Opinion: Kill World Baseball Classic — Or Move It To NovemberIBWAAFort Myers, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former TeacherA.W. NavesPort Charlotte, FL
Granddaughter Desperately Searching For Her Missing GrandmotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Myers, FL
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth ThousandsL. CaneTitusville, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com
EnerGov presents new initiative in Cape Coral
EnerGov presented a new initiative, the Service Delivery Excellence Advocacy Team, to Cape Coral City Council. The team’s purpose is to coordinate cross-department change management and continuous improvement activities for all business processes accomplished through the EnerGov system. The team will be responsible for gathering, evaluating, selecting and implementing changes to the system, as well as developing performance metrics to validate the results of all system changes. It will also work with human resources development services, public works, fire and all other departments associated with EnerGov staffing to develop subject matter, expert training and development. The first meeting for this new team is scheduled for the week of Oct. 10.
The Big “Cookie” sign
At last night’s LAMSID meeting the new design for the “Cookie Sign” on Lee Blvd was APPROVED. This is only approving the design concept. Now they are submitting for quotes from companies as to how much this will cost. The reason for the sign needing to be refurbished is that there is currently water seeping in behind the existing facade causing it to separate from the structure behind.
WINKNEWS.com
Premier Mobile Health Services bringing free health care to Lee County
Premier Mobile Health Services is going directly to those in need and offering health care for free, proving itself a vital resource for many in Lee County. The mobile clinic offers several services, from regular check-ups and screenings to blood pressure checks and COVID-19 vaccinations. Nadine Singh founded Premier Mobile Health Services in 2018 after she noticed a lack of affordable healthcare in the community, and the need is so great that they recently added a second mobile clinic and walk-in center. The mobile units go out to underserved areas in Lee County with the mission of giving everyone access to quality healthcare.
coastalbreezenews.com
St. Matthew’s House Relocates Food Warehouse, Opens Choice Pantry
St. Matthew’s House CEO Steve Brooder has announced that St. Matthew’s House has relocated their food distribution warehouse to 4535 Domestic Avenue in Collier County. The new warehouse has increased freezer capacity for perishables, significantly increasing efficiency in storing food for distribution. It also has a choice pantry.
WINKNEWS.com
Celebrating SWFL’s young professionals: Gulfshore Business’ 2022 40 under 40
Some have reinvented themselves. Others have taken a leap. But what they have in common is their need to serve and their success — which they’ve managed to accomplish before the age of 40. WINK News’ partner Gulfshore Business is celebrating the young professionals who have devoted their...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Explore this whimsical bookstore in Punta Gorda
Finding a good book inside this shop isn’t hard to do. It’s really choosing one out of all the mysteries, dramas, and adventures that can be the real challenge, especially when you love to read and just hold a good book as much as Heidi Lange. What You...
speedonthewater.com
Performance-Oriented Pontoon Dealership Opens Southwest Florida Location
When it comes selling Avalon and Tahoe pontoon boats decked out with custom paint, massive sound systems and Mercury Racing outboard engines, Delaware-based WMF Watercraft and Marine is an industry leader. That’s because Bill Forenski, the multi-location dealership’s founder and owner, is a longtime go-fast powerboat enthusiast who currently owns an MTI 390X catamaran he purchased from Shaun Torrente, his Cape Coral, Fla., winter-time neighbor.
WINKNEWS.com
License plate reader cameras requested for Port Royal neighborhood
The Port Royal homeowners association requests to install eight license plate reading cameras in the neighborhood. The association is will donate $105,000 towards their request to install the cameras. That leaves a $50,000 balance for the license plate reader installation. This is an attempt to crack down on crime in...
WINKNEWS.com
Unexcused Lee County school absences doubled since COVID-19
The Lee County school district said absences have doubled when compared to unexcused absences before the pandemic. One of the main factors is believed to be a misunderstanding involving remote classrooms. During COVID-19, Lee County schools allowed kids to participate in class via their chrome books. But, that’s not the...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples teenager spends his summers helping children in Colombia
A Naples teenager spends his summers helping children get school supplies in Colombia. Zach Smitely of Naples is not most teenagers. A junior at Community School of Naples the 16-year-old spent his time helping children in Medellin, Colombia. “My mom is from Colombia from Medellin so we have this annual...
