Allie Wolfe
3d ago

She is awesome, because of her I watch this show. The beautiful blond lady needs to stay. You people are making a terrible mistake. Many of us will stop watching your show. 🤬

Chris Weaver
4d ago

They’ve gotten rid of 3 really good characters but brought back Stabler in the worst show of the entire franchise

EB
3d ago

I’m so upset 😭 not Rollin what the hell if the actors are doing there job leave them alone. Really good actor’s are hard to find. #JusticeforRollin #KeepRollin

Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Former Writer Unleashes on Dick Wolf Following Kelli Giddish Exit

A former writer for Law & Order: SVU seemingly linked the Kelli Giddish departure to series creator Dick Wolf. David Matthews wrote for SVU from 2011-12. That’s the same year Giddish first started her stint as Amanda Rollins, an eager detective, but one with massive personal baggage. Rollins became one of the most beloved characters on Law & Order: SVU. Fans wanted to see her happy and writers appeared to be setting up a marriage between Rollins and Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Peter Scanavino).
FanSided

How old is Elliot Stabler on Law & Order?

Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) is a Law & Order staple. The character thrilled us during his decade plus on Law & Order: SVU, and his premature exit only made his return on Law & Order: Organized Crime more exciting. Stabler’s veteran status is a point of discussion among fans, especially...
DoYouRemember?

Kelli Giddish Exiting ‘Law & Order: SVU’ After 12 Seasons Has Raised Serious Concerns

Actress Kelli Giddish joined the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit squad back in 2011 as Detective Amanda Rollins. Her character has been a mainstay part of the cast since. But as the NBC crime drama prepares to kick off its 24th season this fall, fans learned they will be saying goodbye to Giddish in the very near future. On Instagram, Giddish revealed that she was leaving SVU this season. Her castmate Mariska Hargitay bid her a fond farewell in a post of her own, but reports have arisen that suggest the choice to leave was not Giddish’s.
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan

Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Photos From Jesse Lee Soffer’s Last Episode Revealed

In a move that is breaking fans’ hearts, Jesse Lee Soffer will not be returning to Chicago PD after this season. NBC shared some photos of his last few episodes. Jesse Lee Soffer, who has been on the show since season 1, portrays Detective Jay Halstead. He has appeared in every single episode of the show. There were rumors of his exit, and he confirmed them on Twitter. Variety tweeted out: “Jesse Lee Soffer is turning in his badge on #ChicagoPD. The upcoming 10th season will be the last for Soffer. He will be departing sometime in the fall.”
Outsider.com

‘General Hospital’ Welcoming Back Longtime Former Character in Upcoming Episodes

Most shows hope to land just a few seasons to prove themselves as a pillar for the network, but General Hospital stands in a league of its own as Guinness World Records considers it to be the longest-running soap opera in production in America. When looking at the world stage, it sits third behind Coronation Street and The Archers. But for General Hospital, its time dominating television came with the most Daytime Emmy Awards with 14. First premiering in 1963, the series has over 15,000 episodes with a wide range of cast members. Among the star-studded cast was actress Emma Samms who made her debut on the soap opera 40 years ago in 1982. And while her character, Holly Sutton, has appeared on and off the show since then, it appears Samms is making a comeback.
Outsider.com

NCIS: Tony DiNozzo’s Potential Return Has Longtime Fans In A Frenzy Online

Since Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo actor Michael Weatherly departed CBS’s beloved crime drama NCIS during its 13th season, fans have been dying for the character’s return. Sadly though, Weatherly hasn’t appeared in the series since abandoning his role. Nevertheless, he’s been known to tease DiNozzo’s potential return on social media with a multitude of throwback photos and videos from his time on NCIS. Now, ahead of the series’ milestone 20th season, we’re wondering, could Michael Weatherly actually come back this time?
FanSided

Why did FBI: Most Wanted kill off Jess LaCroix?

When Julian McMahon shared he wanted to leave FBI: Most Wanted, the show decided to kill Jess LaCroix off. Why opt for this option?. When it comes to writing characters out of a TV series, there are two options. The characters can leave or they die. There isn’t really another way to deal with things unless they’re supernatural shows where magic, mysteries, and more can be worked into the story. FBI: Most Wanted is rooted in reality, which meant only the two options were possible.
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Shows Off Wildly Impressive Singing Chops: VIDEO

Fans of Blue Bloods know Abigail Hawk can deliver in front of the camera in her role as Detective Abigail Baker. But few probably know just how talented the actress is. She might be hard at work behind the scenes filming the upcoming 13th season of Blue Bloods, but she took a little break from the set and shared another one of her talents with her more than 50,000 followers. Hawk showed off her singing chops in a wonderful performance shot in the quick clip.
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show

Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
FanSided

How tall is Adam Ruzek on Chicago PD?

Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) doesn’t mess around. The Chicago PD character is often at the center of shootouts and action scenes, making it clear that he’s fearless when it comes to putting bad guys behind bars. Ruzek certainly looks physically imposing when he’s pursuing perps, but some...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

