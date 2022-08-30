This bread recipe is not fried bread, although it is cooked in a hot skillet. It is very similar to pita bread, or perhaps Naan bread. However, it doesn't require yeast or baking soda. I make the skillet puff bread using self-rising flour instead of using all-purpose flour. The self-rising flour allows the bread to puff up once you begin cooking it in the skillet. So, there's no need to wait hours for the yeast reaction. I do allow the dough to rest for about ten minutes, but that's optional. It only takes about five minutes to cook each piece of puffed skillet bread and about ten to fifteen minutes to prepare the dough. The puffed bread turns out perfectly soft and delicious.

4 DAYS AGO