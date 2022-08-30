ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Marni Show Guests to Sport Their True Colors

By Rosemary Feitelberg
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36hE6K_0hbYlGCA00

Many of the well-heeled attendees at Marni ’s New York fashion show on Sept. 10 will be sporting the label, thanks to a trove of archival items that Cameron Silver has already started pre-selling. The Decades founder and luxury brands consultant will also host a trunk show on Sept. 7 at the Marni store on Madison Avenue to give shoppers a closer look. Some of his prized clients from Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Arkansas will be jetting in to see the one-of-a-kind pieces and to decide which to don to the runway show.

While editors, influencers and other forces in the fashion industry are known to synchronize their labels to represent whichever runway shows they are attending, Marni’s creative director Francesco Risso took that practice to a new level by outfitting every single person who attended the brand’s show last fall in Marni.

More from WWD

Along with Fendi, Marni is one of the European labels touching don in Manhattan for the first time. The digitally savvy and marketing-minded Renzo Rossi, president of Marni’s parent company OTB, certainly knows how to create memorable experiences.

With New York Fashion Week shifting into high gear for the first time since the pandemic took hold, and millions heading back to the back their offices a few days per week, Silver believes consumers will dress up again. ”Early in the pandemic, I started telling brands, ’Don’t think that we’re going to be wearing sweats for the rest of our lives.’ A lot of people were late getting back into tailored [looks]. People want to play dress up and express themselves and everybody wants an Iris Apfel moment . We just celebrated her 101st birthday.”

Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and designer houses are advertising more polished looks for fall in an attempt to reverse the casualization tidal wave that washed across the U.S. In the summer of 2020, 60 percent of Americans reported that sweatpants or athleisure were their WFH wardrobe and only 6 percent were wearing business attire, according to a survey by the Society for Human Resources Management.

The global secondhand market has also been growing, and is expected to more than double by 2026, reaching $82 billion, according to the online resale platform ThredUp.

“So many people want to own fashion as art that is one-of-a-kind,” Silver said of the interest in Marni archival items. A couple dozen pieces will be up-for-grabs and some significant fashion philanthropists (“aka the owners not the loaners,” per Silver) will be vying for the pre-worn styles.

The Sept. 7 two-hour sale has been scheduled to dovetail into their datebooks. Marni fans are expected to beeline it to the Upper East Side store after the FIT Couture Council luncheon across the park at Lincoln Center honoring Dior’s creative director of women’s haute couture, ready-to-wear and accessories collections, Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Pleased with the response to a monthlong pop-up at Sage & Madison in Sag Harbor, Silver is considering a three-month pop-up next summer in the Hamptons. ”We had a secret pop-up that was the destination for fashion lovers, who don’t want to be [fashion] victims. It kind of ties into the Marni project because this is all about one-of-a-kind. As things become more accessible in luxury, these brands have to react and provide something discriminating for their clients, who want something that no one else has,” Silver said.

As celebrities have become more open to wearing luxury items from seasons past, luxury brands are opening up their archives so that a standout piece can be carried over to make a statement the next year, he said. Julia Roberts’ black-and-white vintage Valentino gown at the 2001 Oscars, and more recently Cate Blanchett’s panache for recycling her red-carpet looks, have contributed to the consumers’ acceptance of pre-worn, as well as the pandemic-induced interest in being more environmentally conscious.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Sue Phillips Opens Custom Fragrance Salon in New York City

Sue Phillips is opening a scent salon. Not a scent boutique, nor a scent store, but a salon, asserted the perfumer, who has created fragrances for brands including Burberry, Tiffany & Co. and Avon and founded her own company, Scenterprises Inc., in 1990. “Everything that I’ve done has been serendipitous,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Tula Skincare Joins Forces With Magnolia Bakery

Magnolia Bakery’s beloved banana pudding is taking on a new form.  The New York City bakery has partnered with Tula Skincare to launch Take Care + Indulge, a two-in-one body cleanser and exfoliator inspired by Magnolia’s signature banana pudding. More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Available beginning Sept. 5 on Tula’s website and at Ulta Beauty, the limited-edition product will retail for $36 and marks Tula’s first product collaboration with another brand to date.  “We’re serious about skin care, but we also don’t take ourselves...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

The Fall 2022 Gala Scene Is Back in Full Force

After the uncertainty of last fall’s New York gala season — which navigated the city’s evolving COVID-19 guidelines, with the added challenge of testing logistics — and what is expected to be a party-packed New York Fashion Week, the social scene is looking to reclaim a little more normalcy in the months ahead. After a busy summer out east and abroad, the philanthropic crowd can look forward to plenty of reasons to get dressed up this fall. Kicking off the season at Lincoln Center, the Met Opera will host its opening night gala on Sept. 27 with the premiere of Cherubini’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Where to Stay and Dine in New York This Fall

Hungry for something new? A lineup of New York City restaurants and hotels are keeping the hospitality scene fresh this fall. Later this month, downtown restauranteur Kyle Hotchkiss Carone — who’s behind hot spots American Bar and Saint Theo’s — will debut his latest project, Holiday Bar. The seafood-focused restaurant is located on Downing Street in the West Village.More from WWDInside Claud, a New Restaurant in the East VillageInside Deux Chats in BrooklynInside Flatiron Pastry Gallery Lysée Maialino remained closed throughout the pandemic, but is finally set to reopen, albeit around the corner from the Gramercy Park Hotel. The restaurant is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Sag Harbor, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
WWD

Ole Brings On-demand, Gig Economy to U.S. Fashion Retailers

After a successful launch in Israel, the on-demand fashion apparel delivery app Ole is now eyeing a U.S. expansion by setting its sights on New York City.  In Tel Aviv, the “fashion at your doorstep” platform delivers products within an hour and directly from a store. Ole’s brand partners include Balenciaga, Gucci, Levi Strauss & Co. and Birkenstock, among many others. More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech Gifts Here, Gal Aharon, cofounder and chief marketing officer at Ole, explains how the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

WWD

37K+
Followers
25K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy