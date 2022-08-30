ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Suspect apprehended in Joplin after alleged vehicle attack

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1taJEK_0hbYldIl00
KOAM Image

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin Police Officers arrested a woman after she allegedly rammed a motorcyclist during a road rage incident.

Dispatch says they received a call at 11:00 A.M. on August 29 regarding a vehicle crash near the area of 7th and Pearl Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the motorcycle operator and passenger.

According to the media release on Facebook, officers quickly located the driver and vehicle responsible for the alleged attack.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Granby man sentenced for shooting at deputies

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – A Granby man involved in a 2021 shooting with law enforcement learns his sentencing this week. A McDonald County Judge sentenced Benjamin Ivey to 15 years for each of three counts of first-degree assault. Court documents do not state whether these sentences will run at the same time, or one after the other.
GRANBY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Wanted on warrants in Cherokee County, Kan.

— Sheriff David Groves share two priority ‘Fugitive Friday’ individuals wanted and their outstanding warrants. Two men are wanted on separate and unrelated charges. They are seeking the location of individuals listed on the flyers. You may remain anonymous: 📞call 620-429-3992 or text 88877 ‘tip cherokee’ with any information.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: fire damages a Joplin tire store and authorities recover a drowning victim from Stockton Lake

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin tire store suffers heavy damage after a fire. Authorities investigate the cause of the fire at the Ozarko Tire Center located behind the Pilot Travel Plaza. MODOT temporarily shut down a portion of Highway 43 near I-44 as crews battled the fire. Employees say there were more than a thousand new tires in the warehouse. Click here if you’re interested in reading more about this story.
JOPLIN, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 8-31-22

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 7/30/2022 James L Carter , 63 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Sex Offender Registration Violation. 7/30/2022 Terry Richards, 67 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Sex Offender Registration Violation. 7/31/2022 Ethan H Brown, 21 of Watts, OK was arrested for: Driving While...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joplin Police Officers#Koam News#Rewritten
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

17:38 – Officers received a report of harassment by phone at 119 N. Pennsylvania St. One female was issued a summons. 09:20 – Officers were dispatched to 1658 Leighton Court for an ex-parte violation. Probable cause paperwork has been submitted on one male. Monday, Aug. 15. 17:33 –...
WEBB CITY, MO
KYTV

Springfield nonprofit says homeless camp on West Bypass cleared too quickly

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community Partnership of the Ozarks says the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s clearing of a homeless camp on West Bypass was done too quickly. Because the camp was mere feet away from the Springfield city limits, it fell under the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, meaning a whole different protocol than the Springfield Police Department when it came to clear the camp.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

City of Miami warns of scam call involving electric meter

MIAMI, Okla. – The City of Miami warns of a scam wanting personal information in trade for the customer keeping their electric meter. “The City of Miami’s Customer Service Department has received reports of a customer receiving a call stating that they were with the City of Miami and were going to pull their electric meter unless given personal information. We want to warn City utility customers this is a scam and to not give out any personal information to callers. (The City’s Customer Service Department uses an automated call system to notify utility customers of any billing issues.)”
MIAMI, OK
ksal.com

Pittsburg Man Dead following Single-Vehicle Crash in SE Kansas

A Pittsburg man is dead following Wednesday night’s single-vehicle, rollover crash in southeast Kansas. Troopers say 21-year-old Caden Anderson had been headed south on South 200th Street in Pittsburg, Kansas, shortly before his Chevy Tahoe went off the road around 9 p.m. and hit a culvert, at which point it overturned at a high rate of speed.
PITTSBURG, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy