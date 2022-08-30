Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nikki Giovanni retires after 35 years at Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Lavender House opens as Virginia Tech's new LBGTQ living and learning centerCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Travis Wells is leaving WDBJ7 for Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Virginia Tech Fan Day was a memorable occasion for Hokie loversCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash,. The crash occurred Saturday morning at 3:37 on Mount Cross Road, near Log Haven Road in Pittsylvania County. Detectives said a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west on Mount Cross Road, when the vehicle ran off...
WDBJ7.com
No arrests made in Lynchburg apartment shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are searching for the shooters involved in wounding a man Thursday night. Police were called to the Maple Ridge Apartments on Reusens Road about 9:30 p.m. about shots being fired. Officers were told by witnesses that someone had been shot by three people wearing masks; the shooters drove off in a dark colored vehicle and the victim got to a hospital; police say he is expected to recover.
WDBJ7.com
Male shot dead in NW Roanoke Saturday night
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Police have confirmed a male has died in a shooting. A call came in reporting the shooting at 7:44 p.m. Saturday evening. WDBJ7 is still at the scene working to learn more. EARLIER STORY: WDBJ7 is at the scene of 1910 Palm Avenue NW where...
WSET
Carroll Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for a stolen truck
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is looking for this stolen vehicle. The police said the stolen car is a 2004 Ford F150. The car is pulling a sixteen-foot trailer with ramps. Police said the vehicle was stolen from Raindrop Road in the Fancy Gap...
WSLS
One hospitalized after shooting at Lynchburg apartment complex
LYNCHBURG, Va. – An individual is in the hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Authorities say it happened on Thursday shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Reusens Rd at Maple Ridge Apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they were told by...
WSLS
79-year-old endangered woman missing in Lynchburg found safe
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. The Lynchburg Police Department says Frances Carter has been found safe. The Lynchburg Police Department is seeking public help in locating a 79-year-old woman believed to be in danger. We’re told Frances Carter, 79, was last seen at her home on Thursday at about 8...
WVNT-TV
Elderly woman attacked, three charged with malicious wounding
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to WV State Police Rainelle Detachment, an elderly woman was taken to CAMC to be treated for serious injuries after she was attacked by three people. According to State Trooper J.W. Gilkeson, an 87-year-old woman accidentally hit a dog with her car near...
wfxrtv.com
Police: Overnight crash in Blacksburg leaves pedestrian dead
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A Virginia pedestrian lost his life overnight following a crash along S. Main Street in Blacksburg, police say. According to the Blacksburg Police Department, officers — along with members of the Blacksburg Rescue Squad — responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 2200 block of S. Main Street just after midnight on Friday, Sept. 2.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man stopped to help police officer who was being attacked
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police say Friday night at the intersection of Williamson and Hershberger Road, a citizen stopped to help a police officer who was being attacked. Tony Peters said he was just going to the store for an energy drink, when he saw a shirtless man in the middle of the road.
WSLS
Two men found guilty on drug distribution charges in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A federal judge found two men who brought drugs into the Hill City guilty. Law enforcement leaders held a news conference on Friday after the trial for Ricky Abner and Charay Trent. They said that the two were responsible for distributing 500 kilograms of cocaine in Lynchburg.
pcpatriot.com
Citizen alerts Dublin Police of sighting of wanted man, leading to capture
On Tuesday, Aug. 30 a Town of Dublin citizen contacted the Dublin Police Department and stated that based upon photos from the local news, he observed someone that appeared to be Shawn Michael Tolbert, a wanted fugitive of Craig and Montgomery counties. Local agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, Pulaski...
Augusta Free Press
Child dies, two others critically injured in single-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash resulting in a fatality that occurred Saturday at 3:37 a.m. on Mount Cross Road in Pittsylvania County. A 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west on Mount Cross Road, when...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for assaulting Roanoke City Police officer
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested in Roanoke Friday night after he allegedly assaulted a Roanoke City Police officer, according to the Roanoke Police Department. 42-year-old Terry Yerkey of Roanoke was charged with assault on a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle and felony hit-and-run. Police say...
WSLS
20-year-old Virginia Tech student identified as man who died in Blacksburg pedestrian crash, officials say
BLACKSBURG, Va. – UPDATE 3:55 p.m.:. A 20-year-old Virginia Tech student lost his life after a crash on Friday morning just after midnight, according to the Blacksburg Police Department. Police said that they responded to the 2200 block of S. Main St. after receiving a report of a vehicle...
WDBJ7.com
Dublin Police chief adds insight to arrest of suspect after manhunt
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - Shawn Tolbert was taken into custody by Virginia State Police August 30. New details are emerging as to how the man who had been the subject of a two-week manhunt was found and how he got to the Town of Dublin. Around 10 a.m. August 30,...
WDBJ7.com
Two brothers, sister charged with beating 87-year-old woman in Greenbrier County
RUPERT, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two brothers and their sister were arrested after an 87-year-old woman was found beaten by State Police in Greenbrier County on Tuesday. According to the complaint, it happened around 5 p.m. in the evening in Rupert. According to the victim, an 87-year-old female, she was attempting...
WSET
Shots fired near Z-Market in Lynchburg: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investing after shots were fired on Tuesday evening. The Lynchburg Police Department said they were called to the 1400 block of Park Avenue near the Z-Market at 8:15 p.m. They said it was reported that two vehicles were possibly shooting at each...
WSLS
No weapon found, shelter-in-place lifted at Blacksburg High School
BLACKSBURG, Va. – A shelter-in-place that was issued at Blacksburg High School Thursday morning has been lifted, according to school officials. This comes after authorities received an anonymous report that said a student had a hidden gun in the building. According to officials, no weapon was found. The police...
smithmountainlake.com
Bedford man gets year in jail for attack that led to friend's death
A Bedford man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the July 2021 beating death of his friend and roommate was sentenced Aug. 30 to one year in jail. Tyler Lee Booth, 22, initially was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Braeden Michael Bailey, 18. A grand jury later indicted Booth on the lesser charge. The two were close friends, and Bailey lived with Booth on Pinecrest Avenue in Bedford for a short time, Bedford County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Stickney has said.
WVSP looking for catalytic converter thief
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia State Troopers are looking for an alleged catalytic converter thief in Beckley. State Police are currently investigating a catalytic converter theft that happened at L&S Toyota in Beckley where multiple vehicles were damaged and the catalytic converters were all stolen. Below are security photos taken during the theft. According […]
