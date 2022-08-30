NORTHSTATE, Calif. — On Tuesday this week, Aug. 29, Assembly Bill No. 1314 was passed by a vote of 6-1. The bill would authorize a law enforcement agency to request the Department of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to activate a "Feather Alert," if specified criteria are satisfied with respect to an endangered indigenous person who has been reported missing under unexplained or suspicious circumstances.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO