Moore County, TX

3 plead guilty to fentanyl possession in Amarillo Federal Court

By David Gay
 4 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The three individuals involved in an alleged drug-related transaction in Moore County in March have officially pleaded guilty to their involvement, according to documents filed Monday in Amarillo Federal Court.

According to the documents, filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Luis Alberto Jaramillo, Myra Nikole Martinez and Ricardo Sanchez all pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute a Fentanyl Analogue” in relation to the event that occurred back in March.

On March 3, agents from Homeland Security Investigations conducted an operation to purchase fentanyl pills from an individual only known as “Jay Ramos” through a cooperating defendant. The plan was for the cooperating individual to meet Ramos in Dumas to exchange 1,000 fentanyl pills for $8,000, according to the factual resume that accompanied the plea agreement.

After officials waited “an unusual amount of time in Dumas,” the agents “terminated the meeting” and left Dumas. On the way, according to the documents, officials saw a Cadillac Escalade driving northbound towards Dumas, the vehicle that officials were told that Ramos would be driving.

According to the documents, a Moore County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle because it had a defective headlight. According to previous reports, a “narcotics detection canine… positively alerted the presence of narcotics emanating from the vehicle” after consent was not given to initially search the vehicle.

Jaramillo, the driver of the vehicle who officials later identified as the person using the Ramos pseudonym, along with Martinez and Sanchez were arrested after officials found suspected fentanyl pills and firearms during the search of the vehicle. By testing the suspected drugs, officials confirmed the substance was “p-fluorofentanyl… and a fentanyl analogue, with a net weight of 143.9 grams,” the documents read.

According to the plea agreements, the court laid out the minimum and maximum penalties that can be imposed on Jaramillo, Martinez and Sanchez. This includes:

  • Imprisonment for a period not more than 20 years;
  • A fine not to exceed $1,000,000 or twice any pecuniary gain to the defendant or loss to the victim(s);
  • A term of supervised release not less than three years or more than life, which is mandatory under the law and will follow any term of imprisonment;
  • Forfeiture of property, which includes the following items:
  • All property seized by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office or Homeland Security Investigations on March 3;
  • A Glock, Model 43, 9 millimeter semi-automatic pistol, bearing serial number ADWB487;
  • A Ruger, Model LCP, .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol, bearing serial number 372101840;
  • Any and all accessories, holsters, magazines or ammunition seized with the firearms.

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

