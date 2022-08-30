Suspect apprehended in Joplin after alleged vehicle attack

KOAM Image

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin Police Officers arrested a woman after she allegedly rammed a motorcyclist during a road rage incident.

Dispatch says they received a call at 11:00 A.M. on August 29 regarding a vehicle crash near the area of 7th and Pearl Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the motorcycle operator and passenger.

According to the media release on Facebook, officers quickly located the driver and vehicle responsible for the alleged attack.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.