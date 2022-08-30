Highland High School harriers sweep Twilight Invitational

The Highland High School boys and girls cross country teams lived up to preseason expectations as they both earned first place honors at the Twilight Invitational hosted by Civic Memorial at the Bethalto Sports Complex on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Competing schools included Highland , Bethalto (Civic Memorial), Carbondale High, Edwardsville Metro East Lutheran, Roxana, Dupo, Granite City, and Alton Marquette.

Three Highland girls earned top 10 individual medals: Payton Frey (second, 20:29); Tarryn Keeney (eight, 21:41); and Maddie Dortch (10th, 22:02). Rounding out the top seven runners for the Highland girls were Ava McPherson (11th, 22:25); Lola Schlarmann (13th, 22:44); Elley Seger (15th, 22:55) and Vivian Marron (17th, 23:21).

Not to be outdone, the boys’ race featured five top 10 finishers from Highland: Dallas Mancinas (third, 16:42); Ethan Smith (fifth, 16:55); Avery Brock (sixth, 17:04); Christian Knobloch (seventh, 17:07); and Cole Basden (eight, 17:17). Rounding out the top seven runners for Highland were Mason Steinbeck (12th, 17:53) and Braden Wakeley (18th, 18:11).

Next up for the Bulldogs is the Granite City Invitational at Wilson Park on Saturday, Sept. 3.

