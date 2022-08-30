Read full article on original website
This gold mining exhibit helps to ‘unerase’ Idaho’s Chinese history
In the 19th century, when gold mining was all the rage in the west, thousands of Chinese miners settled into what become known as The Gem State. “It's easy to forget that our beautiful Chinatowns are gone now,” said Pei-Lin Yu, Fulbright Senior Research Fellow at Boise State’s Department of Anthropology. “We used to have enormous Chinatowns. They're gone, and we're lucky to have some archeological sites that we can learn from.”
Idaho's workforce housing fund is open for applications
Developers in Idaho can now apply for some of the $50 million in a newly-established fund to boost the construction of workforce housing. The fund was set up by the legislature this year with federal ARPA dollars after a state housing trust was left unfunded for decades. “It’s the first...
Another record-breaking year of floating the Boise River
It’s been another record-breaking summer on the Boise River. Boise and Ada County officials estimate more than 150,000 floaters put in for the 6-mile ride down the river this summer - and there are still four days left in the “official” floating season. “We kind of predict...
Boise Philharmonic welcomes new executive director
The Boise Philharmonic is Idaho's oldest performing arts organization and this week we learned that Tim Young will be its new executive director. He's led orchestras in Texas, Alabama, Nevada, and now Idaho. Our Morning Edition Host George Prentice sat down with him earlier this week. As Senior Producer of...
Micron announces investment for new plant in Boise
Micron Technology announced Thursday it is investing $15 billion through the end of the decade to build a new memory manufacturing plant in Boise. The plant, according to Micron, will be the first new memory manufacturing plant built in the United States in 20 years. Micron says it is the...
Micron to build $15 billion plant in Boise
Micron Technology announced Thursday morning that it will build its new $15 billion computer chip manufacturing plant in Boise. Micron says it will create 2,000 direct jobs and over 17,000 new American jobs by 2030. The company will get federal tax support, thanks to the CHIPS and Science Act and support from the Idaho legislature.
Hawgsmoke fighter jet competition comes to Boise
Next week A-10 fighter jet crews will compete against each other in the desert outside Boise, think NASCAR but with fighter jets. The competition is called Hawgsmoke and the 190th Fighter Squadron from the Idaho Air National Guard is pretty good at it. They won the competition for the third time last year and are hosting the event this year.
