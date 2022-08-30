Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Structures damaged, vehicles destroyed in Thermalito Fire on Friday
THERMALITO, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 2, 7:30 PM:. CAL FIRE officials in Butte County says their crews have good knock down on a fire that originated from a trailer fire in the Thermalito area on Friday afternoon. Officials confirmed two structures were damaged by the fire, called the Tehama...
krcrtv.com
California rural counties awarded millions to help support broadband access
Rural California counties will soon have established broadband infrastructure to help high-speed internet availability within their communities, all provided by a US grant awarding $2.7 million. On August 23, the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced the awarding of the American Rescue Plan grant funding through a...
krcrtv.com
Customers who reduce electricity usage during Flex Alerts could be rewarded, PG&E says
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — As the summer month heats up, customers are encouraged to conserve energy temporarily during state-wide Flex Alerts, issued by the state grid operator, potentially being rewarded for their efforts. The Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) identified the move as the Power Saver Rewards Program, which...
krcrtv.com
California 'Feather Alert' bill for missing indigenous peoples passes 6-1
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — On Tuesday this week, Aug. 29, Assembly Bill No. 1314 was passed by a vote of 6-1. The bill would authorize a law enforcement agency to request the Department of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to activate a "Feather Alert," if specified criteria are satisfied with respect to an endangered indigenous person who has been reported missing under unexplained or suspicious circumstances.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Labor Day drivers beware, drive drunk get skunked
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be implementing a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) this Labor Day weekend across the entire state. They want to make sure everyone is reaching their destinations safely, and in anticipation of the holiday, will be on high alert. The CHP’s Labor...
krcrtv.com
Crew captures 12-foot alligator in Florida river
A crew captured a 12-foot-long alligator last Sunday on the Escambia River in Florida. Pictures show Captain Mason O'Daniel, along with his crew Brosnan O'Daniel, Brett O'Daniel, Hannah O'Daniel and Shelby McLean, with the gator, which measured 12 feet, 7 inches long. Mason, captain at Pensacola Fishing Company, said they...
Comments / 0