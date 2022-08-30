LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are searching for the shooters involved in wounding a man Thursday night. Police were called to the Maple Ridge Apartments on Reusens Road about 9:30 p.m. about shots being fired. Officers were told by witnesses that someone had been shot by three people wearing masks; the shooters drove off in a dark colored vehicle and the victim got to a hospital; police say he is expected to recover.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO