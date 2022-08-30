ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Accused forger forgets to scratch off 'copy' on fake bill

By Larry Statser
 4 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police say a Wichita Falls woman tries to pass a fake $100 bill, hoping the clerk would not notice that the word “copy” printed on the facsimile bill had been scratched out.

60-year-old Nora Claspill is charged with forgery, according to records.

Wichita County Jail booking

Police spoke to the manager and the suspect in a store in the 1100 block of Central Freeway East late Monday night.

Police examined the bill and say it felt like ordinary paper, it had no watermark and also had a scratched-off area. The manager showed police another fake $100 bill he said had been passed by another person who had come in with Claspill, and it had the same appearance, same serial number and same scratched-off area but they could still read the work “copy.”

Police say Claspill denied knowing it was fake and didn’t know for sure where she got it but said she had been at the casinos over the weekend.

