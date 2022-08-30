ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Comments / 161

Danny Harris
4d ago

Trudeau started the heightened political animosity by acting like political opponents should be dominated, hassled and jailed if they objected.

Reply(8)
123
paul bromme
4d ago

The Canadian political leaders are even more communist and constrictive than some of our leaders and their people are showing their displeasure.

Reply(2)
106
Craig Hearn
4d ago

The irony is that the Left lives drowned in hypocrisy and irony. They called any white that wouldn’t vote for the black man a racist, demand people be judged by race but call the Right the racists. They spend years beating, burning and rioting in numerous cities and attacking speakers and students on college campuses while crying that Right-wing gun owners are the threat. There are thousands of shootings every year in their blue cities they have run for a decade to over a century and have all the gun laws, whether they are constitutional or not, that they can get away with and where they attack their own police, reduced bails and sentences but blame red states.

Reply(10)
80
Related
BBC

Shamima Begum: Canada will investigate spy smuggling allegations

Canada says it will "follow up" claims that one of its spies smuggled three UK schoolgirls into Syria in 2015. A BBC investigation revealed Shamima Begum, who fled the UK and joined the Islamic State group with two friends, was smuggled by a Canadian agent. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Two of the most powerful indigenous figures in parliament are now AGAINST 'the Voice' - with Anthony Albanese facing an uphill challenge to make his election pledge a reality

Two of the most influential Indigenous federal politicians are leaning against the Voice to Parliament proposal, with Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe describing the referendum as a 'waste of money'. In a huge blow to Anthony Albanese's flagship policy, Senator Thorpe declared she had not made up her mind but the...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Raitt
Person
Marco Mendicino
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Chrystia Freeland
Person
Catherine Mckenna
Daily Mail

Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine

A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Fringe#Bbc News#Canadian#Grande Prairie#Ndp
Daily Mail

Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat

Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
CELEBRITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
The US Sun

Putin’s war guru Alexander Dugin ‘suffers heart attack’ after dodging assassination attempt that wiped out daughter

VLADIMIR Putin's so-called "spiritual mastermind" has suffered a suspected heart attack after surviving an attempt on his life, reports have claimed. Alexander Dugin, the man sometimes described as "Putin's brain", is in hospital following the blast that wiped out his 30-year-old daughter Darya Dugina. Kremlin analyst Olga Lautman reported that...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
BBC
Daily Mail

Russia proudly shows off an Australian Bushmaster as it adds the destroyed icon to a war trophy museum amid its bloody war with Ukraine

Russia has displayed a destroyed Australian-made Bushmaster as part of a war trophy exhibition of military vehicles captured from Ukrainian forces. The gutted and blast-damaged Bushmaster was shown with a placard and sign displaying Australian flag in Patriot Park, which is located just outside Moscow. It was reported in May...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
The Hill

Putin’s on the brink

In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy