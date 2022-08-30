ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

State police investigating fatal crash in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash,. The crash occurred Saturday morning at 3:37 on Mount Cross Road, near Log Haven Road in Pittsylvania County. Detectives said a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west on Mount Cross Road, when the vehicle ran off...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

No arrests made in Lynchburg apartment shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are searching for the shooters involved in wounding a man Thursday night. Police were called to the Maple Ridge Apartments on Reusens Road about 9:30 p.m. about shots being fired. Officers were told by witnesses that someone had been shot by three people wearing masks; the shooters drove off in a dark colored vehicle and the victim got to a hospital; police say he is expected to recover.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Male shot dead in NW Roanoke Saturday night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Police have confirmed a male has died in a shooting. A call came in reporting the shooting at 7:44 p.m. Saturday evening. WDBJ7 is still at the scene working to learn more. EARLIER STORY: WDBJ7 is at the scene of 1910 Palm Avenue NW where...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Carroll Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for a stolen truck

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is looking for this stolen vehicle. The police said the stolen car is a 2004 Ford F150. The car is pulling a sixteen-foot trailer with ramps. Police said the vehicle was stolen from Raindrop Road in the Fancy Gap...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dublin, VA
Dublin, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Craig County, VA
WSLS

One hospitalized after shooting at Lynchburg apartment complex

LYNCHBURG, Va. – An individual is in the hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Authorities say it happened on Thursday shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Reusens Rd at Maple Ridge Apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they were told by...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

79-year-old endangered woman missing in Lynchburg found safe

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. The Lynchburg Police Department says Frances Carter has been found safe. The Lynchburg Police Department is seeking public help in locating a 79-year-old woman believed to be in danger. We’re told Frances Carter, 79, was last seen at her home on Thursday at about 8...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WVNT-TV

Elderly woman attacked, three charged with malicious wounding

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to WV State Police Rainelle Detachment, an elderly woman was taken to CAMC to be treated for serious injuries after she was attacked by three people. According to State Trooper J.W. Gilkeson, an 87-year-old woman accidentally hit a dog with her car near...
RUPERT, WV
wfxrtv.com

Police: Overnight crash in Blacksburg leaves pedestrian dead

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A Virginia pedestrian lost his life overnight following a crash along S. Main Street in Blacksburg, police say. According to the Blacksburg Police Department, officers — along with members of the Blacksburg Rescue Squad — responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 2200 block of S. Main Street just after midnight on Friday, Sept. 2.
BLACKSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhunt#Virginia State Police#Shawn Michael#Dublin Police#The Us Marshals Service
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke man stopped to help police officer who was being attacked

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police say Friday night at the intersection of Williamson and Hershberger Road, a citizen stopped to help a police officer who was being attacked. Tony Peters said he was just going to the store for an energy drink, when he saw a shirtless man in the middle of the road.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Two men found guilty on drug distribution charges in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A federal judge found two men who brought drugs into the Hill City guilty. Law enforcement leaders held a news conference on Friday after the trial for Ricky Abner and Charay Trent. They said that the two were responsible for distributing 500 kilograms of cocaine in Lynchburg.
LYNCHBURG, VA
pcpatriot.com

Citizen alerts Dublin Police of sighting of wanted man, leading to capture

On Tuesday, Aug. 30 a Town of Dublin citizen contacted the Dublin Police Department and stated that based upon photos from the local news, he observed someone that appeared to be Shawn Michael Tolbert, a wanted fugitive of Craig and Montgomery counties. Local agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, Pulaski...
DUBLIN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for assaulting Roanoke City Police officer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested in Roanoke Friday night after he allegedly assaulted a Roanoke City Police officer, according to the Roanoke Police Department. 42-year-old Terry Yerkey of Roanoke was charged with assault on a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle and felony hit-and-run. Police say...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Shots fired near Z-Market in Lynchburg: Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investing after shots were fired on Tuesday evening. The Lynchburg Police Department said they were called to the 1400 block of Park Avenue near the Z-Market at 8:15 p.m. They said it was reported that two vehicles were possibly shooting at each...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

No weapon found, shelter-in-place lifted at Blacksburg High School

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A shelter-in-place that was issued at Blacksburg High School Thursday morning has been lifted, according to school officials. This comes after authorities received an anonymous report that said a student had a hidden gun in the building. According to officials, no weapon was found. The police...
BLACKSBURG, VA
smithmountainlake.com

Bedford man gets year in jail for attack that led to friend's death

A Bedford man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the July 2021 beating death of his friend and roommate was sentenced Aug. 30 to one year in jail. Tyler Lee Booth, 22, initially was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Braeden Michael Bailey, 18. A grand jury later indicted Booth on the lesser charge. The two were close friends, and Bailey lived with Booth on Pinecrest Avenue in Bedford for a short time, Bedford County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Stickney has said.
BEDFORD, VA
WVNS

WVSP looking for catalytic converter thief

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia State Troopers are looking for an alleged catalytic converter thief in Beckley. State Police are currently investigating a catalytic converter theft that happened at L&S Toyota in Beckley where multiple vehicles were damaged and the catalytic converters were all stolen. Below are security photos taken during the theft. According […]
BECKLEY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy