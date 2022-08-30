ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

gulfshorebusiness.com

EnerGov presents new initiative in Cape Coral

EnerGov presented a new initiative, the Service Delivery Excellence Advocacy Team, to Cape Coral City Council. The team’s purpose is to coordinate cross-department change management and continuous improvement activities for all business processes accomplished through the EnerGov system. The team will be responsible for gathering, evaluating, selecting and implementing changes to the system, as well as developing performance metrics to validate the results of all system changes. It will also work with human resources development services, public works, fire and all other departments associated with EnerGov staffing to develop subject matter, expert training and development. The first meeting for this new team is scheduled for the week of Oct. 10.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

The Big “Cookie” sign

At last night’s LAMSID meeting the new design for the “Cookie Sign” on Lee Blvd was APPROVED. This is only approving the design concept. Now they are submitting for quotes from companies as to how much this will cost. The reason for the sign needing to be refurbished is that there is currently water seeping in behind the existing facade causing it to separate from the structure behind.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Premier Mobile Health Services bringing free health care to Lee County

Premier Mobile Health Services is going directly to those in need and offering health care for free, proving itself a vital resource for many in Lee County. The mobile clinic offers several services, from regular check-ups and screenings to blood pressure checks and COVID-19 vaccinations. Nadine Singh founded Premier Mobile Health Services in 2018 after she noticed a lack of affordable healthcare in the community, and the need is so great that they recently added a second mobile clinic and walk-in center. The mobile units go out to underserved areas in Lee County with the mission of giving everyone access to quality healthcare.
LEE COUNTY, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

St. Matthew’s House Relocates Food Warehouse, Opens Choice Pantry

St. Matthew’s House CEO Steve Brooder has announced that St. Matthew’s House has relocated their food distribution warehouse to 4535 Domestic Avenue in Collier County. The new warehouse has increased freezer capacity for perishables, significantly increasing efficiency in storing food for distribution. It also has a choice pantry.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Explore this whimsical bookstore in Punta Gorda

Finding a good book inside this shop isn’t hard to do. It’s really choosing one out of all the mysteries, dramas, and adventures that can be the real challenge, especially when you love to read and just hold a good book as much as Heidi Lange. What You...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
speedonthewater.com

Performance-Oriented Pontoon Dealership Opens Southwest Florida Location

When it comes selling Avalon and Tahoe pontoon boats decked out with custom paint, massive sound systems and Mercury Racing outboard engines, Delaware-based WMF Watercraft and Marine is an industry leader. That’s because Bill Forenski, the multi-location dealership’s founder and owner, is a longtime go-fast powerboat enthusiast who currently owns an MTI 390X catamaran he purchased from Shaun Torrente, his Cape Coral, Fla., winter-time neighbor.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

License plate reader cameras requested for Port Royal neighborhood

The Port Royal homeowners association requests to install eight license plate reading cameras in the neighborhood. The association is will donate $105,000 towards their request to install the cameras. That leaves a $50,000 balance for the license plate reader installation. This is an attempt to crack down on crime in...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Unexcused Lee County school absences doubled since COVID-19

The Lee County school district said absences have doubled when compared to unexcused absences before the pandemic. One of the main factors is believed to be a misunderstanding involving remote classrooms. During COVID-19, Lee County schools allowed kids to participate in class via their chrome books. But, that’s not the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples teenager spends his summers helping children in Colombia

A Naples teenager spends his summers helping children get school supplies in Colombia. Zach Smitely of Naples is not most teenagers. A junior at Community School of Naples the 16-year-old spent his time helping children in Medellin, Colombia. “My mom is from Colombia from Medellin so we have this annual...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Leaders gather to speak about the state of Southwest Florida

Dozens of local leaders gathered on Wednesday for an event called the State of the Region, put on by Southwest Florida Inc. They discussed solutions to some of the area’s most important economic challenges, including improving water quality, growth and housing. Southwest Florida Inc., which incorporates Lee, Charlotte and...
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Apartment developer evaluating Gladiolus corner in south Fort Myers

An apartment developer is hoping to get the combined 31.5 acres at the southeast corner of Winkler Road and Gladiolus Drive in south Fort Myers rezoned to commercial before buying it. Birmingham, Alabama-based Arlington Properties is looking to build a 319-unit apartment complex with a 4.68-acre lake fronting Summerlin Road...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Second attempt for Artemis launch scrubbed

The second attempt for the Artemis I launch has been postponed due to the same leak from earlier this week. Artemis is a go for launch attempt number two on Saturday afternoon. NASA will attempt the inaugural flight in the Artemis mission after the first attempt failed on Monday. The...
FORT MYERS, FL
santivachronicle.com

POLICE: Lost and Found Property

The below listed items have been turned into the Sanibel Police Department as found property. To claim lost and found property, you will need to provide proof of ownership i.e., photographs, receipts, and/or specific details about the lost item. If you have any questions or wish to claim lost property, call the Sanibel Police Department at (239) 472-3111 and ask for Kurt Schulte.
SANIBEL, FL
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Eye on Travel — Fort Myers, Florida — September 3, 2022

This week’s broadcast of Eye on Travel is from Fort Myers, Florida. Peter has all the latest on the new Department of Transportation dashboard, and passenger rights for flight delays and cancellations, as well as an update on baggage thefts. Keith Barr, the CEO of Intercontinental Hotels, weighs in from London on hotel occupancy, hotel rates, and hotel recovery around the world, and how multigenerational trips have exploded. Matt Andres weighs in with the fascinating story of the Edison and Ford winter estates in Fort Myers. Joanne Miller stops by with the history of Fort Myers most people don’t know, especially what happened during the civil war. Don Dahler talks about his fascinating new book Fearless: Harriet Quimby a Life Without Limit, one of the trailblazing women pilots in early aviation. And Norman Love — talks about his favorite subject — chocolate. And he should know…He’s one of the most innovative chocolatiers in America. There’s all this and more on this week’s Eye on Travel.
FORT MYERS, FL

