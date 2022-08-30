Related
Baccalà
If you’re in the market for octopus, squid, salted cod, and all of their fishy brethren then look no further than Baccalà. It’s an Italian seafood specialist in Bermondsey where you can scan the daily blackboard for small plates like tuna tartare, burrata, and all of the ocean options listed above, and your waiter will give you the full lowdown on the fancy olive oil. It can feel a little fussy at times but if you’re trying to convince yourself you’re vacationing in Tuscany, then you’ve come to the right place. Especially if you snag one of the tables on the pavement terrace or sit up at the sleek, wine rack-facing counter. Oh, and important intel for dog owners and dog stalkers alike, the restaurant welcomes fluffy friends.
A La Turca
A La Turca is spacious, welcoming, and reasonably priced—all words you want to hear if you’re looking for a quick bite, or a casual dinner that will allow you to be in bed by 10pm and won’t completely empty your wallet. This spot in the Tenderloin also turns out some of the best Turkish food in the city.
Monster Ramen
Logan Square's Monster Ramen has some of the best ramen in the city. And though their bright space has a very sleek minimalist look, the amount of flavor in their bowls is far from minimal. The focused menu only has two types of broth to go with their housemade noodles: a light chicken shoyu and the less-common gyukotsu—but both are great, with plenty of richness from toppings like garlic, roasted sesame, or wagyu chashu. They also have handmade gyoza, as well as a fantastic mapo-men with spicy tofu. Monster Ramen is walk-in only, but it's pretty easy to get a table or counter seat without a wait. But that might change after everyone else finds out how great this spot is—so you should probably plan a visit here soon.
Trivet
If you’re partial to a theatrical sauce pour then we have a feeling you’re going to like Trivet. A charming Bermondsey space complete with pampas grass and a covered terrace, this sophisticated restaurant toes the line between fine dining and friendly with attentive service, homemade onion ketchup, and creative dishes like the ‘drunk lobster’ noodles that comes in its own little sake bath. Just be warned that the mains here will set you back upwards of £30 but if you want to make use of the terrace on a sunny day, you can’t go wrong with the fancy cheese selection with melon jam and a crisp glass of Turkish white wine.
Hakata Ramen
There are a lot of great places to eat in Bermondsey but there's only one where you can find a super-stacked katsu sando and that's Japanese spot Hakata Ramen. You should know that it's walk-in only and the queue is no joke. The good news is that the line moves quickly, there’s almost always room for solo diners at the bar, and any wait is entirely worth it for a big old bowl of love. Ramen, we mean ramen. The noodles here are served ‘hard’ with a proper bite, the bao avoids any of that overly-sauced sadness, and there's a proper buzz in the cool and casual dining room. There are plenty of vegan options, gluten-free noodles, and all of the cocktails are £9.50. See, we said the queue was worth it.
Star Coffee
While most Ethiopian places tend to excel in the vegetable department, Star Coffee in SeaTac lets their meat dishes shine brightest. Case in point: the lega tibs, cubes of mildly sauced steak cooked with fresh vegetables, aromatics, and a spiced clarified butter called kibbeh. Their kitfo is a standout too, whether you get it raw or with just a kiss of heat. But their shiro, misir, and other meatless dishes also deserve your attention. Like the name suggests, they serve really good coffee, but you could also pop by the bar and grab a decent cocktail or glass of wine.
The Lucky Well
If you’re looking for a large, easygoing place where you can sit back with some incredible BBQ, grab a bourbon and watch whatever sports team is currently melting down on TV, The Lucky Well is for you. Head to Spring Arts for some sesame ginger pork belly burnt ends, herb brined chicken, beef brisket, and pork ribs that will all leave your fingers smelling like smoky sweetness. When it comes to rounding out your meal, they have a Memphis mustard slaw that will convert any diehard creamy slaw fan, excellent mac and cheese, and BBQ beans. All will go great with whichever scotch, bourbon, or beer you choose from the impressive list.
Rice X Beans
The original Rice ‘n’ Beans closed in 2021, but the same chef is now running this updated iteration on 10th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen. The new space has a more modern feel—exposed brick, Edison bulbs, etc.—but the feijoada remains fantastic. It comes packed with bacon, beef, pork ribs, and Portuguese sausage, and it's a non-optional order. To round out your meal, start with some pão de queijo or crispy fried yucca tossed with slivers of smoked sausage. It isn’t tough to get a reservation here, so keep this place in mind for any casual last-minute meals.
Fiddle Fig Cafe
If you’re easily excited by orchids and houseplants, you’ll feel at home at Fiddle Fig Cafe. The plant-minded Russian Hill coffee shop on the corner of Taylor and Lombard Streets is an inviting outpost to enjoy coffee, fruit shakes, sandwiches, and pastries in a roomy, sun-lit space. If those things aren’t enough to inspire you to make Fiddle Fig Cafe an extension of your living room (tough crowd), the fast, reliable wifi and sunny sidewalk seats just might.
Croissan'Time
Croissan'Time is everything you want in a great bakery, and this French spot in Fort Lauderdale is where your breakfast/brunch plans should happen. You walk in and are greeted by a slightly overwhelming amount of options—everything from sweet pastries to baguettes to French hot dogs stuffed into rolls like a cold camper in a sleeping bag. They also have cooked dishes like croque monsieur, crepes, and a pan bagnat. Order at the counter when you’ve finally made the very hard decision of what to eat, then grab a seat on the covered patio (most of the seating is outside), where there’s usually a band playing on the weekend.
Café Selam
Café Selam succeeds in a neighborhood already full of Ethiopian restaurants because it's the most reliable and comforting of the bunch. The dining room is almost always packed with regulars, which is a good sign to begin with, and the food holds up. Most of their vegetable dishes are made to order, and their tibs always nail the perfect ratio of spice to onion to garlic. Their takeout operation is also a well-oiled machine, so if the restaurant’s full, just bring the stuff home to enjoy on your couch.
Larb Thai-Isan
Fort Lauderdale is home to perhaps the best Thai restaurant in all of South Florida. This spot specializes in food from Thailand’s northeastern region, Isan. As such, they make some of the best larb in the state. There’s also a whole section of the menu devoted to som tum, including a version made with salted crab. Other Isan dishes worth ordering: lemongrass-flavored Isan sausages, kai yang (grilled marinated chicken), and mok nho mai—tender shredded bamboo shoots and pork belly wrapped in a banana leaf.
Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse BBQ
When you walk into this Northeast BBQ institution, you’ll feel like you’ve got sucked into a 1960’s farmhouse time warp that you’ll never want to get out of. With long picnic tables and large barn wood benches, it can work for group dinners or an after-work hangout spot when you don’t mind showing your coworkers your messy side. The menu, like their fatty Memphis ribs, is large–with everything from pulled pork, smoked kielbasa, and brisket by the pound to a combo platter that can include up to four meat choices. When you’re looking to round out those party trays, their smokehouse chili, potato salad, and cajun bean and rice are all standouts. They also have a complimentary pickle and peppers bar on the side. So pile them on, find a bench, and be happy that you found a place that saved you from a day of sweating through your favorite The Weeknd shirt in front of a grill.
Surreal Creamery
Surreal Creamery might be the key to bringing society together. No matter how hard you try, you can’t resist talking to the person next to you about what they ordered (and vice versa). This Greenwich Village spot serves sundaes in mason jars, with options like their Nom Nom Cookie with blue cookies and cream, marshmallow puffs, and chocolate syrup. You can also just get a cup of soft serve in flavors like taro, matcha, or earl grey vanilla and customize it with various toppings like condensed milk, waffle cookies, and Fruity Pebbles. But the “floateas” (soft serve on top of bubble tea) are why you come here. Take a few sips of tea, then have a bite of the ice cream swirled on top. Wait until the two layers begin to coalesce, and you basically have a bubble tea milkshake. It’s a beautiful thing.
Long Shot BBQ
This Gray’s Ferry casual order-at-the-door operation has people lining up in everything from a sweltering summer day to a mini monsoon. All their meats are smoked in-house–including their tender brisket that’s hand-trimmed and cooked low-and-slow, jalapeño cheddar sausage, and pulled pork that they cook for 12 hours. You can order any meat by the pound, put it on a kaiser roll or wrap for a sandwich, or get a combination platter that includes a juicy cut or two with a side of slaw, potato salad, mac and cheese, and cornbread. Add an order of apple bread pudding and you’ll have the ideal hearty meal that’s perfect for a casual weeknight, game night with friends, or work-from-home lunch that will give you meat sweats through your next Zoom meeting.
Olamaie
If you’ve only heard one thing about Olamaie, it probably has something to do with the biscuits—a not-very-well-kept secret menu item from the first few years Olamaie was in business. These days the biscuits are readily available on the menu, and they’re every bit as good as you might guess—warm, flaky, and probably made with more butter than we’re comfortable imagining. And they’re just the start to what will probably be one of the most impressive hours you’ve had in a while, packed full of modern and fine dining takes on Southern comfort food.
Tuba
Whether it’s your first or 21st time, Tuba makes you feel like a regular. The Turkish spot in the Mission looks like the restaurant equivalent of a “Moderately Upscale Bistro” collection in a Living Spaces showroom—deep red walls, lots of sconces and curvy chandeliers, and charming digital wall art. Friendly servers, who are eager to run you through the signature dishes on their menu of mezzes and big plates, might also compel you to stay until closing (or, at least, ignore the siren song of your half-made bed and stockpiled episodes of a new survivalist show).
Greek Islands Taverna
It’s easy to drive by the unassuming Greek Islands and think to yourself, “Hey, there goes another regular ol’ Greek restaurant.” But this deceptively casual spot is special—and a Fort Lauderdale classic. This is mostly because they serve some of the best Greek food in all of South Florida. They don’t do trendy little tapas, but big dishes perfect for hungry friends who are ready to smell like garlic for the next couple hours. Start off with the pikilia, a platter of four excellent dips served with warm pita. The lamb chops are a good idea too, but there are no bad decisions here, especially if it involves feta cheese or olive oil. Just know that they don't take reservations and there's pretty much always a wait (especially on weekends) so try to come early.
Mel's
Mel’s is run by the team behind Al Coro, which is right next door in Chelsea. The food at Al Coro is undeniably good, which isn’t much of a surprise since some of the staff there spent many years working at Del Posto. What is a surprise is that this same team is turning out very mediocre pizzas and wood-fired dishes at Mel’s. If we thought of all the places we’d rather go to for pizza, it would be a long list.
