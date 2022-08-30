ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

idahobusinessreview.com

Governor signs massive tax cut, education bill

Gov. Brad Little late Thursday signed a massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus. The Republican governor signed the bill after it made a speedy trip through the Legislature in a one-day special session, passing the House 55-15 and the Senate 34-1. The legislation has a $410 ...
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Idaho Department of Lands closes burning

COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollars

photo of moneyPhoto by John Guccione (Creative Commons) Do you a financial boost right now during this time of rising prices? Well, there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by three senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These individuals want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.The parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. And payments would start at the time of pregnancy.
UTAH STATE
idahobusinessreview.com

September 2, 2022 Digital Edition

Complete access to news articles on idahobusinessreview.com is available to Idaho Business Review subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab below. Others may join our audience with a subscription today.
IDAHO STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Social Security may decrease according to senator

Photo of money in walletPhoto by Allef Vinicus (Creative Commons) As you know, costs are rising rapidly due to inflation in Idaho. According to Governor Little, the food index is up nearly 8-percent since last year and utility gas is up nearly 24-percent since last year. Those expenses add up, especially when you're on a fixed income such as receiving income from Social Security. During a recent interview regarding social security, Senator Lindsey Graham recently said that "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in." The thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning and would impact millions of people in a very negative way. In Idaho state, the overall cost of housing is 114% or 14% higher than the rest of the country. So if the amount of income these individuals receive decreases, that could be a problem for millions of people.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Culver’s announces second restaurant in eastern Idaho

AMMON — Culver’s is expanding in eastern Idaho and opening a second location near Cabela’s in Ammon. The new restaurant will be located at the corner of Hitt Road and Judy Street in Sandcreek Commons. It’s expected to open next year. “We are delighted for Culver’s...
AMMON, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Honorees enjoy beauty, heartfelt connections during Women of the Year meet-and-greet

“How do you add color to the world of those around you?” Idaho Business Review 2022 Women of the Year honorees reflected on that question Wednesday night during the seventh annual meet-and-greet reception for current and past honorees. This year’s theme around the award recognition, Color Your World, came to life on over 30 canvases painted ...
IDAHO STATE
agdaily.com

New USDA meat processing facility to open in Montana

A new meat processing facility is slated to open this fall in Havre, Montana. The facility, named Montana Premium Processing Cooperative, is a member-owned, service-based slaughter and processing facility with the capacity to process 4,000 animals annually. The new facility is the result of the Montana Farmers Union‘s and Farmers...
HAVRE, MT
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor

This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Best Buffet is in Boise

According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
BOISE, ID