WINKNEWS.com
Leaders gather to speak about the state of Southwest Florida
Dozens of local leaders gathered on Wednesday for an event called the State of the Region, put on by Southwest Florida Inc. They discussed solutions to some of the area’s most important economic challenges, including improving water quality, growth and housing. Southwest Florida Inc., which incorporates Lee, Charlotte and...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Apartment developer evaluating Gladiolus corner in south Fort Myers
An apartment developer is hoping to get the combined 31.5 acres at the southeast corner of Winkler Road and Gladiolus Drive in south Fort Myers rezoned to commercial before buying it. Birmingham, Alabama-based Arlington Properties is looking to build a 319-unit apartment complex with a 4.68-acre lake fronting Summerlin Road...
WINKNEWS.com
Father and daughter arrested, accused of setting a raccoon on fire in Sarasota County
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a father and daughter in connection with a social media video that went viral depicting the killing of an animal. Alicia Kincheloe, 30, and Roddy Kincheloe, 63 were arrested on charges of aggravated animal cruelty, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
WINKNEWS.com
Second attempt for Artemis launch scrubbed
The second attempt for the Artemis I launch has been postponed due to the same leak from earlier this week. Artemis is a go for launch attempt number two on Saturday afternoon. NASA will attempt the inaugural flight in the Artemis mission after the first attempt failed on Monday. The...
santivachronicle.com
POLICE: Lost and Found Property
The below listed items have been turned into the Sanibel Police Department as found property. To claim lost and found property, you will need to provide proof of ownership i.e., photographs, receipts, and/or specific details about the lost item. If you have any questions or wish to claim lost property, call the Sanibel Police Department at (239) 472-3111 and ask for Kurt Schulte.
WINKNEWS.com
Michelle Ashley found not guilty for involvement in Marine Corps veteran murder
Michelle Ashley has been found not guilty of being involved in the murder or a marine 25 years ago. The jury deliberated for close to two hours before reading out that Ashley was not guilty. “I told you I was innocent,” were Ashley’s first words to reporters after hearing the...
ktbb.com
Florida teen battling suspected case of brain-eating amoeba for over 50 days
(NEW YORK) -- A Florida teen has been battling an infection suspected to be caused by a rare, brain-eating amoeba for over 50 days, as his family prays for him to wake up, they said. Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, was suffering from a severe headache, high fever and hallucinations when his...
Settlement: Waste Pro will leave Cape Coral in 2024
The city and the waste management contractor have been in mediation since July 27 over disputes about a contract signed back in 2010.
Peter Greenberg Travel News
Eye on Travel — Fort Myers, Florida — September 3, 2022
This week’s broadcast of Eye on Travel is from Fort Myers, Florida. Peter has all the latest on the new Department of Transportation dashboard, and passenger rights for flight delays and cancellations, as well as an update on baggage thefts. Keith Barr, the CEO of Intercontinental Hotels, weighs in from London on hotel occupancy, hotel rates, and hotel recovery around the world, and how multigenerational trips have exploded. Matt Andres weighs in with the fascinating story of the Edison and Ford winter estates in Fort Myers. Joanne Miller stops by with the history of Fort Myers most people don’t know, especially what happened during the civil war. Don Dahler talks about his fascinating new book Fearless: Harriet Quimby a Life Without Limit, one of the trailblazing women pilots in early aviation. And Norman Love — talks about his favorite subject — chocolate. And he should know…He’s one of the most innovative chocolatiers in America. There’s all this and more on this week’s Eye on Travel.
Slithery situation: Deputies wrangle large venomous snake near Florida home
Deputies were put into in a slithery situation when they were called to handle a large venomous snake that was spotted near a Florida home.
