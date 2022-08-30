Read full article on original website
Texas Wheat: Early Planting – Insect, Disease Vector Management Suggestions
With rains finally blessing the High Plains area, and with grain prices rising, many producers will likely want to take advantage of the soil moisture for wheat establishment right away. It has been so dry for so long in our semi-arid region we certainly recommend taking advantage of moisture opportunities, especially for dryland acres.
Iowa: Sioux County Designated Natural Disaster Area to Drought
This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment...
