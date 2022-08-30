ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wahoo Preview, Game 1: Richmond at Virginia

The wait is almost over. The Tony Elliott Era of Virginia football officially gets underway at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Scott Stadium against FCS in-state rival Richmond. Elliott takes over for Bronco Mendenhall, who compiled a record of 36-38 in his six seasons at the helm and led the Cavaliers to three bowl appearances.
Virginia offers Vegas PG Thomas Jr., maybe most ‘pure PG’ in the nation

Virginia has thrown its hat in the ring for Class of 2024 point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., of Las Vegas. Thomas, whose father ranks sixth all-time in assists at UNLV, is a 4-star and considered by some observers as the top pure point guard in the country. 247Sports consensus has him as the nation’s No. 38th-ranked overall prospect in the country for his class, the No. 5 point guard and the No. 2 prospect in Nevada. Rivals ranks him No. 34 overall in the country.
