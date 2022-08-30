ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Myhighplains.com

Vibe Media hosting inaugural Magic Vibe Awards Sept. 4th

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Some of the best Amarillo leaders and talent will be in the spotlight at the inaugural Magic Vibe Awards, Sunday, September 4th, at the Globe News Center for the Performing Arts. We sat down with organizer and Vibe Media owner Jeremiah Katembo to find out...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Community Market continues Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Center City Events announced that the Amarillo Community Market continued on Saturday. According to an announcement, the market kicked off at 8:30 a.m. and will go till 12 p.m. Parking and admission are free. Officials announced the special guests for Saturday’s market: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m: Randall County Master Gardeners […]
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

An Amarillo Favorite Getting a Second Location

We may be winding down our summer fun but it doesn't have to end everything. There is never a wrong time for ice cream. There are people who are crazy for their coffee and then there are those of us who prefer the ice cream Heck, there are some of us that say yes, please to both.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

GOOD NEWS WITH DOPPLER DAVE; Canyon Custodian

VIDEO: ‘Americans and the Holocaust' exhibit coming to Amarillo Public Library. VIDEO: Renovations for the paramount sign have been completed making downtown’s Polk street a little brighter. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT. VIDEO: Renovations for the paramount sign have been completed making downtown’s Polk street...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Motivational Speaker Rickie Johnson Interviewed on Hey Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jason Boyett is back with another great episode of his Hey Amarillo podcast. This week he interviewed Rickie Johnson, a motivational speaker who specializes in financial literacy seminars. Listen to that interview here. A conversation with Rickie Johnson, a motivational speaker in Amarillo who specializes...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

West Texas A&M University campus stadium renamed

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friday morning West Texas A&M University held a ceremony to kick off their first season in the Bain Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium. The Bain and Schaeffer families, WT officials and members of the community gathered for the renaming of the stadium, acknowledging the Bain and Schaeffers families continued support and generosity to […]
CANYON, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo released Labor Day schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced their schedule for Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 5. City Hall will be closed on Monday (September 5). Amarillo City Transit will not provide service on Monday (Sept. 5). The Amarillo Public Library System will be closed Monday (Sept....
AMARILLO, TX
milb.com

Riders score record 21 runs in thumping of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (September 2, 2022) – The Frisco RoughRiders pounded the Amarillo Sod Poodles 21-2 on Friday night from HODGETOWN. The Riders set and tied multiple franchise records, including most runs (21), the largest margin of victory (19 runs), most home runs in a game (tied with eight), most runs in a single inning (11) and most hits by one player in a single game (Blaine Crim with five).
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Amarillo Theaters to Celebrate $3 Movie Day

Movie theaters across the country, including ones in Amarillo, will be celebrating National Cinema Day tomorrow, September 3rd. In celebration of the day, theaters will be offering movie tickets starting at $3. Movies playing in local theaters tomorrow include The Invitation, Beast, Bullet Train, Top Gun: Maverick, Super-Pets, Dragon Ball...
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Betty Jane Ray or “Fig”

Betty Jane Ray or “Fig”, 64, of Amarillo, passed away on August 29, 2022. Vigil will be held at 6:30 P.M. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Brooks Chapel with Father Phil Lindley as celebrant. Mass will be at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at St....
AMARILLO, TX
FMX 94.5

Teenager’s Tragically Short Life Commemorated by Family in Mourning

An Amarillo family is currently going through a hardship that no parent wants to experience, mourning the loss of their teenage son. The Mendoza family of Amarillo recently lost their son, Jaxson Mendoza, on August 25th. Jaxson battled epilepsy for 2 years and 10 months and had many accomplishments that many people could only dream of.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hazmat team responds to north Amarillo home

UPDATE 4:06 p.m.: The Amarillo Fire Department reports that Chlorine gas was detected by the AFD Hazmat Team at a north Amarillo home, Friday. According to AFD, two gallons of drain cleaner (concentrated sulfuric acid) were poured into a drain to attempt to unclog it. AFD believes that the cleaner reacted with other cleaning products […]
AMARILLO, TX

