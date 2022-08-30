She is awesome, because of her I watch this show. The beautiful blond lady needs to stay. You people are making a terrible mistake. Many of us will stop watching your show. 🤬
They’ve gotten rid of 3 really good characters but brought back Stabler in the worst show of the entire franchise
I’m so upset 😭 not Rollin what the hell if the actors are doing there job leave them alone. Really good actor’s are hard to find. #JusticeforRollin #KeepRollin
