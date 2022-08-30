ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, IL

Highland High School harriers sweep Twilight Invitational

Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

The Highland High School boys and girls cross country teams lived up to preseason expectations as they both earned first place honors at the Twilight Invitational hosted by Civic Memorial at the Bethalto Sports Complex on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Competing schools included Highland , Bethalto (Civic Memorial), Carbondale High, Edwardsville Metro East Lutheran, Roxana, Dupo, Granite City, and Alton Marquette.

Three Highland girls earned top 10 individual medals: Payton Frey (second, 20:29); Tarryn Keeney (eight, 21:41); and Maddie Dortch (10th, 22:02). Rounding out the top seven runners for the Highland girls were Ava McPherson (11th, 22:25); Lola Schlarmann (13th, 22:44); Elley Seger (15th, 22:55) and Vivian Marron (17th, 23:21).

Not to be outdone, the boys’ race featured five top 10 finishers from Highland: Dallas Mancinas (third, 16:42); Ethan Smith (fifth, 16:55); Avery Brock (sixth, 17:04); Christian Knobloch (seventh, 17:07); and Cole Basden (eight, 17:17). Rounding out the top seven runners for Highland were Mason Steinbeck (12th, 17:53) and Braden Wakeley (18th, 18:11).

Next up for the Bulldogs is the Granite City Invitational at Wilson Park on Saturday, Sept. 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w9Um8_0hbYjkPQ00
The Highland High School boys and girls cross country teams lived up to preseason expectations as they both earned first place honors at the Twilight Invitational hosted by Civic Memorial at the Bethalto Sports Complex on Saturday, Aug. 27. The girls team is pictured here with their first place trophy. Provided
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IKHwN_0hbYjkPQ00
The Highland High School boys and girls cross country teams lived up to preseason expectations as they both earned first place honors at the Twilight Invitational hosted by Civic Memorial at the Bethalto Sports Complex on Saturday, Aug. 27. The boys team is pictured here with their first place trophy. Provided

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxana, IL
City
Dupo, IL
City
Bethalto, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Highland, IL
Sports
City
Mason, IL
City
Granite City, IL
Highland, IL
Education
City
Highland, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roxana
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Highland High School#Highschoolsports#Bulldogs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
3K+
Followers
167
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy