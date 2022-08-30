Buffalo dad to bike 200 miles to raise awareness of son’s condition
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Thursday, a local father will travel from Syracuse by bicycle in order to raise awareness of his son’s condition.
Anthony Parisi will make the 200-mile trek back home with a plan to average about 50 miles a day. This long journey is in honor of his four-year-old son, James, who has congenital muscular dystrophy.
James lacks a certain protein that helps with muscle development, his father told us on Wake Up. In order to help support his muscles, James uses a wheelchair.
You can hear more of their story in the video above.
