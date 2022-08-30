ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

foxlexington.com

What’s being done to combat Lexington’s rise in violence?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington has seen 33 homicides so far in 2022 nearing last year’s record of 37, with 12 people shot in less than a week. The violence is never too far from the mind of community activist Ronnie Woolfolk. Permanent scars, both mental and...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

17-year-old charged in overnight Lexington homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Lexington have made an arrest in connection to the homicide that occurred around 1 a.m. on Friday. The Lexington Police Department stated that a 17-year-old male was arrested at the Devonport Drive scene and charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a minor.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Suspect named in Briarwood Circle shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington Police have identified the person they suspect in a weekend shooting on Briarwood Circle. Now, he’s the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. The organization will pay up to $1,500 for information on the whereabouts of Devin Lovette. The 32-year-old has...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in central Kentucky: what to know

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Scott County, Georgetown police are warning about colorful ecstasy pills that could have been made to target children. According to officers, multi-colored ecstasy pills were seized during a traffic stop. According to officers, the drugs include images of children’s cartoon characters and look like...
GEORGETOWN, KY
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
WTVQ

Police charge juvenile with murder after overnight Devonport Drive shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Juan Mondono Fonseca. Lexington police have arrested a 17-year-old accused of the overnight shooting on Devonport Drive. The juvenile was taken into custody on the scene and is now charged with murder and possession of a...
WKYT 27

Lexington Legends employee resigns over shooting concerns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Legends employee says they resigned because of last weekend’s shooting at Wild Health field. Seven people were shot during an event there. All had non-life threatening injuries. WKYT obtained an email sent to Legends staff, directed at president and CEO Andy Shea. In...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

2 Lexington officers involved in on-duty shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police said they reported to Jennifer Road at 9:20 p.m. for an occupied stolen vehicle that reportedly contained a firearm. According to authorities, the driver did not comply with verbal commands when they arrived on the scene. The driver then pointed a firearm at an officer. Officers then fired their weapons, hitting the driver.
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

UK police chief focused on safety as tailgating begins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just over 24 hours away from the first football game in the bluegrass, and Big Blue Nation is already out setting up their tailgates ahead of tomorrow. UK police are making sure they’re prepared to keep everyone safe. “We encourage you to arrive...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

2 arrested in Fayette Mall shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police have made two arrests in connection to the Aug. 26 shooting at Fayette Mall. Marquis Tompkins, 23, and Dayron Parks, 22, were both arrested for their roles in the shooting in a Fayette Mall parking lot. At around 4:24 p.m. on Aug....
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Former Lexington nurse charged with murder appears in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington nurse accused of killing her patient was in court Friday morning. Eyvette Hunter is accused of killing James Morris while working as his nurse. Hunter appeared in custody for her arraignment in Circuit Court. The former nurse is charged with murder, but Friday morning...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lightning strikes Lexington home, leaves holes in roof

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Earlier Saturday morning, the Lexington Fire Department responded to a call of lightning striking a home on Passage Mound Way. Neighbors described the scene as an explosion followed by shingles littered everywhere. “The residents heard and took a lightning strike to the peak of their roof....
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington family mourning gunned down father of 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating another deadly shooting after a man was found lying near a busy intersection this morning. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 29-year-old Dietrich Lavell Murray. It has been another week filled with gun violence in Lexington. A...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

DeaFestival-Kentucky returns home to Danville

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - DeaFestival Kentucky is the state’s only daylong celebration of deaf and hard of hearing art, language and culture. “Here at DeaFestival, we are flipping the world on you. You come and it’s you that needs the interpreter. All the performers are deaf. All the artists are deaf and it’s you that needs the interpreter and we have all these interpreters here to help you out,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Virginia Moore.
DANVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Gorton unsure if Lexington can recover stolen funds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are continuing to investigate who stole $4 million from the City of Lexington. Mayor Linda Gorton said Tuesday that the investigation is beginning to look like the work of one person who managed to trick city employees over email to make them think they were part of the non-profit that money was supposed to go to.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

All 4,000 beagles now rescued from Virginia Breeding Facility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four thousand beagles gearing up to make big moves across the country. A couple dozen to find homes right here in Lexington. “They got here about 7:30 last night. They got a little acclimated, got to play outside and meet each other for the first time. Today they all went to get their spay surgeries.”
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Jessamine County Schools seek bus monitors

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – As school bus driver shortages continue in Kentucky and across the nation, Jessamine County Schools is now looking for school bus monitors as well. Matthew Simpson, the director of transportation for Jessamine County Schools, explained what he’s looking for in a monitor. Simpson...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY

