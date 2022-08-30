ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, ID

idahobusinessreview.com

Whitescarver named executive director of McCall Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau

The McCall Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is welcoming Julie Whitescarver as the nonprofit’s new executive director. Whitescarver has served as chamber coordinator for the past 12 months and was chosen for the leadership role from a broad range of candidates. Whitescarver is a Timberline High School graduate who earned a Bachelor of ...
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Ross Fork Fire in Camas County grows 1,000 acres in 24 hours

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Residents are noticing the smoke in the sky, and a lot of this is coming from a fire burning near the Camas/Blaine/and Elmore County lines. The Ross Fork Fire is only 10% contained and is currently burning just under 3,000 acres. Dry weather and high winds on Thursday has allowed the fire to grow 1,000 acres and upslope to Johnson Creek, Vienna Creek, and Jake’s Gulch. Helicopters were able to slow the fire’s growth.
CAMAS COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Firefighters continue burnout operations to contain Four Corners Fire

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Firefighters continue burnout operations on the east side of the fire, bringing fire down to the road systems and constructed fireline. Burnout operations are a tactic where firefighters intentionally set fire to fuels inside the control line to contain the spreading fire. In Willow Creek,...
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Micron to invest $15B in new Boise fab

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), has announced plans to invest approximately $15 billion to construct a new fab for leading-edge memory manufacturing in Boise. This will be the first new memory manufacturing fab built in the United States in 20 years, according to the announcement, and it is intended to ensure domestic supply of leading-edge ...
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

This gold mining exhibit helps to ‘unerase’ Idaho’s Chinese history

In the 19th century, when gold mining was all the rage in the west, thousands of Chinese miners settled into what become known as The Gem State. “It's easy to forget that our beautiful Chinatowns are gone now,” said Pei-Lin Yu, Fulbright Senior Research Fellow at Boise State’s Department of Anthropology. “We used to have enormous Chinatowns. They're gone, and we're lucky to have some archeological sites that we can learn from.”
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Nampa Police Investigating Shooting Near Shopping Center

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another hospitalized following an apparent shooting Thursday evening in Nampa. According to the Nampa Police Department, officer responded at around 8:51 p.m. to the shopping area on the 2100 block of N Cassia St. When they arrived they found a male adult with gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Nampa Police say a short time later another man checked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds. The names of those involved have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Best Buffet is in Boise

According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho's workforce housing fund is open for applications

Developers in Idaho can now apply for some of the $50 million in a newly-established fund to boost the construction of workforce housing. The fund was set up by the legislature this year with federal ARPA dollars after a state housing trust was left unfunded for decades. “It’s the first...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

11 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With Huge Prize Jackpots Remaining

We recently asked you what types of prizes you'd like to win from our radio station this fall. Let's just say we're NOT stunned that cash was among the top answers. After all, this summer was expensive! Gas prices were over $5 a gallon for the majority of the summer travel season. Thanks to inflation, the estimated price of back-to-school shopping per child rose 8% to $661. The cost of everything went up, but in many cases, wages did not so families were a little more mindful of how they spent their dollars.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho man with 12 lifetime DUIs receives life sentence, with possibility of parole after 13

BOISE, Idaho — A man found guilty of felony driving under the influence five times, and a total of 12 lifetime DUIs, is going to prison for at least 13 years. Ada County District Judge Peter Barton on Friday sentenced 54-year-old Kent Sams of Nampa to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after serving the 13-year fixed portion of his sentence.
ADA COUNTY, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Hawgsmoke fighter jet competition comes to Boise

Next week A-10 fighter jet crews will compete against each other in the desert outside Boise, think NASCAR but with fighter jets. The competition is called Hawgsmoke and the 190th Fighter Squadron from the Idaho Air National Guard is pretty good at it. They won the competition for the third time last year and are hosting the event this year.
BOISE, ID

