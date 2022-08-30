ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
Person
Leonid Brezhnev
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Mikhail Gorbachev
Person
Steve Rosenberg
BBC

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: Link lost to main power line

The Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine has lost its link to its last remaining main power line, the UN nuclear watchdog says. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) added that the plant, Europe's largest, is now relying on a reserve line to supply power to Ukraine's grid. Separately, Ukraine's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Biden's picturesque setting with a dark twist

Elections are about choices. When elections go poorly for presidents, the choice becomes a referendum on their performance in office - one often decided in the negative. Joe Biden made the short flight from Washington to Philadelphia on Thursday to try to reframe this November's mid-term election choice as not about him, but about choosing between democratic freedoms and "Donald Trump and the Maga Republicans".
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BBC

US approves $1.1bn Taiwan arms sale, angering China

The US has agreed to sell $1.1bn (£955m) in weaponry to Taiwan, provoking anger from China. The proposed deal includes a radar system to track incoming strikes and anti-ship and anti-air missiles. It comes after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi last month became the most senior US...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#European Union#Soviet People#Obituary#Soviet Empire#Politics#Stavropol#Russian#State#Eu
BBC

No going back to reliance on Russian gas from here

This is no coincidence. Russia's state-controlled gas giant announced an indefinite extension to a three-day maintenance halt to flows of gas through the continent's key energy artery, hours after leading western finance ministers vowed to escalate sanctions on Russian oil. Gazprom's official reason is that an oil leak has been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Israeli rules say West Bank visitors must declare love interest

Foreigners must tell the Israeli defence ministry if they fall in love with a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, according to new rules. If they marry, they will be required to leave after 27 months for a cooling-off period of at least half a year. It is part of...
WORLD
BBC

Mujib Rahman Ansari: Taliban cleric killed in Herat mosque blast

A leading pro-Taliban cleric is among 18 people killed in a blast outside a mosque in the Afghan city of Herat. Mujib Rahman Ansari died alongside his brother, members of his security detail and civilians gathered for prayers in a suspected suicide blast, officials say. It is not yet clear...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Trump investigation: Empty folders marked classified found at Mar-a-Lago

FBI agents found dozens of empty folders marked as classified during a search of Donald Trump's Florida home last month, a court filing shows. The document, made public by a Florida court, provides an inventory of the contents of 33 boxes recovered from the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate. It also...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy