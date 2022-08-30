Read full article on original website
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’
Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
A ‘climate disaster of biblical proportions’ is hitting Pakistan, official says
People gather in front of a road damaged by flood waters following heavy monsoon rains in in Pakistan's northern Swat Valley. This summer, many countries have endured record heat waves and droughts that have wrecked harvests and dried out rivers. Pakistan, however, is dealing with a different type of catastrophe....
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top secret documents from the White House.
BBC
US Open: Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk refuses to shake hands with Belarusian Victoria Azarenka
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk said shaking hands with Belarus' Victoria Azarenka after their US Open...
BBC
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: Link lost to main power line
The Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine has lost its link to its last remaining main power line, the UN nuclear watchdog says. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) added that the plant, Europe's largest, is now relying on a reserve line to supply power to Ukraine's grid. Separately, Ukraine's...
BBC
Biden's picturesque setting with a dark twist
Elections are about choices. When elections go poorly for presidents, the choice becomes a referendum on their performance in office - one often decided in the negative. Joe Biden made the short flight from Washington to Philadelphia on Thursday to try to reframe this November's mid-term election choice as not about him, but about choosing between democratic freedoms and "Donald Trump and the Maga Republicans".
BBC
US approves $1.1bn Taiwan arms sale, angering China
The US has agreed to sell $1.1bn (£955m) in weaponry to Taiwan, provoking anger from China. The proposed deal includes a radar system to track incoming strikes and anti-ship and anti-air missiles. It comes after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi last month became the most senior US...
BBC
No going back to reliance on Russian gas from here
This is no coincidence. Russia's state-controlled gas giant announced an indefinite extension to a three-day maintenance halt to flows of gas through the continent's key energy artery, hours after leading western finance ministers vowed to escalate sanctions on Russian oil. Gazprom's official reason is that an oil leak has been...
BBC
Israeli rules say West Bank visitors must declare love interest
Foreigners must tell the Israeli defence ministry if they fall in love with a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, according to new rules. If they marry, they will be required to leave after 27 months for a cooling-off period of at least half a year. It is part of...
BBC
Mujib Rahman Ansari: Taliban cleric killed in Herat mosque blast
A leading pro-Taliban cleric is among 18 people killed in a blast outside a mosque in the Afghan city of Herat. Mujib Rahman Ansari died alongside his brother, members of his security detail and civilians gathered for prayers in a suspected suicide blast, officials say. It is not yet clear...
BBC
Trump investigation: Empty folders marked classified found at Mar-a-Lago
FBI agents found dozens of empty folders marked as classified during a search of Donald Trump's Florida home last month, a court filing shows. The document, made public by a Florida court, provides an inventory of the contents of 33 boxes recovered from the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate. It also...
