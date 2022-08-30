Read full article on original website
What’s being done to combat Lexington’s rise in violence?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington has seen 33 homicides so far in 2022 nearing last year’s record of 37, with 12 people shot in less than a week. The violence is never too far from the mind of community activist Ronnie Woolfolk. Permanent scars, both mental and...
17-year-old charged in overnight Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Lexington have made an arrest in connection to the homicide that occurred around 1 a.m. on Friday. The Lexington Police Department stated that a 17-year-old male was arrested at the Devonport Drive scene and charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a minor.
Suspect named in Briarwood Circle shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington Police have identified the person they suspect in a weekend shooting on Briarwood Circle. Now, he’s the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. The organization will pay up to $1,500 for information on the whereabouts of Devin Lovette. The 32-year-old has...
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in central Kentucky: what to know
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Scott County, Georgetown police are warning about colorful ecstasy pills that could have been made to target children. According to officers, multi-colored ecstasy pills were seized during a traffic stop. According to officers, the drugs include images of children’s cartoon characters and look like...
Police charge juvenile with murder after overnight Devonport Drive shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Juan Mondono Fonseca. Lexington police have arrested a 17-year-old accused of the overnight shooting on Devonport Drive. The juvenile was taken into custody on the scene and is now charged with murder and possession of a...
Lexington Legends employee resigns over shooting concerns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Legends employee says they resigned because of last weekend’s shooting at Wild Health field. Seven people were shot during an event there. All had non-life threatening injuries. WKYT obtained an email sent to Legends staff, directed at president and CEO Andy Shea. In...
2 Lexington officers involved in on-duty shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police said they reported to Jennifer Road at 9:20 p.m. for an occupied stolen vehicle that reportedly contained a firearm. According to authorities, the driver did not comply with verbal commands when they arrived on the scene. The driver then pointed a firearm at an officer. Officers then fired their weapons, hitting the driver.
Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
UK police chief focused on safety as tailgating begins
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just over 24 hours away from the first football game in the bluegrass, and Big Blue Nation is already out setting up their tailgates ahead of tomorrow. UK police are making sure they’re prepared to keep everyone safe. “We encourage you to arrive...
Montgomery County man arrested after investigation around missing girl
A Jeffersonville man was arrested on Aug. 25 after an investigation surrounding a missing girl.
2 arrested in Fayette Mall shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police have made two arrests in connection to the Aug. 26 shooting at Fayette Mall. Marquis Tompkins, 23, and Dayron Parks, 22, were both arrested for their roles in the shooting in a Fayette Mall parking lot. At around 4:24 p.m. on Aug....
Former Lexington nurse charged with murder appears in court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington nurse accused of killing her patient was in court Friday morning. Eyvette Hunter is accused of killing James Morris while working as his nurse. Hunter appeared in custody for her arraignment in Circuit Court. The former nurse is charged with murder, but Friday morning...
Lightning strikes Lexington home, leaves holes in roof
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Earlier Saturday morning, the Lexington Fire Department responded to a call of lightning striking a home on Passage Mound Way. Neighbors described the scene as an explosion followed by shingles littered everywhere. “The residents heard and took a lightning strike to the peak of their roof....
Lexington family mourning gunned down father of 5
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating another deadly shooting after a man was found lying near a busy intersection this morning. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 29-year-old Dietrich Lavell Murray. It has been another week filled with gun violence in Lexington. A...
DeaFestival-Kentucky returns home to Danville
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - DeaFestival Kentucky is the state’s only daylong celebration of deaf and hard of hearing art, language and culture. “Here at DeaFestival, we are flipping the world on you. You come and it’s you that needs the interpreter. All the performers are deaf. All the artists are deaf and it’s you that needs the interpreter and we have all these interpreters here to help you out,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Virginia Moore.
Gorton unsure if Lexington can recover stolen funds
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are continuing to investigate who stole $4 million from the City of Lexington. Mayor Linda Gorton said Tuesday that the investigation is beginning to look like the work of one person who managed to trick city employees over email to make them think they were part of the non-profit that money was supposed to go to.
All 4,000 beagles now rescued from Virginia Breeding Facility
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four thousand beagles gearing up to make big moves across the country. A couple dozen to find homes right here in Lexington. “They got here about 7:30 last night. They got a little acclimated, got to play outside and meet each other for the first time. Today they all went to get their spay surgeries.”
Troubleshooters: Yacht club where diver electrocuted shut down by Ky. fire marshal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend, a yacht club on the Ohio River will not open for business. Diver Keith Elkins was electrocuted working under the Prospect Yacht Club’s barges back in April. A troubleshooter investigation last month uncovered the state had issued two...
Jessamine County Schools seek bus monitors
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – As school bus driver shortages continue in Kentucky and across the nation, Jessamine County Schools is now looking for school bus monitors as well. Matthew Simpson, the director of transportation for Jessamine County Schools, explained what he’s looking for in a monitor. Simpson...
CDC approves new COVID boosters that will soon be available in Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new booster shot to protect against COVID-19 strains and variants is on its way to Kentucky. Health departments and pharmacies should have it by the middle of next week, maybe sooner. Wild Health officials and those who work in health labs in Lexington are very...
