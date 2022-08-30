Trudeau started the heightened political animosity by acting like political opponents should be dominated, hassled and jailed if they objected.
The Canadian political leaders are even more communist and constrictive than some of our leaders and their people are showing their displeasure.
The irony is that the Left lives drowned in hypocrisy and irony. They called any white that wouldn’t vote for the black man a racist, demand people be judged by race but call the Right the racists. They spend years beating, burning and rioting in numerous cities and attacking speakers and students on college campuses while crying that Right-wing gun owners are the threat. There are thousands of shootings every year in their blue cities they have run for a decade to over a century and have all the gun laws, whether they are constitutional or not, that they can get away with and where they attack their own police, reduced bails and sentences but blame red states.
