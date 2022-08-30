When you walk into this Northeast BBQ institution, you’ll feel like you’ve got sucked into a 1960’s farmhouse time warp that you’ll never want to get out of. With long picnic tables and large barn wood benches, it can work for group dinners or an after-work hangout spot when you don’t mind showing your coworkers your messy side. The menu, like their fatty Memphis ribs, is large–with everything from pulled pork, smoked kielbasa, and brisket by the pound to a combo platter that can include up to four meat choices. When you’re looking to round out those party trays, their smokehouse chili, potato salad, and cajun bean and rice are all standouts. They also have a complimentary pickle and peppers bar on the side. So pile them on, find a bench, and be happy that you found a place that saved you from a day of sweating through your favorite The Weeknd shirt in front of a grill.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO