United and Arsenal that marked the only time clubs in England have ever been docked points for player misconduct

Before Pizzagate and Roy Keane’s tunnel clash with Patrick Vieira, the spiky rivalry between Manchester United and Arsenal was created by a mass brawl at Old Trafford in 1990 that prompted the first and only ever points deduction for players’ bad behaviour. Former United captain Steve Bruce was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

I saw a picture of myself and thought "is that what I actually looked like?": Ollie Robinson reveals his comeback trail with more intensity in the gym was the key to his England Test return... as the Sussex seamer looks to reignite his international career

It was in mid-May, about the time that Ollie Robinson was being attended to by medics, having managed just six deliveries to open a County Championship match at Grace Road, when months of frustration reached a peak. The more he pushed for an England return, the further away it felt.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Steph Curry hints at playing for Charlotte Hornets as he admits they're the team he would play for if he left Golden State... but star reiterates desire to end career at NBA champions

Golden State Warriors All-Star and NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry indicated that at some point during his career he would be open to playing for the Charlotte Hornets, though he completely intends to retire a Warrior. Curry made the comments during his acceptance speech, while appearing in Charlotte to accept...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney insists Manchester United will need to 'work hard' and play with the 'intensity' they showed against Liverpool in Sunday's grudge match with Arsenal... as a passive 'low-block' would be a 'recipe for disaster'

Wayne Rooney has urged Manchester United to play with the same intensity and vigour against Arsenal on Sunday as they showed in their statement win over Liverpool in August. The Red Devils' record goalscorer insisted that a passive approach against Mikel Arteta's side would prove to be a 'recipe for disaster' due to the speed with which they move the ball.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

MIKE DICKSON: Serena Williams seemed at peace with the huge watershed in her life as her career ended at the US Open, there was no funereal air... but her considering a return cannot be ruled out

Family and friends of Serena Williams were milling around the players’ area lobby late on Friday night at Flushing Meadows and there was no funereal air. The retiring superstar had just lost in the US Open third round, but the atmosphere was relaxed, with husband Alexis carrying daughter Olympia and chatting away.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

574K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy