Masa Ramen Bistro
The Broke Da Mouth tonkotsu ramen from Masa Ramen Bistro turns heads—it’s loaded with black garlic oil and pork belly chashu, then finished with a pile of fresh parmesan you’ll want to bury yourself under. But red carpet-ready noodle soup isn’t the only reason to roll up to this casual Downtown Berkeley spot. Japanese and Hawaiian dishes, like loco moco, spam musubi, and mochiko chicken you’ll want to order by the bucketful, are worth your time. This place is a great option for easy lunches near the Cal campus, or for dinners likely involving leftovers.
Ramen Sho Ryu
We’re big fans of restaurants that involve many levels of customization (blame it on us being Type A). At this casual Japanese spot in Nob Hill, you’re in control of your own ramen bowl destiny, from noodle thickness and spice levels to the type of soup. Broth options range from standards like tonkotsu and miso to decadent versions involving white truffle and wagyu. Though the soup is thinner and less flavorful than we like, these bowls do the trick when we're in the area.
Sea Salt
The second Sea Salt location (there’s another in Virginia Highland) brings an exciting sit-down dining option to the dated Walmart plaza in Howell Mill. The bright, booth-filled space dishes out crab cakes, snapper, and other things wrangled from the water. All-day hookah and music approaching Music Midtown decibels will be standard here. But so is consistently good food. We enjoy the salmon, which is well-seasoned and comes with a shareable side, and the Sea Salt Dip (cheesy ecstasy brimming with seafood chunks).
Homie Fries
“Say No To Hangovers” is the motto at Homie Fries, a trailer from the folks behind Burro Cheese kitchen that sells fries with toppings like cheese, bacon, and brisket. It’s conveniently parked on Rainey Street, where you can fully test out their motto after a night of bar-hopping.
Sip Pho
Austin has no shortage of great pho options, and one of our favorites happens to also be from the team behind Pho Please. The food is pretty similar at both spots, but where things get different is the space. Here, you’ll be eating in a large, vaulted dining room full of windows (or on the shaded patio). And since it’s right near UT, you’ll usually arrive to find a short line of students (and whoever else lives in the North University area) waiting to order at the counter. The beef pho comes with all the classic options—like rare steak, brisket, tendon, and tripe—or you can get a bowl with a full beef short rib and feel like you’re in an episode of The Flintstones. They make a really tasty (and massive) banh mi as well, if you’re in the mood for something a little heftier.
Tasty Pastry
There are a bunch of trucks hawking hot chocolate near the Dyker Heights Lights. Skip them and get hot chocolate and some Italian pastries here instead. You might have to wait in line once you’re inside, but at least you can spend time gawking at the sprawling pastry cases while you wait. This is one of the best Italian bakeries in South Brooklyn, and you’ll find all the classics, like cassata pastries and destination-worthy sfogliatelle. If you want something savory that you can eat while you walk, they also sell arancini, focaccia, and personal-sized pizzas.
Alma's Cider & Beer
Alma’s is the kind of bar you walk into and immediately become the main character of a film noir set in the Pacific Northwest. The Virgil Village cider den is dark and moody with a tiny wrap-around bar and vintage wooden blinds that makes it feel like it’s drizzling outside. If your only knowledge of cider is that Strongbow you drank in 2013, then the menu is probably going to be overwhelming. Don’t stress—the knowledgeable bartenders will happily talk through various sections of the menu and let you sip and taste until you find something you love. In fact, even the patrons here want to talk about cider, so don’t be surprised if you’re juggling three different side conversations at once.
Borekas Sephardic Pastries
Served warm from the oven, the buttery bourekas at this kosher takeout window in Sherman Oaks are decadent little masterpieces. These Israeli-style stuffed pastries are rolled into an oblong shape that’s about a foot long, baked until they’re browned around the edges, then cut into slices so they can be shared between two to three people. From the moment we took our first bite and heard the audible crackle of crispy phyllo dough, we knew we’d found one of the best new dishes of 2022. You might wait as long as a half-hour for your order, but once you bite into these flaky, cheesy pastries, none of that will matter.
Farmhouse Kitchen
Farmhouse Kitchen is a colorful, kitschy Thai restaurant in West Adams that comes to LA via the Bay Area. With neon pink lighting, a giant back patio, large-format entrees, and cocktails that are served in foot-high plastic crowns, it’s clear that this place caters to groups looking to party. And while the elements are there—including bold and spicy food that is largely delicious—the overall experience is uneven. The back patio is beautiful, but there isn’t any music playing, and the interior is so brightly lit, it could double as a surgical center. These all contribute to an atmosphere that, at the moment, is more awkward than it is exciting. The yellow curry, Thai-style fried chicken, and the panang neua, a braised short rib shank covered in rich panang curry, are all standout dishes, but it’s worth noting that the entrees at Farmhouse start at $30.
Grand Palace Chinese Seafood Restaurant
There could be two very large wedding receptions taking place at the same time at Grand Palace, and the brides would never cross paths. This behemoth of a dim sum restaurant in Little Saigon is filled with roving carts of all things steamed (like shrimp har gow, pork siu mai, chicken feet, and pork ribs), fried (our favorite is the stuffed eggplant with ground shrimp) and noodled (we love the shrimp and beef noodle rolls). There’s an extensive, seafood-heavy a la carte menu as well. It’s open all day, but it’s ideal for brunch with a big group at one of the large banquet tables topped with a Lazy Susan.
New Delhi Restaurant
New Delhi Restaurant in Union Square has an expansive dining room with tons of big tables and a full bar. This is why the Indian spot is a great option if you need a place to kick back with a group—and put down your ungodly amount of shopping bags. When it comes to the dishes, most land in the range of solid. The tandoori mix grill with sizzling chicken, salmon, and shrimp is the foolproof way to go, as is the kali dal with a ginger-y kick. Another reason to come here: they have two Happy Hours every night (one at 5pm and another at 10pm) with cocktail specials.
Little Miss Cafe
According to the color wheel (and many interior designers), blue and orange are complementary colors, which might explain why Little Miss Cafe is so eye-catching from the street—you can’t miss it if you tried. Apart from its vibrant orange facade, this Mid-Wilshire daytime spot is a fairly simple and straightforward option for a coffee and fresh-pressed panini. Seating is limited, with a few tables split between the inside and the sidewalk, making it good for a quiet solo breakfast or when you want to catch up with a friend. Like the dining space, the menu is relatively small but effective: there are brioche egg sandwiches with tart tomato jam, creamy egg-topped polenta, and an excellent roasted eggplant panini splattered with runny burrata.
The Springs Cinema & Taphouse
This dine-in theater sits in the back of a Roswell Road shopping center, so it can feel like a bonus scene from National Treasure getting to the place. But once you park and head inside, you’ll come to a long counter where, on one side, you have a full bar with craft beer, frozen drinks, and short-run specials like the Ciroc-powered Wakanda Cocktail. And at the other, you can order from a menu of carnival-like fare (wagyu sliders, brats, funnel cake, and fries) that delivers uneven results. The buffalo chicken wrap, with its perfectly-fried tenders, tangy sauce, and side of tots, is the best thing you’ll enjoy from your heated chair. The soulless cheese pizza, on the other hand, is a bigger bust than some of those unmentionable DC Comics movies.
Quatorze
There are a lot of Upper East Side archetypes: overbearing young parents perpetually on their way out of a SoulCycle class, drunk people in polo shirts at Dorrian's, and my personal favorite: older people who are three martinis deep. Come to Quatorze to observe this last group in its natural habitat. And also to eat the greatest goat cheese salad in America.
Chen's Noodle House
Chen's Noodle House in North Austin may be simple inside and out, but the spicy beef noodle soup is outstanding, the kind of soup that you willingly travel long distances for (or just order it with Favor, it travels very well). The broth is rich and spicy, with a tangle of hand-cut noodles and tender beef. You should also think about ordering the leek pie, the lamb skewer, and/or the spicy lamb bun, as you will not regret it.
Ruka Winewood
This Wynwood wine bar has a spacious outdoor patio that’s great for a breezy night. It’s also located on a backstreet east of North Miami Ave.—a.k.a. the side of Wynwood that isn’t always a complete clusterf*ck. They sometimes have food pop-ups and DJs, but even if it’s a night where nothing in particular is going on, you can still hang out, drink reasonably priced wine, and snack on marinated olives or sliced meats.
The Sunday
There are hearty lunch spots, and hearty lunch spots that’ll make you say, “f-ck me up now.” Ask for the latter and we’ll point you to The Sunday. The small, fusiony Korean American spot in Emeryville—in the former Patatas Kitchen space—makes hefty comfort dishes, like loco moco smothered in gravy, bulgogi bowls topped with two fried eggs, and lemon ricotta pancakes that wouldn’t be out of place at a county fair. We have no complaints, especially when their plump Korean-style wings with a perfectly sticky glaze hit the table and require you to re-up your napkins. Additionally, the prices are reasonable, dinner is an option (on some days), and we’re big fans of any spot with a hot sauce wall.
1618 Asian Fusion
The menu at 1618 focuses on a wide range of flavors—citing Vietnamese, Thai, Chinese, Singaporean, and Southeast Asian influences in its dishes. That means you’ll see everything from tom yum and papaya salad, to pho and peking duck. We really like the hu tieu here—in part because it’s one of a handful of places in Austin you can get it, but also because the warm and savory, slightly-sweet pork-based broth with rice noodles is satisfying enough on a cold night that you’ll forget you’re wearing four pairs of socks. They also do a great dim sum brunch on the weekends, complete with all the classics—like xiao long bao, har kaw, and sui mai—plus cocktails and mimosas. They’re located near the South Shore District on East Riverside.
The Goldfish
This cute, checker-floored wine bar on York Blvd. in Highland Park has live music shows almost every night. Most of the weeknight performances are free, but on weekends they charge a $12 cover. In general, you can expect to see a blue-haired vocalist performing lo-fi indie rock under a disco ball while you eat solid food from Sticky Rice, the popular Thai mini-chain that serves from a takeout window out front.
Reyna
Reyna, a Toronto import near Union Square, calls its food “Mediterranean fusion," so you'll discover Turkish, Greek, and Spanish touches in dishes like their signature lamb shank baklava. We tend to prefer their seafood plates—get the crispy octopus on a bed of green harissa sauce and salmon tartare with lemony labneh that will remind you of lox and cream cheese. The large dining room is filled with teal and light pink velvet seating and a very long white marble bar—the dim lighting and low-key music make Reyna feel like a lounge, so come here for drinks and small plates when you want to make dinner your whole night out. Don’t miss their fun bathrooms, solely lit by “Your kiss is on my lips” and “Mine is bigger than yours” neon signs.
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
