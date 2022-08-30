Read full article on original website
Scheduled Lakewood Boulevard Railroad Crossing Work Delayed
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 1, 2022) – Motorists on Holland’s North Side are getting a little respite from road construction headaches. Officials of CSX Railroad notified the Ottawa County Road Commission on Wednesday that the scheduled renovation of the rail crossing of Lakewood Boulevard between Beeline Road and Douglas Avenue has been pushed back a week. Originally slated to begin next Tuesday, September 6th, the new starting date for the week-long project is now on Monday, September 12th. The crossing is part of the spur line that primarily hauls coal to the Campbell Power Plant in Port Sheldon. No reason was given as to why this project has been rescheduled.
Holland Police Log September 1-2, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Two Hospitalized in Friday Night Crash on Holland’s North Side
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 2, 2022) – Two persons were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Holland’s North Side on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to West Shore Drive north of Riley Street and just east of US-31 just before 8 PM. That was where a white sedan, driven by a 54-year-old Holland woman, attempted to exit a parking lot and enter onto West Shore Drive when it pulled in front of a northbound sedan, driven by a 24-year-old Holland man. A collision ensued, and a 43-year-old Holland woman riding in the white vehicle was taken in stable condition to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The man was also hurt, although his injuries were considered minor, and he was also hospitalized at an undisclosed location. The older woman was not hurt.
Driver Hospitalized After Crash Near Hudsonville
JAMESTOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 3, 2022) – A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash south of Hudsonville on Saturday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 32nd Avenue and Quincy Street around 4:15 PM. That was where a SUV, driven by a 40-year-old woman from the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming, was westbound when she attempted to turn left on a red light. She struck a northbound SUV going through the intersection on a green light, causing it to overturn and pinning in its driver, who had to be extricated by responding deputies.
Local Nonprofit A Finalist For $200,000 In Funding
HOLLAND., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 1, 2022) – Local agency Community Action House is a finalist in Chick-fil-A’s “True Inspiration Awards,” an nationally competitive grant program that distributes $5 million to innovative nonprofit organizations across the country each year. Nominated by Holland’s Chick-fil- A location, Action House was one of over 2,400 applicants nationwide. After expert review, Community Action House’s proposal was identified as in the top 46 in the nation and top five in the midwest region. Each of these finalists will now enter a final round of competition for the chance to win up to $200,000 in support. But, Community Action House is counting on community support to secure this full award for our community.
Elaine R. Viening
Elaine R. Viening, age 82 of Zeeland, passed away on August 31, 2022, in Holland. A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, September 6 at 11:00 am at First Congregational Church in Allegan (323 Cutler St. Allegan). A one-hour visitation will take place prior to the service starting at 10:00 am.
Three Teens Arrest in Robbery of Allendale Church
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 1, 2022) – Three teenagers are facing juvenile charges stemming from a burglary of an Allendale church last week. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, the Life Stream Church off of Lake Michigan drive was victimized around 10:30 PM last Friday (Aug. 26). The crime wasn’t spotted by staff until the next morning, when they noticed that the perpetrators had broken in through a window, with electronics and computer equipment coming up missing.
Marilyn Miedema
Marilyn Miedema, 82, of Beaverdam, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2022. Marilyn was born December 16, 1939, in Zeeland, to Allyn and Bessie Arendsen. She graduated from Holland Christian High School and later married Roger Miedema on May 22, 1959. Roger and Marilyn raised their family in Beaverdam and were members of Beaverdam Christian Reformed Church. Marilyn worked at the Jenison Meijer for 33 years before her retirement. Marilyn and Roger also wintered in Florida for 20 years and enjoyed the community and worship at the Bradenton Chapel. Marilyn enjoyed volunteering at Friendship Ministries in Grandville.
Ashley Justin Benadum
Ashley Justin Benadum, age 39, of Holland, Michigan passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Ashley was born on March 3, 1983. A celebration of life for Ashley will be held Friday, September 9, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St, Holland, MI 49424.
Howard Wolters
Service for Howard Wolters, age 88 will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 11:00 am at North Holland Reformed Church. Burial Olive Township Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Dykstra Northwood Funeral Home, 295 Douglas Avenue. Passed away 8/30/2022. Check the Dykstra Funeral Home website for a full obituary.
World War II soldier from Grand Rapids accounted for 77 years later
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A U.S. Army soldier from West Michigan who was killed during World War II has been found and accounted for. According to the U.S. Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, 19-year-old Donald Hofman of Grand Rapids was assigned to Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45 Infantry Division in January 1945.
Dux, Tigers Win; Hope Begins Grid Season Today
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 3, 2022) – Match Day 2 of the 2022 high school gridiron football season along the Lakeshore concluded last night with Zeeland West shutting out the Red Hawks in Cedar Springs, 28-0. The Dux host the Zeeland East Chix in the Bird Bowl at Zeeland Stadium this coming Friday evening, with broadcast time at 6:40 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC.
West Ottawa to Open New Football Stadium Tonight
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 1, 2022) – West Ottawa High has joined the football stadium party along the Lakeshore. The Panthers open their new facility this evening by hosting Portage Northern. The 65 hundred-seat structure on the main campus off of Butternut Drive replaces Panther Stadium at the site of the former high school – now Harbor Lights Middle School – which had served to host Panther football and track since the programs began in 1960. It also becomes the largest stadium in the area, with its seating capacity surpassing the 53 hundred of Ray & Sue Smith Stadium.
Hope Rallies to Win Grid Season Opener; Tigers Lose
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 3, 2022) – Kenya Houston’s one-yard TD plunge with :32 left lifted Hope past the visiting Aurora Spartans on Saturday, 38-34. The Flying Dutchmen entertain the Coe Kohawks next Saturday, with broadcast time from Ray & Sue Smith Stadium at 12:30 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
