valdostatoday.com
Walton Co. BOE member arrested in theft case
MONROE – A Walton County Board of Education member has been arrested by the GBI for stealing conservatorship funds. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of Monroe, Georgia. Baker is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion. Baker turned herself in to the Walton County Jail on August 20, 2022, without incident.
CBS 46
Man wanted for murder arrested after standoff with police at Henry County hotel
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Deputies in Henry County arrested a wanted murder suspect whom they say barricaded himself into a room at the Home 2 Suites on Mill Road in McDonough. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office 3O-year old Jamil Gray was arrested after a 5-hour stand-off. Gray...
17-year-old arrested for alleged murder in DeKalb County, sheriff's office says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 17-year-old suspect and charged him with murder. Joe Dylan Fernandez, of Doraville, was taken into custody at his home on Sept. 1 on a grand jury arrest warrant. In addition to felony murder, Fernandez is being charged...
accesswdun.com
Pedestrian killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run
Gwinnett County Police are searching for a black Nissan Sentra driver who is accused of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Friday morning. The pedestrian was a 66-year-old man and his name has not been released. The driver was in a black Nissan Sentra. The accident happened at 6:20 a.m. on Club Drive near McClure Health Science High School. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the pedestrian had no ties to the high school.
CBS 46
Fayetteville woman arrested, charged in connection to insurance fraud
ATLANTA (CBS46) – A Fayetteville woman has been charged with insurance fraud and forgery after her involvement in a car crash in July of 2021. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King, 39-year-old Stacy Hughlett was involved in a collision when she was struck by another vehicle. The woman then filed a claim through Progressive Insurance. The official said, “the documents she submitted were suspected to be falsified.”
CBS 46
Man shot by police in Forest Park after wielding a strap with metal buckle
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A Clayton County police officer opened fire on a man trying to break into a car who was wielding a nylon tie-down strap with a metal buckle. The incident happened on September 2 around 11 a.m. near Charles W. Grant Parkway and College Street, according to police.
CBS 46
Men arrested in Clayton County for leaving elderly victim in squalor
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clayton County Police Department arrested two men after responding to an elder abuse call. Tywone Ivey and Lamarkist Barnette are accused of leaving an elderly person in squalor. The police responded to a call at the 3900 block of Village Crossing Lane in Ellenwood and...
Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued
Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
Jonathan Denham, 41, Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Fulton County (Fulton County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating a two-car crash that left 1 driver dead. The incident is reported to have taken place on Friday morning on Roosevelt Highway at Delano Road in Fulton County.
19-year-old charged in DeKalb fatal shooting during gun purchase, officials say
Khyan Bernard Stalling is charged with murder in a fatal March shooting in DeKalb county, officials said.
16-year-old arrested in Gwinnett County lake shooting deaths of two other teens
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is previous reporting on the case. A teen was identified in connection to a double shooting where two other teens were killed in late July, according to Gwinnett Police Department. Le’Quan Dempsey, who is 16-years-old, was charged with:. Two counts;...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Gwinnett police: Victim stabbed, suspect shot in active incident at Mall of Georgia store
The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating an active incident at a department store at the Mall of Georgia. According to initial reports, a victim has been stabbed and a suspect shot at the Macy’s at 3333 Buford Drive in Buford. More information will be provided as details are...
accesswdun.com
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman for fatal DUI crash
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested a woman for her alleged involvement in a fatal DUI accident on July 28 that killed her daughter. The head-on collision happened on Crystal Cove Trail around 3:15 p.m.. Stacie Reed, 33, was driving in the northbound lane and then entered the southbound lane. She went off the roadway and tried to correct her gray Toyota Camry back onto the road by traveling northbound in the southbound lane.
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run near Gwinnett high school
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run Friday morning. A pedestrian died after a car hit them around 5 a.m. on Club Drive near McClure High School. This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 2 Action News and WSBTV.com for the latest. Police...
72-Year-Old Mary Mitchell Killed In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Oconee County (Oconee County, GA)
A fatal motor vehicular collision killed a Walton County woman on Saturday night. The wreck happened at about 11 p.m, at the intersection of the U.S. Highway 78 and Hog Mountain Road.
accesswdun.com
Gillsville man arrested in connection with overdose death
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Cleveland Police Department on Wednesday arrested a Gillsville man in connection with the August overdose death of a Cleveland woman. Olaffia Hester, 27, is accused of felony murder after Katelyn Baker, 23 was found dead in a hotel on Aug. 19. According...
One person stabbed at Mall of Georgia’s Macy’s in Gwinnett County before thief gets shot by police
A MACY'S employee has been stabbed following a robbery attempt at the department store, which led to the suspect being shot by police. The bloody incident unfolded Friday afternoon at the department store's location inside the Mall of Georgia in Gwinnett County. Gwinnett County police said an unidentified suspect ran...
Charges dropped against man who spent 6 months in jail for an armed robbery he didn’t commit
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man who spent six months in the DeKalb County Jail for a crime he did not commit will not have to go to trial. Channel 2′s Mark Winne spent Friday morning putting together a story about two law students whose work they believe proved their boss’ client was innocent of the armed robbery he was accused of.
accesswdun.com
Banks County officials questioning suspect in student threats case
Sheriff’s deputies responded this morning to Banks County High School regarding an alleged isolated threat between two students. A suspect is being questioned by school and law enforcement officials. The school system is functioning as usual. The Banks County Sheriff's Office and the Banks County School System cooperate in...
CBS 46
Cobb County man sentenced to life for roommate’s murder
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Cobb County man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of orchestrating his roommate’s murder. Santos Tomas Vasquez was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery. Vasquez conspired with three other people to kill his...
