Photo of money in walletPhoto by Allef Vinicus (Creative Commons) As you know, costs are rising rapidly due to inflation in Idaho. According to Governor Little, the food index is up nearly 8-percent since last year and utility gas is up nearly 24-percent since last year. Those expenses add up, especially when you're on a fixed income such as receiving income from Social Security. During a recent interview regarding social security, Senator Lindsey Graham recently said that "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in." The thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning and would impact millions of people in a very negative way. In Idaho state, the overall cost of housing is 114% or 14% higher than the rest of the country. So if the amount of income these individuals receive decreases, that could be a problem for millions of people.

IDAHO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO