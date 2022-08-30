ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

valdostatoday.com

Walton Co. BOE member arrested in theft case

MONROE – A Walton County Board of Education member has been arrested by the GBI for stealing conservatorship funds. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of Monroe, Georgia. Baker is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion. Baker turned herself in to the Walton County Jail on August 20, 2022, without incident.
MONROE, GA
accesswdun.com

Pedestrian killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run

Gwinnett County Police are searching for a black Nissan Sentra driver who is accused of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Friday morning. The pedestrian was a 66-year-old man and his name has not been released. The driver was in a black Nissan Sentra. The accident happened at 6:20 a.m. on Club Drive near McClure Health Science High School. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the pedestrian had no ties to the high school.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Crime & Safety
CBS 46

Fayetteville woman arrested, charged in connection to insurance fraud

ATLANTA (CBS46) – A Fayetteville woman has been charged with insurance fraud and forgery after her involvement in a car crash in July of 2021. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King, 39-year-old Stacy Hughlett was involved in a collision when she was struck by another vehicle. The woman then filed a claim through Progressive Insurance. The official said, “the documents she submitted were suspected to be falsified.”
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Shine My Crown

Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued

Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
#Theft#County Jail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
accesswdun.com

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman for fatal DUI crash

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested a woman for her alleged involvement in a fatal DUI accident on July 28 that killed her daughter. The head-on collision happened on Crystal Cove Trail around 3:15 p.m.. Stacie Reed, 33, was driving in the northbound lane and then entered the southbound lane. She went off the roadway and tried to correct her gray Toyota Camry back onto the road by traveling northbound in the southbound lane.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gillsville man arrested in connection with overdose death

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Cleveland Police Department on Wednesday arrested a Gillsville man in connection with the August overdose death of a Cleveland woman. Olaffia Hester, 27, is accused of felony murder after Katelyn Baker, 23 was found dead in a hotel on Aug. 19. According...
CLEVELAND, GA
accesswdun.com

Banks County officials questioning suspect in student threats case

Sheriff’s deputies responded this morning to Banks County High School regarding an alleged isolated threat between two students. A suspect is being questioned by school and law enforcement officials. The school system is functioning as usual. The Banks County Sheriff's Office and the Banks County School System cooperate in...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Cobb County man sentenced to life for roommate’s murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Cobb County man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of orchestrating his roommate’s murder. Santos Tomas Vasquez was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery. Vasquez conspired with three other people to kill his...
COBB COUNTY, GA

Community Policy