jerryratcliffe.com
Armstrong, Jones, Davis highlight UVA’s 34-17 season-opening win over Richmond
The Virginia football team kicked off the Tony Elliott Era in victorious fashion Saturday, taking care of Richmond, 34-17, as senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong led a balanced offensive attack with contributions from up and down the roster. For the first time in four years, the Cavaliers (1-0) had a pair...
After nightmarish ’21 season, Virginia’s defense delivers in opener
Virginia took a 34-17 win over Richmond in coach Tony Elliott’s opener as the Cavaliers’ head coach on Saturday, and his defense played a major role in the successful debut with a pair of huge fourth-down stops in the game. That was a scenic view for the new...
Wahoo Preview, Game 1: Richmond at Virginia
The wait is almost over. The Tony Elliott Era of Virginia football officially gets underway at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Scott Stadium against FCS in-state rival Richmond. Elliott takes over for Bronco Mendenhall, who compiled a record of 36-38 in his six seasons at the helm and led the Cavaliers to three bowl appearances.
Virginia offers Vegas PG Thomas Jr., maybe most ‘pure PG’ in the nation
Virginia has thrown its hat in the ring for Class of 2024 point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., of Las Vegas. Thomas, whose father ranks sixth all-time in assists at UNLV, is a 4-star and considered by some observers as the top pure point guard in the country. 247Sports consensus has him as the nation’s No. 38th-ranked overall prospect in the country for his class, the No. 5 point guard and the No. 2 prospect in Nevada. Rivals ranks him No. 34 overall in the country.
Armstrong not concerned about smashing UVA’s records, only winning, baby
With 191 more yards, Brennan Armstrong will become Virginia’s all-time career leader in total offense, leapfrogging Bryce Perkins. Six more touchdown passes, and he’ll vault past Matt Schaub for first place in Wahoo history. More UVA records are within Armstrong’s grasp, but those numbers aren’t on the Cavaliers...
